Railways eyes record ₹2.76-trillion allocation for FY27 as govt ramps up modernization plans
The planned increase comes on the heels of unusually rapid spending this year, with the railways having exhausted more than 78% of its 2025-26 budget as of mid-November, its highest mid-year utilization on record.
New Delhi: Budgetary support for the Indian Railways is poised to hit a new high in 2026-27 as the government prepares an ambitious plan to upgrade the national transporter with faster, modern trains and better safety systems, two people aware of the matter told Mint. Capital expenditure is expected to rise about 12% next year to roughly ₹2.76 trillion, which would be the highest-ever allocation for the Indian Railways, the people said.