Indian Railways April-November passenger segment revenue up 76%

In unreserved passenger segment, total approximate numbers of passengers booked during 1 April to 30 November was 352.73 crore compared with 138.13 crore during the same period last year, up 155%, the ministry said. Revenue generated from the segment during the period stood at ₹9,021 crore, up from ₹1,728 crore a year ago.

