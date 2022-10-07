Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa
The Indian Railways has announced that they are operating 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja this year in order to manage the extra rush during the festive season. The 2022 festive season that started with Ganesh Chaturthi from 31 August, continued with Navratri and Durga Puja from 25 September till 5 October. The festive season rush will likely reduce by Chhath Puja scheduled to take place on 30 October.
Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc.
Ministry of Railway notified 179 special services, in pairs, to ensure smooth and comfortable travel for the passengers during this festive season.
The Ministry of Railways said, “Indian Railways is running 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja this year, to manage extra rush of passengers in the ongoing festive season", according to news agency ANI.
Special trains announced
Central Railway (CR) has notified 100 trips of seven pairs of special trains, according to the official statement.
Further, East Central Railway (ECR) has notified 128 trips of 9 pairs of special trains, Eastern Coastal Railway (ECoR) has notified 94 trips of 6 pairs of special trains, Eastern Railway (ER) has notified 108 trips of 14 pairs of special trains, Northern Railway (NE) has notified 368 trips of 35 pairs of special trains, North Central Railway (NCR) has notified 223 trips of 8 pairs of special trains.
Meanwhile, North Eastern Railway (NER) has notified 34 trips of 2 pair special trains, North Frontier Railway (NFR) has notified 64 trips of 4 pair special trains, North Western Railway (NWR) has notified 134 trips of 5 pair special trains, Southern Railway (SR) has notified 56 trips of 22 pair special trains, South Eastern Railway (SER) has notified 14 trips of 2 pair special trains, South Central Railway (SCR) has notified 191 trips of 19 pair special trains, South Western Railway (SWR) has notified 433 trips of 22 special trains, West Central Railway (WCR) has notified 16 trips of 6 pair special trains and Western Railway (WR) has notified 306 trips of 18 pair special trains.
As per the press release, additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure the security of passengers. Officers are deployed on Emergency Duty at major stations to ensure the smooth running of trains. Staff are deployed in various sections to attend to any disruption of train service on priority.
Crowd management dueing festive season
The Railway ministry has taken these measures for the frequent and timely announcements of arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.
According to the release, 'May I Help You' booths are kept operational at important stations where RPF Personnel and TTEs are deputed for proper assistance and guidance of the passengers. Medical Teams are available at major stations on call. Ambulance with the paramedical team is also available.
The Railway Ministry is keen to keep a watch on any malpractices - like cornering of seats, overcharging and touting activity etc. by the Security and Vigilance Department staff is being done and strictly monitored. Instructions, for maintaining cleanliness at waiting halls, retiring rooms, platforms in particular, and stations in general, have been given by Zonal Headquarters.
