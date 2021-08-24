Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways cancel these trains today due to farmers' protests. Full list

Indian Railways cancel these trains today due to farmers' protests. Full list

Premium
Passengers come out of the New Delhi railway station in New Delhi.
1 min read . 08:41 AM IST Livemint

  • The list of cancelled trains due to farmers protestmin Punjab also include some premium trains like both the Shatabdi Express running between New Delhi and Amritsar

Farmers seeking a hike in sugarcane prices blocked rail tracks in Punjab's Jalandhar for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, affecting movements of the passenger trains.

According to railway officials of Ferozepur division, as many as 27 trains have been cancelled, while 36 have been either diverted or short-terminated.

The list of cancelled trains also includes some premium trains like both the Shatabdi Express running between New Delhi and Amritsar, Amritsar- Haridwar Janshatabdi Express, Shan-E- Punjab Express, Delhi-Pathankot Express and Jammu Tawi- Sarai Rohilla Express.

Here is the full list of trains cancelled/ diverted:

View Full Image
List of Cancelled trains on Tuesday
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
View Full Image
List of trians short terminated 
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
According to railway officials of Ferozepur division, as many as 69 trains have been cancelled, while 54 have been either diverted or short-terminated.The blockade affected vehicular movement to and from Jalandhar, Amritsar and Pathankot, though the administration diverted the traffic through some alternative routes.

Railway officials in the Ferozepur division said a refund of 53.65 lakh was given to 12,300 passengers for the cancellation of trains so far.

A total of 27 trains were cancelled while 22 were either diverted or short terminated on Monday, railway officials said.

Farmers sitting on the Jalandhar-Chaheru section have blocked the Ludhiana-Amritsar and the Ludhiana-Jammu rail tracks in Jalandhar, affecting several trains.Many rail passengers said they could not reach their destinations as their trains were cancelled.

Protesting farmers are demanding that the Punjab government raise the state assured price (SAP) of sugarcane and clear payment of arrears to the tune of 200-250 crore.

They have already rejected the hike of 15 per quintal announced by the Punjab government a few days back.

