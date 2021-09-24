Indian Railways has redeveloped Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur railway station by giving a modern airport style look with the usage of modern materials. The West-Central railways have redesigned the Jabalpur train station with improved and modern aesthetics and decked up with local art and design works.

The station has been redeveloped under the Station Redevelopment scheme of the Ministry of Railways. The facade of the building towards platform number 6 has been renovated with glass fibre. While tensile fibre fabric material, a lightweight, low maintenance, recycled material is used in the pedestrian outside platform number 6. The powder-coated metal facade has been used to protect the building from weather conditions.

View Full Image Jabalpur railway station

The West-Central railways has also installed a sky ceiling, a linear metal false ceiling that is not lightweight, and durable. Modern facilities like additional lift and escalators, improved parking, a new type of steel benches, etc have also been part of the railway redevelopment project.

Recently, the Gandhinagar railway station and the Habibganj railway station were renovated. Similarly, the Nagpur railway station, Gwalior railway station, Surat railway station, and Kanpur railway station are under development stages for redevelopment under the Ministry of Railways.

