Indian Pharma industry expected to reach about 13% in global pharma market: Report6 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Asian Lite report has stated that India has attained recent traction for being the largest producer of vaccines in the world, contributing 60 per cent to the world's supply of vaccines.
Indian pharma industry has seen an extraordinary growth and has reached from Zero to 13 percent of the global market, a report by Asian Lite has stated.
