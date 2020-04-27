Indian Railways is all set to get a new 9000HP WAG-9HH electric locomotive which was manufactured in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works(CLW).

The locomotive has successfully passed the oscillation and EBD trial conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). RDSO has issued final speed certificate for operation of WAG-9HH class of locomotives upto maximum speed of 100kmph on Indian Railways track. Now, after obtaining statutory CRS sanction, will be put in service. CLW produced this high power locomotive on 12 December 2019.

The trials were conducted on the Northern Railway zone of Indian Railways between 31 January 2020 to 26 February.

According to Railway Ministry officials the locomotive is equipped with modern and advanced features and there has been an upgradation of power of WAP-7 and WAG-9 locomotive from 6,000 HP to 9,000 HP.

The 9,000 HP freight locomotive has increased line capacity and right powering of trains.

"The upgradation of equipment for high power includes traction converter, transformer, traction motor, bogie, and car body," he said.

Highlighting the features of thge new locomotive, the official said, it has better acceleration reserve at higher speed, and increased through-put.

The 9,000 HP freight locomotive has increased line capacity and right powering of trains, the official said.

The Chittaranjan Locomotive Works located in West Bengal produced 402 locomotives in the financial year 2018-19. CLW surpassed their own record of producing 350 locomotives which they had manufactured during the year 2017-18.

In the current year as well, CLW has already manufactured 350 locomotives on 31st January 2020, in 10 months in 250 working days of current FY.

The working days to achieve this 350th loco figure has reduced from 299 days in year 2017-18 to 250 days in the current FY 2019-20.

Share Via