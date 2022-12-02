Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways April-November passenger segment revenue up 76%

Indian Railways April-November passenger segment revenue up 76%

1 min read . 03:51 PM ISTSaurav Anand
Indian Railways April-November passenger segment revenue up 76%. (Photo: Mint)

Revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during 1 April to 30 November was 34,303 crore compared with 22,904 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 50%.

New Delhi: Indian Railways has reported a 76% year-on-year rise in its passenger segment revenues for the April-November period, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement on Friday.

Total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on the originating basis from 1 April to 30 November was at 43,324 crore, registering an increase of 76% compared to 24,631 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Indian Railways witnessed robust growth in the unreserved passenger segment at 155%, while reserved passenger segment growth stood at 10% year-on-year, it said.

In the reserved passenger segment, total approximate numbers of passengers booked during the period 1 April to 30 November was 53.65 crore compared with 48.60 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 10%.

As per the data, the revenue generated from reserved passenger segment during 1 April to 30 November was 34,303 crore compared with 22,904 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 50%.

In unreserved passenger segment, total approximate numbers of passengers booked during 1 April to 30 November was 352.73 crore compared with 138.13 crore during the same period last year, up 155%, the ministry said. Revenue generated from the segment during the period stood at 9,021 crore, up from 1,728 crore a year ago.

