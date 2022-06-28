Indian professionals feel showing emotions at work boosts productivity: Report

Indian professionals feel showing emotions at work boosts productivity: Report1 min read . 10:28 PM IST
Most Indian employees feel that showing more emotions at work makes them more productive boosting their sense of belonging, a LinkedIn report suggested.
More than 3 in 4 (76 per cent) professionals in India feel more comfortable expressing their emotions at work post-pandemic, the report, based on a survey conducted among 2,188 professionals in India between May 25-31, the report cited.
It also added, almost 9 in 10 (87 per cent) of the employees interviewed agreed that showing more emotions at work makes them more productive and boosts feelings of belonging.
Professionals in India are not holding back their emotions and are becoming more vulnerable, with nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) admitting to having cried in front of their boss, a third (32 per cent) having done so on more than one occasion, it said.
Also 70% people feel there is a stigma around sharing feelings at work. “Over a quarter of professionals in India are still worried about wearing their hearts on their sleeves out of a fear of looking weak (27 per cent), unprofessional (25 per cent) and being judged (25 per cent)."
According to the report, almost 4 in 5 (79 per cent) women professionals agreed that they are often judged more in comparison to men when they share their emotions at work.
Around 76 per cent of professionals surveyed in India agreed that "cracking a joke" at work is good for office culture, but more than half (56 per cent) consider it to be "unprofessional".
