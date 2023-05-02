For private banks, it’s still a hazy picture on corp credit

Though private capex has well and truly started, one could say it should be much stronger than what it is today. Considering that corporate balance sheets have improved in the last two-three years, many corporates that are increasing capacities are not necessarily coming to the banking system to borrow, said Anand. “They are using their internal accruals to support private capex. The fact that capacities are increasing, especially in an environment where overall capacity utilization is now in excess of 75%, I think it is fair to say that private capex will continue into FY24."