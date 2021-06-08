Indian Railways adopts new initiatives to make women passenger feel safer

Two teams of Lady RPF staff (one lady Sub Inspector and 2/3 lady constables) have been formed at CSMT & LTT stations who attend the nominated long distance trains i.e. 02809 (Mumbai-Howrah special via Nagpur), 02189 (Mumbai-Nagpur special) & 06345 (LTT-Ernakulam special), 01071(LTT- Varanasi special) respectively. These teams before departure of the train enter all the passenger coaches including ladies’ coaches and identify lady passengers travelling & briefed about all precautions to be taken during the journey and to dial 139 in case they face or see any problem in the coach. These passengers were also provided with landline/mobile nos of security control rooms.