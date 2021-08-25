Indian Railways cancel 40 trains due to farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways cancel 40 trains due to farmers' protest in Uttar Pradesh2 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Farmers' protest: 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Farmers' protest: 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect
Indian Railways has cancelled 40 trains due to farmers' agitation in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
Indian Railways has cancelled 40 trains due to farmers' agitation in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect amid the farmers' protest.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of Moradabad Railway Division, Sudhir Singh said 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect amid the farmers' protest.
"Due to the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same," Singh said.
"Due to the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same," Singh said.
He said people who have booked the tickets will get a refund.
He said people who have booked the tickets will get a refund.
"All those who purchased the ticket over the counter will also get a refund and separate arrangements are being made for them," Singh told ANI news agency.
"All those who purchased the ticket over the counter will also get a refund and separate arrangements are being made for them," Singh told ANI news agency.
Farmers have been protesting for several months against the three contentious farm laws.
Farmers have been protesting for several months against the three contentious farm laws.
On August 26 and August 27, over 1,500 representatives of farm unions from across the country will come together to discuss future strategies for the ongoing farmers' protest during the national convention.
On August 26 and August 27, over 1,500 representatives of farm unions from across the country will come together to discuss future strategies for the ongoing farmers' protest during the national convention.
The convention at the Singhu border is being held to mark the completion of nine months of farmers' agitation against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The convention at the Singhu border is being held to mark the completion of nine months of farmers' agitation against the three farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
On August 26, the farmers' protest against the three contentious laws will complete nine months since they first arrived at the Delhi borders. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
On August 26, the farmers' protest against the three contentious laws will complete nine months since they first arrived at the Delhi borders. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
Over 10 rounds of talks with the government that has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.
Over 10 rounds of talks with the government that has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.
While the Singhu border will be the central point of the national convention, gatherings will be organised in different parts of the country parallelly.
While the Singhu border will be the central point of the national convention, gatherings will be organised in different parts of the country parallelly.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!