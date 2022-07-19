In addition to these, selfie points have also been set up at these stations, and photo exhibitions are also being organized. Freedom fighters and their families were invited at these iconic stations, who were then felicitated. It was heartwarming to relive & listen, as they narrated the glories of the struggle for Independence. The 5 stations of WR which have been chosen are Porbandar famously known as the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi; Sabarmati famous for Sabarmati Ashram, which was established by Mahatma Gandhi to promote cottage industries; Navsari, it was here where Mahatma Gandhi challenged the British government's Salt Law. This incident is a milestone in the freedom struggle; Adas Road - Following Bapu's values ​​of non-violence, 5 freedom fighters achieved martyrdom in the Quit India Movement in this place; Bardoli - The Bardoli Satyagraha under the leadership of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the farmers of Bardoli against unjust raise in taxes during the British Raj was a major episode of Civil Disobedience in the Indian independence movement.