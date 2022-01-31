Indian Railways cancel 16 passenger trains till 12 February. Full list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways announced that several passengers trains will remain cancelled till 12 February due to interlocking work going on in the Jabalpur and Dhanbad division. Railways cancelled these trains due to the doubling work of Katni-Singrauli section of Jabalpur division, work has to be done at at Salhana, Pipariya Kalan and Khanna Banjari stations till 10 February.

Meanwhile, the work of doubling, yard remodelling and electronic interlocking work will be done in the Dhanbad division from 29 January till 12 February.

In view of this, the operation of trains has been changed in view of pre-non interlocki work at Singrauli, Karela Road, Churki and Mahdaya stations.

List of trains cancelled by Indian Railways: Train number 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli Express will remain cancelled on 29 January, 02 February, 05 February and 09 February.

Train No. 22166 Singrauli-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled on 01 February, 03 February, 08 February and 10 February.

Train No. 22167 Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will be cancelled on 30 January and 06 February.

Train No. 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express will be cancelled on 31 January and 07 February.

Train number 11448 Howrah-Jabalpur Express will remain cancelled from 08 to 15 February.

Train number 11447 Jabalpur-Howrah Express will remain cancelled from 06 to 13 February.

Train number 22165 Bhopal-Singrauli Express will remain cancelled on 05, 09 and 12 February.

Train number 22166 Singrauli-Bhopal Express will remain canceled on 08, 10 and 15 February.

Train number 22167 Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will remain cancelled on 06 and 13 February.

Train number 22168 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Singrauli Express will remain cancelled on 07 and 14 February.

Train No. 19608 Madar Jn.-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on 07 February.

Train No. 19607 Kolkata-Madar Jn. The operation of the express will remain cancelled on February 10.

Train No. 19413 Ahmedabad-Kolkata Express will remain cancelled on 09 February.

Train number 19414 Kolkata-Ahmedabad Express will remain cancelled on 12 February.

Train number 13025 Howrah-Bhopal Express will remain cancelled on 07 February.

Train number 13026 Bhopal-Howrah Express will remain cancelled on 09 February

