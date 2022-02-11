Indian Premier League 2022: 10 franchises, 600 players to be auctioned. All you need to know2 min read . 06:30 PM IST
Some of the brightest bigwigs of world cricket will go under the hammer during IPL 2022 auction
A total of 10 franchises, 600 players and 217 possible slots are up for grabs during the auction for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Bengaluru. During this auction, from Team India superstars and the future India greats to some of the brightest bigwigs of world cricket will go under the hammer.
The 15th IPL auction is the last mega-event as the BCCI may do away with the concept in future as most franchises don't want their stable core to be tinkered with.
Here's everything you need to know about IPL 22 auction process:
1. City of Auction: Bengaluru
2. Venue: ITC Gardenia
3. Time: 12 noon
4. Dates: Feb 12 and 13
5. Teams (10): CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Supergiant
6. Total purse for auction: ₹90 crore per franchise
7. Minimum amount per franchise must spend: ₹67.5 crore/90 crore
8: Squad strength: Minimum players: 18; maximum players: 25
9. Slabs of base prices: ₹2 Cr, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 lk, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk
10. Distribution of players: 229 capped (Int'l), 354 Uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC associate nations
11. Saturday bidding process: 161 players will come under hammer on Day 1, while the 2nd day will have accelerated process.
12: Meaning of Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned.
13: Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available
14: Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker:
When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of ₹90 cr purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
15: Oldest player at auction: Imran Tahir of SA at 43 years
16: Youngest Player at Auction: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years
17: Name of Auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.
18: Purse Left: DC (47.5 cr), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 cr), KKR (48 cr),
Gujarat (52cr), RCB (57 cr), Lucknow (59), RR (62cr), SRH (68 cr), PBKS (72 cr)
19: Major Players Retained: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,
Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard…
Six marquee players to watch out for
10 players are kept in the marquee category with a base price of ₹2 crore. The list includes four Indian cricketers and six. The list of Indian marquee players includes Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and David Warner.
With PTI inputs
