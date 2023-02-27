Indian PSBs well positioned to offer credit in the range of USD 60 to 100 bn
A smallcase manager named Lotusdew Wealth claims that the public sector banks have the liquidity to offer credit worth USD 100 billion. During the fiscal year that ended in March 2022, or FY22, public sector banks reported USD 70 billion (Rs. 6.22 lakh crore) in cash and balances with the RBI, up from USD 60 billion (Rs. 5.4 lakh crore) in FY21.
