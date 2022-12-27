Indian projects in Afghanistan suffered setbacks: Govt to Parliamentary panel

"Work is ongoing on several projects wherein India has extended grants and LOCs to enhance infrastructural connectivity. India accorded its immediate neighbourhood the highest priority when it came to coordinated efforts against COVID-19. At the Video Conference of SAARC Leaders on combating COVID-19 in March 2020, a USD 10 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund was announced, which became operational to deliver urgent medical supplies, equipment and humanitarian assistance to the SAARC neighbours. We are using e-ITEC network to share expertise on COVID-19 with healthcare professionals from SAARC countries. We have also developed a `SAARC COVID-I9 Information Exchange Platform (COINEX)' for the exchange of specialized information and tools on COVID-19 among health professionals in the region," said the Government.