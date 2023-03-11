Indian Railways cancel THESE passenger, express trains today | Full List here

Indian Railways cancel THESE passenger, express trains today | Full List here2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
- Indian Railways carry out maintenance work every week on different routes to ensure the safety of passengers.
Indian Railways has canceled many trains which were scheduled to depart on Saturday, March 11, due to various reasons including law and order, weather, maintenance, and operational reasons. The railway department carries out maintenance work every week to ensure the safety of passengers.
Indian Railways has canceled many trains which were scheduled to depart on Saturday, March 11, due to various reasons including law and order, weather, maintenance, and operational reasons. The railway department carries out maintenance work every week to ensure the safety of passengers.
Some express trains including Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special, Kolkata- Gorakhpur Express, Gour Express, and Pune-Gorakhpur Express are fully canceled today.
Some express trains including Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special, Kolkata- Gorakhpur Express, Gour Express, and Pune-Gorakhpur Express are fully canceled today.
- Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs on 11.03.2023 will be fully canceled.
- Train No. 06802 Coimbatore – Salem MEMU Express Special leaving Coimbatore Jn at 09.05 hrs on 11.03.2023 will be fully canceled.
- Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 11.03.2023 will be fully canceled.
- Train No. 06803 Salem – Coimbatore MEMU Express Special leaving Salem at 13.40 hrs on 11.03.2023 will be fully canceled.
- UP: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat)
- UP: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah – Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah – Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah – Rampurhat)
- Down: 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah),13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).
- Down: 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri – Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road – Sealdah),13188 (Rampurhat – Sealdah).
- Down local Train: 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman).
- Down local Train: 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar), 31152 (Barddhaman).
- UP Train: 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31437 (Naihati), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat).
- UP Train: 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319(Kalyani Simanta), 31437 (Naihati), 31439( Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel), 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat).
- Train No.04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Rupnagar.
- Train No.04502 Una Himachal – Saharanpur Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Rupnagar.
- Train No. 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal – Rupnagar JCO (Journey Commencing on) 11.03.23 to 27.04.23
- Train No. 04501/04502 will remain partially cancelled between Una Himachal – Rupnagar JCO (Journey Commencing on) 11.03.23 to 27.04.23
- Train No.04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 short originate from Bharatgarh.
- Train No.04568 Nangal Dam –Ambala Cantt. Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 short originate from Bharatgarh.
- Train Nos. 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.
- Train Nos. 04567/04568 will remain partially cancelled between Nangal Dam – Bharatgarh JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23.
- Train No.04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Rupnagar.
- Train No.04501 Saharanpur-Una Himachal Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Rupnagar.
- Train No.04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Bharatgarh.
- Train No.04594 Amb Andaura – Ambala Cantt.- Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will short originate from Bharatgarh.
- The 04593/04594 will remain partially cancelled between Amb Andaura – Bharatgarh on 11.03.2023
- The 04593/04594 will remain partially cancelled between Amb Andaura – Bharatgarh on 11.03.2023
- Train No. 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.
- Train No. 04567 Ambala Cantt – Nangal Dam Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.
- Train No.03298 UP Patna Jn – Varanasi MEMU train is cancelled between Buxar to Varanasi (short termination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023.
- Train No.03298 UP Patna Jn – Varanasi MEMU train is cancelled between Buxar to Varanasi (short termination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023.
- Train No.03289 DN Varanasi – Patna Jn MEMU train is cancelled between Varanasi to Buxar (short Origination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023
- Train No.03289 DN Varanasi – Patna Jn MEMU train is cancelled between Varanasi to Buxar (short Origination at Buxar) on 11.03.2023
- Train No.04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.
- Train No.04593 Ambala Cantt.-Amb Andaura Special JCO 11.03.23 to 27.04.23 will be short-terminated at Bharatgarh.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their train on the official website of Indian Railways---indianrail.gov.in/mntes---before leaving for the journey today.
Passengers are advised to check the status of their train on the official website of Indian Railways---indianrail.gov.in/mntes---before leaving for the journey today.