Indian railways on Wednesday said it has deployed as many as 960 isolation coaches across five states--Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Andhara Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, in its attempt to augment health facilities in the country.

Out of this, 503 covid care or isolation coaches have been deployed in Delhi, 20 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in Telangana, 372 in Uttar Pradesh and 5 in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, 503 coaches are deployed at nine locations –50 at Shakurbasti, 267 at Anand Vihar, 21 at Delhi Safdarjung, 50 at Delhi Sarai Rohilla, 33 at Delhi Cant, 30 at Adarsh Nagar, 13 at Delhi Shahadra, 13 at Tughlakabad and 26 at Patel Nagar, an official statement said.

Indian Railways has geared up to offer its 5,231 isolation coaches to the states. Zonal railways have converted these coaches for quarantine facility. The coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the covid care centers as per guidelines issued by the health ministry.

In the last three months, Indian Railways is worked on a war footing to modify train coaches into patient isolation wards to bolster the country’s limited healthcare infrastructure amid the rapid spread of covid-19.

In Uttar Pradesh, 372 coaches have been deployed at 23 different locations --Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Lucknow, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Faizabad, Saharanpur, Mirzapur, Subedarganj, Kanpur, Jhansi, Jhansi Workshop, Agra, Nakha Jungle, Gonda, Nautanwa, Bahraich, Varanasi City, Manduadih, Mau, Bhatni, Bareilly City, Farrukhabad and Kasganj. “In Madhya Pradesh, total five COVID Care coaches are deployed at Gwalior. In Andhra Pradesh, total 20 COVID Care are coaches deployed at Vijayawada while in Telangana, a total of 60 COVID Care coaches are deployed at 3 different locations i.e. Secunderabad, Kachguda and Adilabad, the statement said.

Railways will deploy two liaison officers at the location of coaches to assist state government officials. All efforts are being made to reduce the heat in the coaches in the given weather conditions, the ministry said.

