2 min read.Updated: 19 Oct 2021, 12:06 PM ISTLivemint
The fare on this train from Prayagraj to Udhampur in AC III tiers is ₹1910, however the fare in AC 3 tier economy coach will be ₹1815, according to Indian Railways
Indian Railways' North Central Railway(NCR) zone has introduced the newly launched AC 3-tier economy coach in the 04141 Prayagraj – Udhampur Superfast Special Express.
After Prayagraj-Jaipur Express, now passengers of Prayagraj-Udhampur Special train will be able to enjoy the journey in AC 3-tier economy coach. This is the second train from Prayagraj to get an AC 3-tier economy coach.
Udhampur Express runs from Prayagraj Junction on Monday and Friday. The fare on this train from Prayagraj to Udhampur in AC III is ₹1910. The fare in AC 3 economy coach will be ₹1815.
The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.
Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:
-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.
-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.
-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.