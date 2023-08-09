The railway department has recently unveiled vacancies such as 9739 Constables and Sub Inspectors in the RPF, 27019 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) and Technician Grade positions, 62907 Group D positions, 9500 RPF Bharti vacancies, and 798 RPF openings.

Additionally, the railway is preparing to release more than 2.4 lakhs vacancies shortly, primarily aimed at Safety staff, Assistant Station Masters (ASM), Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), and Ticket Collectors (TC), the Indian Railways recruitment website informed.

The Indian Railway Board typically releases recruitment notifications categorized by groups. Within the railway department, all positions are classified into two main groups: Gazetted, which comprises Group 'A' and 'B' posts, and Non-Gazetted, encompassing Group 'C' and 'D' posts. Below, are outlined posts and provided details regarding education qualifications for each group.

Group A

The posts under the Group A category are usually carried out by UPSC by conducting Civil Service Exam, Engineering Service Exam, and Combined Medical Service Examination.

Group B

The Group B posts link Section Officers Grade – upgraded posts from Group ‘C’ railway employees on a deputation basis.

Group C

The posts under the Group C category usually Include Station Master, Ticket Collector, Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, Safety staff, Traffic Apprentice, Engineering posts (Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication, Civil, Mechanical) etc.

Group D

The posts under the Group D category include Track-man, Helper, Assistant Points Man, Safaiwala / Safaiwali, Gunman, Peon and various Posts in various cells and boards of the railway department.

How to apply for Railways Jobs 2023

Job seekers across India now have the opportunity to submit online application forms for designated positions. Here is the step-wise guidance to apply for railway jobs.

1. Open the Indian Railway Official website " indianrailways.gov.in".

2. Select RRB Regions or RRC or metro rail.

3. Now select the region or department for which you wish to Apply.

4. Click on the recruitment section and read the notification carefully.

5. Then, go for apply online and fill application Form.

6. ADHAR CARD is compulsory for railway jobs.

7. Pay application fees and then, click on Submit button.

8. Take a printout of submitted application form for future use.

