Indian Railways announced 256 special trains for this festive season

Indian Railways announced 256 special trains for this festive season1 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the central government has started over 250 special trains for the Chhath Puja festival.
Indian Railways announced 256 special trains on Diwali and Chhath Puja from various stations of Central railways in Maharashtra to other parts of the country, said CPRO, Central railways as quoted by the news agency ANI.
The central railways has also increased ticket price to manage the crowd at railway stations in the state.
“To manage crowd platform ticket price increased to ₹50 at CSMT, Dadar, Kalyan, Panvel stations and to ₹30 in Pune," CPRO, Central railways told ANI.
"For Chhath Puja, we have started over 250 trains. Around 1.4 lakhs berths have been made available and we will do whatever is necessary for the people," Ashwini Viashnaw said, ANI reported.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had appealed to the Centre earlier on Tuesday to provide special trains for Chhath Puja for people wishing to go to their native places for the festival.
Notably, to manage the extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season, Indian Railways is running 2,561 trips of 211 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year.
Earlier this month, the Ministry of Railways released an official statement, stating that the Indian Railways will be running additional 32 special services to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for passengers during this festive season.
Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes, like Darbhanga, Azamgarh, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Firozpur, Patna, Katihar and Amritsar etc.
This year, Chhath Puja celebrations has begun from today, October 28, while the last day of the Puja is October 31, Monday. People observe the Chhath festival and follow rigorous rituals each day. As per Drik Panchang, sunrise on Chhath Puja will be at 06:43 am, and sunset will happen at 06:03 pm. The Shashthi tithi begins at 05:49 am on October 30 and ends at 03:27 am on October 31.
(With ANI inputs)
