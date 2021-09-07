2 min read.Updated: 07 Sep 2021, 09:23 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways kept the fare structure for AC three-tier economy coach 8% lesser than the three-tier AC coach
Indian Railways on Monday launched its latest entrant of AC coach for passengers who want a comfortable and convenient journey. The North Central Railway(NCR) zone of Indian Railways started the operation of the new class of passenger coach with much fanfare and the coaches were added to the Prayagraj-Jaipur Express for the first time.
Passengers onboard the maiden run of new AC 3 tier economy coaches in 02403 Prayagraj Jaipur SF special being welcomed with chocolates and flowers as they board the train.
The new coach known as the AC 3-tier economy coach will have fares less than the conventional AC 3 tier coach.However, it will have a total of 83 berths compared to 72 in the conventional one. The new coach is likely to be fitted in all the long-distance trains and may also replace the ICF coaches of the Garib Rath Express train in future.
The fare structure for this coach is 8 per cent lesser than the three-tier AC coach.
Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort. Redesign of the AC ducting has been made by providing individual vents for all berths. The improved and modular design of seats and berths have been made to improve comfort, reduce the weight of the coach and improve maintenance friendliness.
Improved passenger conveniences have been ensured in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phones.
Individual reading lights and USB charging points are provided for each berth. A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths has been provided too. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.
The toilet area has improved the design of the Indian and Western-style lavatories. Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.
The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
