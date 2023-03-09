Indian Railways cancel over 240 trains today, check full list here1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Indian Railway carries out engineering work for safety concerns every week which causes disruption in train operations on some routes.
Indian Railway canceled more than 240 trains due to weather, maintenance, and operational reasons on Thursday, March 9. Apart from this, a total of 87 trains have been partially canceled today. Indian Railway carries out engineering work for safety concerns every week which causes disruption in train operations on some routes.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×