Indian Railways announces special trains to meet festival season rush

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced 179 special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers amid the festival season.
Issuing the statement, Ministry of Railways said, “In this ongoing festive season, for the convenience of rail travelers and to clear extra rush of passengers, Indian Railways is running 2269 trips of 179 special trains (in pairs) till Chhath Puja this year."
“Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi- Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa etc," it added.
These festival special trains will run on various routes pan-India. Passengers can book these special trains by either NTES app or IRCTC’s official website.
Additional RPF personnel have been deployed at major stations to ensure security of passengers. Officers have been deployed on emergency duty at major stations and staff in various sections to attend disruption of train services, the ministry said.
A watch on any malpractices – like cornering of seats, over charging and touting activity etc. by the security and vigilance staff is being done.
