Indian Railways hikes allowances for Loco Pilots, Assistant Loco Pilots, Firemen, Guards — Check full revised rates here

The Indian Railways has increased Kilometrage Allowance and Allowance in place of Kilometrage (ALK) for all employees across its system with effect from 1 January 2024, as per a PTI report today.

The upward revision comes in line with Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of 50%, it added.

The revised rates are applicable under the Railway Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2016, and all other terms and conditions for admissibility of Kilometrage Allowance and ALK remain unchanged, it added.

Which Indian Railways staff are set to benefit from the hike? A release from the Indian Railways credited the thousands of staff with keeping “the wheels of India's vast rail network turning round the clock”. This includes thousands of dedicated loco pilots, assistance loco pilots, firemen, guards and other running staff with India's railway authority.

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The statement further said that the revision will benefit running staff across Indian Railways by ensuring better compensation aligned with the current DA levels. “It reflects Indian Railways' continued commitment to the welfare and financial betterment of running staff, who form the backbone of its operations,” the release added.

Indian Railways hikes Kilometrage Allowance, ALK — Check rates Under the revised structure, Loco Running Staff will receive updated kilometrage allowance per 100 km and ALK per 160 km as follows:

Employee Kilometrage allowance per 100 km ALK per 160 km Loco Pilot (Mail) ₹ 606 ₹ 969 Loco Pilot (Passenger)/Sr. Motorman ₹ 600 ₹ 960 Loco Pilot (Goods) ₹ 594 ₹ 951 Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. I ₹ 461 ₹ 737 Loco Pilot (Shunting) Gr. II ₹ 447 ₹ 715 Sr. FM-1, Sr. Assistant Loco Pilot ₹ 447 ( ₹ 287 for shunting) ₹ 715 FM-1, Assistant Loco Pilot ₹ 430 ( ₹ 277 for shunting) ₹ 688 Sr. Second Fireman ₹ 430 ( ₹ 277 for shunting) ₹ 688 Second Fireman ₹ 362 ( ₹ 216 for shunting) ₹ 579

Similarly, Traffic Running Staff will receive revised rates as follows:

Employee Kilometrage allowance per 100 km ALK per 160 km Mail/Express Guard ₹ 549 ₹ 878 Sr. Passenger Guard ₹ 543 ₹ 869 Sr. Goods Guard ₹ 543 ₹ 869 Goods Guard ₹ 537 ₹ 859 Sr. Assistant Guard/Sr. Brakesman ₹ 320 ₹ 512 Assistant Guard/Brakesman ₹ 305 ₹ 488 (The post of Guard has been redesignated as Train Manager)

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways Indian Railways has revised allowances to support the financial well-being of its running staff.

The increase is in response to a 50% hike in Dearness Allowance.

Revised rates apply to all loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, firemen, guards, and other running staff.