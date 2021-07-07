This monsoon, tourists can enjoy panoramic views of the pristine Western Ghats in a journey to remember!

Indian Railways is adding two Vistadome Coaches to Yesvantpur Express. The facility will be opened for passenger from this Sunday.

European-style luxurious Vistadome coaches house large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers. They are equipped Wi-Fi and entertainment system integrated with digital display screens. Each seats have mobile charging socket.

In a tweet, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said, Vacations with Vistadome Coaches: Two Vistadome coaches are being added to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021.

This monsoon season, travellers can indulge in panoramic views of the pristine Western Ghats & make it a journey to remember!

Vacations with Vistadome Coaches: Two Vistadome coaches are being added to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021.



This monsoon season, travellers can indulge in panoramic views of the pristine Western Ghats & make it a journey to remember! pic.twitter.com/fa9fOe9rJy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 7, 2021

He also posted pictures of the coaches along with the post.

See Photos:

View Full Image European-style luxurious Vistadome coaches houses large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges

View Full Image Two Vistadome coaches are being added to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021

View Full Image They are equipped Wi-Fi and each seats have entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and mobile charging socket

View Full Image Two Vistadome coaches are being added to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021.

Last month, Central Railway zone restored the services of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train, which are now running with Vistadome coach. The services were open from 26 June. The Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train.

"Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section," an earlier statement said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.