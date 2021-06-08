Indian Railways'Central Railway zone has taken a slew of new initiatives and measures adopted for the safety and security of women passengers who are traveling on the train. Here are some of the measures taken by the national transporter for the safety of the womenfolk.

Smart Sahelee

Smart Sahelee has been launched on 22 December last year as a participative scheme to ensure safe and secure travel for women commuters. Under this scheme, 85 WhatsApp groups have been formed for immediate attention of their grievances & meet emergencies. In these WhatsApp groups, RPF mentors (ladies RPF Staff) are ensuring maximum participation of lady commuters.

Sector Sahelee, Station Sahelee and Train Sahelee groups have been regularly encouraged/motivated to ensure maximum participation of passengers for better safety & safety of lady passengers and redressal of their grievances/complaints.

Meri Sahelee

Two teams of Lady RPF staff (one lady Sub Inspector and 2/3 lady constables) have been formed at CSMT & LTT stations who attend the nominated long distance trains i.e. 02809 (Mumbai-Howrah special via Nagpur), 02189 (Mumbai-Nagpur special) & 06345 (LTT-Ernakulam special), 01071(LTT- Varanasi special) respectively. These teams before departure of the train enter all the passenger coaches including ladies’ coaches and identify lady passengers travelling & briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and to dial 139 in case they face or see any problem in the coach. These passengers were also provided with landline/mobile nos of security control rooms.

Security at Trains and Platforms

Two teams of Lady RPF personnel have been deployed at stations at platform circulating area and for access control over Mumbai Division. Each team consists of one lady Sub Inspector & 8 Lady Constables. All night running suburban train services are escorted by GRP/Home guard personnel for ensuring Safety /Security of lady passengers between 21.00 hrs to 06.00 hrs.

Around 110 suburban services are being escorted daily over Mumbai Division by two armed RPF personnel in each train for prevention of crime against passengers (including ladies’ passengers) & their belonging and protection.

It is ensured that, Lady RPF personnel deployed at Station attend ladies’ coaches of trains arriving on station for better safety and security of women passengers& immediate response for their complaint/grievance.

It is also ensured that no unauthorised person or male person enters ladies’ coaches. Regular drives are conducted over Mumbai Division against such persons. In 2021 (upto 31st May), total 191 cases were registered under Railway Act against male passengers travelling in ladies’ coaches and Rs.43,700/- fine was realised from them.

Installation of Video Surveillance System (VSS)

Total 3140 CCTV cameras have been installed at vulnerable locations at all railway stations over Mumbai Division. CCTV locations cover all the ladies’ coaches of the suburban trains and mail/express trains at stations for their safety and security.

To strengthen women’s security, 200 CCTV cameras have been installed in ladies’ coaches of 10 suburban rakes. Proposal to install CCTV cameras in ladies’ coaches of all rakes is in process.

FRS App - FRS (Face Recognition Camera) App is being developed by GRP which can trace criminals & their previous records by face recognition. High level coordination is being ensured with GRP for protection and other security measures for passenger’s safety including women security. It is also ensured at Post level.

Initiatives adopted by frontline Security staff

Booklets containing basic information about laws related to offences against women have been distributed to all RPF staff working in the field. The booklet also sensitizes RPF staff for dealing with lady passengers who approach them for help. This has been done in coordination with the NGO Akshara.

CPDS (Crime Prevention and Detection Squad) teams deputed at suburban stations to ensure better safety & security of women passengers.

Regular awareness programs for women security through posters, pamphlets, handbills and announcements are conducted at all major stations over Mumbai Division.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.