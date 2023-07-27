Ports expected to overcome headwinds with 4-5% volume growth in FY24: Ind-Ra

Ports expected to overcome headwinds with 4-5% volume growth in FY24: Ind-Ra1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:47 PM IST
During FY23, India’s merchandise exports recorded a notable growth of 6.9% year-on-year, amounting to $451 billion. However, total export volumes fell 13% year-on-year, reaching 16.1 billion tonne. The signs of slowdown in the EU and US economies mirror the deceleration in their foreign trade with India
New Delhi: Despite challenges posed by economic slowdown in importing markets like the EU and the US, Indian ports are anticipated to achieve mid-single digit volume growth on an aggregate basis in the financial year 2023-24, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
