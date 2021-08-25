Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect amid the farmers' protest.

"Due to the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same," Singh said.

"All those who purchased the ticket over the counter will also get a refund and separate arrangements are being made for them," Singh told ANI news agency.

Farmers have been protesting for several months against the three contentious farm laws.

On August 26 and August 27, over 1,500 representatives of farm unions from across the country will come together to discuss future strategies for the ongoing farmers' protest during the national convention.

The convention at the Singhu border is being held to mark the completion of nine months of farmers' agitation against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On August 26, the farmers' protest against the three contentious laws will complete nine months since they first arrived at the Delhi borders. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government that has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

While the Singhu border will be the central point of the national convention, gatherings will be organised in different parts of the country parallelly.

