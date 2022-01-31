Indian Railways cancel 16 passenger trains till 12 February. Full list

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways announced that several passengers trains will remain cancelled till 12 February due to interlocking work going on in the Jabalpur and Dhanbad division. Railways cancelled these trains due to the doubling work of Katni-Singrauli section of Jabalpur division, work has to be done at at Salhana, Pipariya Kalan and Khanna Banjari stations till 10 February.
Meanwhile, the work of doubling, yard remodelling and electronic interlocking work will be done in the Dhanbad division from 29 January till 12 February.