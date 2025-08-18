Indian Ports Bill moves a step closer to becoming a law

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, moved a step forward to becoming a law with the Rajya Sabha passing the legislation by a voice vote on Monday.

The lower house passed the bill on 12 August. The parliamentary approval process for the legislation is complete with the upper house clearance, and it will now go to the President for assent before becoming a law.

The bill replaces outdated provisions of the Indian Ports Act, 1908, with modern and contemporary regulations. It aims to simplify port procedures and digitalize operations to enhance the ease of doing business.

It also proposes to modernize India’s port governance, enhance trade efficiency, and solidify India’s position as a global maritime leader.

“The government in the last 11 years has brought 11 modern legislation for the maritime sector. Through these reforms, we are going to make India one of the leading maritime powers of the world,” minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said while replying to the discussion on the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

“Indian ports are gateways to growth through which we connect to the world. The bill will bring in a lot of discipline in port operations. We want to operate ports with quality efforts, with sustainability, with the spirit of cooperative federalism and bring in the aspect of integrated planning and data-driven decision making across all ports," Sonowal said.

The bill establishes a strong institutional framework to support its objectives. The Maritime State Development Council (MSDC), comprising representatives from central and state governments, will coordinate national port development strategies. State maritime boards will have strengthened authority to manage effectively non-major ports, while dispute resolution committees will expedite the settlement of conflicts between ports, users, and service providers.

The legislation also emphasises sustainability, incorporating green initiatives, pollution control, and disaster management protocols for sustainable port development. Furthermore, it seeks to improve port competitiveness through transparent tariff policies and better investment frameworks, while ensuring uniform safety standards and planning across all Indian ports.

In terms of sustainability and safety, the bill mandates waste reception and handling facilities at all ports. It also enforces stringent pollution prevention measures in line with international conventions like MARPOL and the Ballast Water Management.

