Indian Railways hikes allowances for Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards — Check full revised rates here

The enhanced rates will benefit thousands of dedicated Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards, and other running staff who keep the wheels of India's vast rail network turning round the clock, a release said.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Mar 2026, 10:37 PM IST
Indian Railways is hiking allowances for thousands of dedicated Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards, and other running staff.
Indian Railways is hiking allowances for thousands of dedicated Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards, and other running staff. (Photo by Pradeep Gaur / Mint)

The Indian Railways has increased Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in place of Kilometrage (ALK) for all employees across its system with effect from 1 January 2024, as per a PTI report today.

The upward revision comes in line with Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 50%, it added.

The revised rates are applicable under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016, and all other terms and conditions for admissibility of Kilometrage Allowance and ALK remain unchanged, it added.

Which Indian Railways staff are set to benefit from the hike?

A release from the Indian Railways credited the thousands of staff with keeping “the wheels of India's vast rail network turning round the clock”. This includes thousands of dedicated loco pilots, assistance loco pilots, firemen, guards and other running staff with India's railway authority.

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The statement further said that the revision will benefit running staff across Indian Railways by ensuring better compensation aligned with the current DA levels. “It reflects Indian Railways' continued commitment to the welfare and financial betterment of running staff, who form the backbone of its operations,” the release added.

Indian Railways hikes Kilometrage Allowance, ALK — Check rates

Under the revised structure, Loco Running Staff will receive updated kilometrage allowance per 100 km and ALK per 160 km as follows:

EmployeeKilometrage allowance per 100 kmALK per 160 km
Loco Pilot (Mail) 606 969
Loco Pilot (Passenger)/Sr. Motorman 600 960
Loco Pilot (Goods) 594 951
Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. I 461 737
Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. II 447 715
Sr. FM-1, Sr. Assistant Loco Pilot 447 ( 287 for shunting) 715
FM-1, Assistant Loco Pilot 430 ( 277 for shunting) 688
Sr. Second Fireman 430 ( 277 for shunting) 688
Second Fireman 362 ( 216 for shunting) 579

Similarly, Traffic Running Staff will receive revised rates as follows:

EmployeeKilometrage allowance per 100 kmALK per 160 km
Mail/Express Guard 549 878
Sr. Passenger Guard 543 869
Sr. Goods Guard 543 869
Goods Guard 537 859
Sr. Assistant Guard/Sr. Brakesman 320 512
Assistant Guard/Brakesman 305 488
(The post of Guard has been redesignated as Train Manager)

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • Indian Railways has revised allowances to support the financial well-being of its running staff.
  • The increase is in response to a 50% hike in Dearness Allowance.
  • Revised rates apply to all loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, firemen, guards, and other running staff.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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