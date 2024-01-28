'Railway to bring vacancies on regular basis every year,' says East Central Railway GM
General Manager East Central Railway Anil Kumar Khandelwal said that the Railway has recently completed the employment process for 1.5 lakh posts within the last year.
The General Manager of East Central Railway, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, has said that the railway intends to regularly release job opportunities every year.
As reported by ANI, Khandelwal mentioned that the recruitment process for 150,000 positions was successfully concluded in the previous year.