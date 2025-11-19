Modernising Indian Railways

The push to accelerate the railways’ modernization began in 2022-23, when the government sharply increased its support to speed up construction and replace ageing assets. The next phase is expected to be even more expansive, with the rollout of 300-400 Vande Bharat trains in multiple formats, including sleeper versions; the procurement of 7,000-8,000 new trains over the coming decade to eliminate waiting lists; a long-term plan to build about 50,000 km of new tracks; and a doubling of the safety budget to meet the railways’ Mission Zero Accidents goal.