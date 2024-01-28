 'Railway to bring vacancies on regular basis every year,' says East Central Railway GM | Mint
'Railway to bring vacancies on regular basis every year,' says East Central Railway GM

General Manager East Central Railway Anil Kumar Khandelwal said that the Railway has recently completed the employment process for 1.5 lakh posts within the last year.

The General Manager of East Central Railway, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, has said that the railway intends to regularly release job opportunities every year.

As reported by ANI, Khandelwal mentioned that the recruitment process for 150,000 positions was successfully concluded in the previous year.

Railway has started a new recruitment process. The railway will create vacancies every year on a regular basis. Railway infrastructure and operations are increasing every year. The vacancies will be filled on a yearly basis in multiple categories. The recruitment of 5,696 ALP (Assistant loco pilots) has already started in this direction from January 20. The applicants will have opportunities every year to participate in the recruitment process," Khandelwal said.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces over 2.4 lakh vacancies for various posts. Check how to apply, eligibility details here

He added that if individuals are unable to succeed in the current year's recruitment process for any reason, they have the opportunity to reapply in the following year.

"Earlier, the railway used to carry out recruitment once in three or four years. Now the Railway will access the vacancies every year and carry out the recruitment process. The first notification of 5,696 loco pilots has already been issued on January 20. Now the candidate will get more opportunities in Railway," he added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 28 Jan 2024, 06:27 AM IST
