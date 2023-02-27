Indian PSBs well positioned to offer credit in the range of USD 60 to 100 bn

Cash and balances held by private banks with the RBI were USD 45 billion (Rs. 3.93 lakh crore) in FY22 as opposed to USD 35 billion (Rs. 2.9 lakh crore) (YoY) in FY21. According to this, PSU banks have roughly 60% more cash and balances with the RBI than private banks do. For PSU Banks, there are USD 80 billion (6.42 lakh crore) in bank balances and USD 75 billion (5.91 lakh crore) YoY in money on call with the RBI. For private banks, there are USD 40 billion ( ₹3.34 lakh crore) in bank accounts compared to USD 35 billion ( ₹2.75 lakh crore) YoY in money on call with the RBI. This shows that PSU Banks have bank balances and money at call with the RBI that are over 90% larger than Private Banks, as per Lotusdew Wealth.