Indian pharma industry committed to supply of quality drugs in India, world: IPA

NEW DELHI : Indian pharma industry is committed to an uninterrupted supply of quality medicines to patients in India and globally, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) said on Thursday.

“The Prime Minister's speech at the India Global Week 2020 captures the strength of India's pharma industry. During these unprecedented times, the pharmaceutical industry worked in an integrated manner with the Indian government to ensure fulfilling domestic demand and meet export obligations and truly lived up to its title as the 'Pharmacy of the World'," IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 said the pandemic has once again shown that India's pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world.

"It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines especially for the developing countries," he added.

Jain said time and again, the Indian pharmaceutical industry has outshone itself as a consistent and reliable supplier of life-saving medicines to India and the world.

"At a time when the world was grappling to ease out supply chain disruptions as a result of the lockdown, Indian pharma industry collectively rose to the challenge and assured uninterrupted supply of medicines to several countries to aid their fight against COVID-19," he added.

As the industry makes a shift towards self-reliance, international collaborations will add much needed impetus to the vision of providing access to quality medicines, Jain said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated