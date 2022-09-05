Indian Railways Aug freight loading up 7.86 % at 119.32 mt

Indian Railways Aug freight loading up 7.86 % at 119.32 mt1 min read . 12:31 PM IST
Indian Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 mt in coal, followed by 0.71 mt in fertilizer, 0.68 mt in balance other goods and 0.62 mt containers.
Indian Railways has recorded best-ever August monthly freight loading of 119.32 million tonne (mt), the Ministry of Railways said. The incremental loading in August was 8.69 mt, a growth of 7.86% over the same month in 2021.
With this, the national transporter has had 24 straight months of record monthly freight loading.
“Indian Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 9.2 MT in Coal, followed by 0.71 MT in fertilizer, 0.68 MT in balance other goods and 0.62 MT containers. Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of Freight Business in FY 2022-23 and 2206 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till August as compared to 1314 rakes during the same period of last year i.e. a growth of 68%," the ministry said in a release.
The cumulative freight loading during April-August was at 620.87 mt , a growth of 10.32 % over same period last year.
The freight net tonne kilometers increased from 63 billion in August 2021 to 73 billion in August 2022 registering a growth of 16 %.
The sustained efforts of Indian Railways to increase supply of coal to power houses, in close coordination with Ministry of Power and Coal, have been one of the key features of the freight performance in August.
The loading of coal (both domestic and imported) to power houses has increased by 10.46 mt in August to 44.64 mt.
Cumulatively, in the first five months of the year, Indian Railways has loaded more than 58.41 mt extra coal to power houses as compared to same period of last year, with a growth of more than 32%.
