The Indian Railways has announced that they are operating 2,269 trips of 179 pairs of special trains till Chhath Puja this year in order to manage the extra rush during the festive season. The 2022 festive season that started with Ganesh Chaturthi from 31 August, continued with Navratri and Durga Puja from 25 September till 5 October. The festive season rush will likely reduce by Chhath Puja scheduled to take place on 30 October.

