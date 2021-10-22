Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone with a view to providing an alternative and a reliable transportation system to Jammu and Kashmir, Govt. of India planned a 326 Km. long railway line from Jammu to Baramulla joining the Kashmir Valley with the Indian Railways network. Out of a total length of 326 km, work has been completed in 215 km and trains are running on this route. The work on the intervening stretch of Katra-Banihal section (111 km) is in progress.

Construction of a large number of tunnels and bridges on this stretch in highly rugged and mountainous terrain is most difficult due to Himalayan geology.

Ashutosh Gangal , General Manager Northern Railway informed that bridge no. 39 situated between Katra - Reasi. Reasi yard station is an engineering marvel with high, rectangular, tapered hollow piers, spanning about 490 metres and Reasi station yard located over it.

About 7000 million tonnes of reinforcement steel and 6700 million tonnes of structural steel have been used. Girders launching work of mega bridge No. 39 between Katra – Reasi was completed on 20 October and this is a milestone achievement on the USBRL project in Jammu and Kashmir.

World's most advanced and modern technologies are being used for planning and construction of this project.

The length of this bridge is 490 mts and the bridge is on a concrete pier of 105 meters height. This bridge has 8 spans. Reasi station yard will be accommodated on this bridge (Main line +loop line and platforms on both sides).

Besides the special Chenab and Anji Bridges, there are 35 other major and minor bridges in this section.

Katra-Banihal section lies in Reasi and Ramban districts. Besides the special Chenab and Anji Bridges, there are 35 other major and minor bridges in this section. At present construction work of 21 Bridges has been completed.

