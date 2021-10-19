Indian Railways' North Central Railway(NCR) zone has introduced the newly launched AC 3-tier economy coach in the 04141 Prayagraj – Udhampur Superfast Special Express.

After Prayagraj-Jaipur Express, now passengers of Prayagraj-Udhampur Special train will be able to enjoy the journey in AC 3-tier economy coach. This is the second train from Prayagraj to get an AC 3-tier economy coach.

Udhampur Express runs from Prayagraj Junction on Monday and Friday. The fare on this train from Prayagraj to Udhampur in AC III is ₹1910. The fare in AC 3 economy coach will be ₹1815.

The new AC coach will have the capacity to take 83 passengers instead of 72 in the conventional AC three-tier coach. According to the Indian Railways, the fare in these coaches will also be cheaper than the normal AC three-tier coach.

Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:

-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches.

-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs.

-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety.

-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features.

-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth

-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.

-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

