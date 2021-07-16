The Pulitzer Prize winning journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days
This comes as the Taliban captured Spin Boldak district in Kandahar this week
Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.
"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night (Thursday). The Indian Journalist and winner of the Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces," Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay tweeted on Friday.