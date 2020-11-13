Indian professionals optimistic on personal finances ahead of Diwali: LinkedIn

Indian professionals are showing "increasing optimism" towards their personal finances and expect earned income as well as personal spending to increase ahead of the festive season this year, according to a LinkedIn survey.

LinkedIn on Thursday released findings of its 16th edition of Workforce Confidence Index. According to the survey, the country's overall workforce confidence continues to rise steadily with a composite score of 53, up 8 points from 45 in September.

The survey, based on responses of 2,022 Indian professionals, for the weeks of 5 October - 1 November, the pre-festive season findings reveal the nation's improving financial outlook, as Gen X and millennial professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to increase.

Millennials, also known as Generation Y, are generally considered to be those born during the 1980s to mid-1990s and Generation X are those who were born between (1965-1980).

1 in 3 professionals expect increase in earned income

The survey observed that this surge in confidence is largely fuelled by the rising optimism of Indian professionals towards their personal finances, with 1 in 3 professionals expecting an increase in their earned income (30%), personal spending (35%), and recurring debt payments (33%).

This optimism is shared mutually across generations as findings show 2 in 5 Gen X (40%) and millennial (41%) professionals expect their earned income and personal spending to rise in the next six months, the survey noted.

Moreover, most Indian professionals, across generations, were concerned about their career progression while working remotely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

A Bloomberg report said 44% of 16 to 25-year-olds questioned said their aspirations were now lower. Half of those from poorer backgrounds said their future goals now seemed "impossible" to achieve.

Further, as lockdown restrictions continue to ease across India, and professionals slowly return to work, many are still concerned about being safe when working on-site in the current scenario.

Looking towards the post-pandemic future, about 1 in 2 healthcare (56 per cent) and manufacturing (49 per cent) professionals say they will mostly or only work on-site, while 2 in 5 education (39 per cent) and finance (44 per cent) professionals anticipate being in a workplace that offers both physical and remote models after the pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via