This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
European-style luxurious Vistadome coaches house large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and rotatable seats which can rotate up to 180 degrees for passengers. They are equipped Wi-Fi and entertainment system integrated with digital display screens. Each seats have mobile charging socket.
In a tweet, Railway minister Piyush Goyal said, Vacations with Vistadome Coaches: Two Vistadome coaches are being added to Yesvantpur Express from 11 July 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This monsoon season, travellers can indulge in panoramic views of the pristine Western Ghats & make it a journey to remember!
He also posted pictures of the coaches along with the post.
Last month, Central Railway zone restored the services of Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express Special train, which are now running with Vistadome coach. The services were open from 26 June. The Vistadome coach is running in Mumbai-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Special train.
"Now, passengers on Mumbai- Pune route can enjoy the scenic beauty and experience being with nature while passing near to Matheran hill (Near Neral), Songir hill (near Palasdhari), Ulhas River (near Jambrung), Ulhas Valley, areas of Khandala, Lonavala, etc. and the waterfalls , tunnels on South East Ghat section," an earlier statement said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!