Indian Railways on Monday launched its latest entrant of AC coach for passengers who want a comfortable and convenient journey. The North Central Railway(NCR) zone of Indian Railways started the operation of the new class of passenger coach with much fanfare and the coaches were added to the Prayagraj-Jaipur Express for the first time.

Passengers onboard the maiden run of new AC 3 tier economy coaches in 02403 Prayagraj Jaipur SF special being welcomed with chocolates and flowers as they board the train.

Passengers travelling in the coach were excited as the new coach came with new upgraded and passenger-friendly enhancements that were made in the coach.

Indian Railways will add these types of coaches in two more trains, New Delhi-Lucknow AC special and Lucknow Mail in the coming days.

Passengers on board the maiden run of AC 3 tier economy coaches in 02403 waving with smile as the train left Prayagraj Junction. #BehtarSuvidhaSastaSafar pic.twitter.com/6JVTIIZ8Nr — North Central Railway (@CPRONCR) September 6, 2021

The new coach known as the AC 3-tier economy coach will have fares less than the conventional AC 3 tier coach.However, it will have a total of 83 berths compared to 72 in the conventional one. The new coach is likely to be fitted in all the long-distance trains and may also replace the ICF coaches of the Garib Rath Express train in future.

The fare structure for this coach is 8 per cent lesser than the three-tier AC coach.

Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort. Redesign of the AC ducting has been made by providing individual vents for all berths. The improved and modular design of seats and berths have been made to improve comfort, reduce the weight of the coach and improve maintenance friendliness.

View Full Image An interior view of the AC three tier economy coach

Improved passenger conveniences have been ensured in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones.

Individual reading lights and USB charging points are provided for each berth. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths has been provided too. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.

The toilet area has improved the design of the Indian and Western-style lavatories. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

View Full Image The toilet area has improved the design of the Indian and Western-style lavatories.

The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

