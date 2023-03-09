Indian Railway canceled more than 240 trains due to weather, maintenance, and operational reasons on Thursday, March 9. Apart from this, a total of 87 trains have been partially canceled today. Indian Railway carries out engineering work for safety concerns every week which causes disruption in train operations on some routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of trains on the official website of Indian Railway---indianrail.gov.in/mntes---before leaving the house. They can check the full list of fully or partially canceled trains on the portal.

Here's the list of fully canceled trains today

1) 01135 Bhusaval -Daund MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

2) 01136 Daund- Bhusaval MEMU JCO on 09.03.2023

3) 11409 Daund-Nizamabad Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 24.03.2023

4) 11410 Nizamabad-Pune Express JCO 01.03.2023 to 26.03.2023

5) From Howrah: 37611,37815,37343,36071,37011,36825,36085

6) From Pundooah: 37614

7) From Barddhaman: 37834,37840

8) From Tarakeswar: 37354

9) From Gurap: 36072

10) From Shrirampur: 37012

11) From Masagram: 36086

The Railways has announced that train tickets booked through unauthorized agents can be released without any refund. It has advised the passengers to put their mobile numbers correctly for getting all alert about their scheduled journey and booked ticket on time.

Meanwhile, Railways has also announced that it will run 196 special trains to prioritize the festive crowd on Holi 2023 and provide connectivity between various destinations in major cities.

The ministry has planned special trains to connect major destinations across the country on routes like Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Bhagalpur, Delhi-Muzaffarpur, Delhi-Saharsa, Gorakhpur-Mumbai, Kolkata-Puri, Guwahati-Ranchi, New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus, and Pune-Danapur.

Measures were taken for the frequent and timely announcement of the arrival/departure of trains with platform numbers.