Indian Railways Aug freight loading up 7.86 % at 119.32 mt

“Indian Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 MT in Coal, followed by 0.71 MT in fertilizer, 0.68 MT in balance other goods and 0.62 MT containers. Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of Freight Business in FY 2022-23 and 2206 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till August as compared to 1314 rakes during the same period of last year i.e. a growth of 68%," the ministry said in a release.

