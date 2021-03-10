Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways adds 12 more pairs of Hardiwar-bound Kumbh Mela Special trains

Indian Railways adds 12 more pairs of Hardiwar-bound Kumbh Mela Special trains

File Photo: The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar
1 min read . 02:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Moreover, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, have also been augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims
  • A centralised hi-tech control room has been set up by Railways at Haridwar railway station

Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that 12 more pairs Kumbh Mela Specials, which are in addition to the existing services bound for Haridwar, are being operated in order to provide further ease of travel for the pilgrims ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021.

Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that 12 more pairs Kumbh Mela Specials, which are in addition to the existing services bound for Haridwar, are being operated in order to provide further ease of travel for the pilgrims ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021.

In addition to that, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, have also been augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims, the national transporter added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccines targeting multiple strains are in the works

4 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi records more than 300 new cases for second day in a row, active cases rise

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

India’s combined fiscal gap to reach 12.7% this year: SBI

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST

IPL 2021: Disney+ Hotstar signs 10 sponsors ahead of T20 tournament

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST

In addition to that, 15 pairs of trains bound for Haridwar, have also been augmented for generating additional accommodation for the pilgrims, the national transporter added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 vaccines targeting multiple strains are in the works

4 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Covid-19: Delhi records more than 300 new cases for second day in a row, active cases rise

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

India’s combined fiscal gap to reach 12.7% this year: SBI

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST

IPL 2021: Disney+ Hotstar signs 10 sponsors ahead of T20 tournament

1 min read . 04:26 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Meanwhile, a centralised hi-tech control room has been set up by Railways at Haridwar railway station, informed Senior divisional commercial manager of Moradabad railway division on Saturday.

"A centralised control room has been set up at Haridwar railway station ahead of Kumbh Mela 2021. All the nearby railway stations have been connected through CCTV, with their feed being streamed at this control room. A telephone line has also been set up at the centre," they said.

The preparations are underway for Kumbh Mela 2021 to be held from 1st to 30th April in Haridwar.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh this year to 30 days due to pandemic.

Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and should have a COVID-19 negative report.

Kumbh Mela is not only a religious pilgrimage, but one of the largest mass gatherings at one place. It is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years and spans four locations namely Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.