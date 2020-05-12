IRCTC on Monday resumed its ticketing services following the announcement made by Indian Railways for the resumption passenger train services. Around 30,0000 PNRs were issued to the passengers and 54,000 reservations were made. Passenger trains will start running from Delhi to 15 Indian cities across the country from today, which is five days before the end of the national lockdown.

According to the Railway’s statement, "These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi".

You must follow these orders when you board the train:

A) Travelers will also be provided with hand sanitizers at entry and exit points at station and in coaches

B) Only people with confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed to enter the New Delhi Railway Station.

C) The railways has also asked all passengers to wear face masks. It's mandatory for all passengers to wear face mask.

D) Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel, after screening at departure.

E) Maintaining social distance is a must all the time.

F) As per new rule, the trains will only have AC coaches with limited stoppage.

G) The fares of these trains will be similar to Rajdhani Express.

H) There is no provision of tatkal or premium tatkal tickets.

I) Passengers won’t be given blankets and linen to reduce the chances of virus spread.

J) The pantry services will not be available on the trains.

K) Travellers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure.

L) Use of Arogya Setu app mandatory.

Indian Railways also plans to run special Shramik trains to help migrant labourers reach their home villages.

