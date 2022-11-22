Indian Railways on Tuesday, 22 November cancelled 185 trains with 127 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining fifty eight of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which includes track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 127 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 58 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.

List of trains cancelled fully by Indian Railways on 22 November:

Train [Name]

[SRC-DSTN] Type Start Time 01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) PSPC 17:15 01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL

JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 04:35 01607 PTK-JDNX SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) PSPC 02:05 01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL

BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 04:00 01609 PTK-BJPL XPRES SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) PSPC 15:20 01610 BJPL-PTK SPL

BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 17:55 01620 SMQ-DLI EXP SPL

SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI) PSPC 01:55 01623 DLI-SMQL EXP SPL

DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL) PSPC 19:00 01885 BINA-DMO UNRSERVED EXP

BINA JN (BINA) - DAMOH (DMO) PSPC 18:00 01886 DMO-BINA UNRSERVED EXP

DAMOH (DMO) - BINA JN (BINA) PSPC 05:45 03085 NHT-AZ MEMU PGR SPL

AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT) PSPC 22:25 03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL

NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) PSPC 05:35 03371 KQR-BRKA PASS SPL

KODERMA (KQR) - BARKA KANA (BRKA) PSPC 06:00 03372 BRKA-KQR PASS SPL

BARKA KANA (BRKA) - KODERMA (KQR) PSPC 06:00 03513 BWN-ASN MEMU PGR SPL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN) PSPC 09:50 03515 BWN-ASN MEMU PGR SPL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN) PSPC 12:00 03518 ASN-BWN MEMU PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) PSPC 12:50 03520 ASN-BWN MEMU PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) PSPC 14:05 03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL

BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN) PSPC 15:40 03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC) PSPC 07:05 04601 PTK-JDNX PASSANGER

PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) PSPC 10:10 04602 JDNX-PTK PASSNGER

JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 07:10 04647 PTK-BJPL EXP SPL

PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) PSPC 08:45 04648 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL

BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC 16:25 05334 MB-RMR EXP

MORADABAD (MB) - RAMNAGAR (RMR) PSPC 04:30 05453 GD-STP UN-RESERVED

GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP) PSPC 04:45 05518 HRGR-DBG DEMU PASS SPECIA

HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG) PSPC 05:00 06768 QLN-ERS MEMU EXP SPL

KOLLAM JN (QLN) - ERNAKULAM JN (ERS) PSPC 08:00 06769 ERS-QLN MEMU EXP SPL

ERNAKULAM JN (ERS) - KOLLAM JN (QLN) PSPC 13:35 06802 CBE-SA MEMU EXP SPL

COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SALEM JN (SA) PSPC 09:05 06803 SA-CBE MEMU EXP SPL

SALEM JN (SA) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE) PSPC 13:40 06977 JJJ-PGW EXP SPL

JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - PHAGWARA JN (PGW) PSPC 11:10 06980 PGW-JJJ EXP SPL

PHAGWARA JN (PGW) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) PSPC 15:05 07351 MRJ-LD UR EXP SPL

MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - LONDA JN (LD) PSPC 19:10 07352 LD-MRJ UR EXP SPL

LONDA JN (LD) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) PSPC 06:40 07458 GUDU-BZA

GUDUR JN (GDR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) PSPC 06:20 07461 BZA-OGL

VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - ONGOLE (OGL) PSPC 08:00 07576 OGL-BZA

ONGOLE (OGL) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) PSPC 14:10 07795 SC-MOB DEMU

SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB) PSPC 05:45 07906 DBRT - LEDO DMU SPECIAL

DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO) PSPC 07:05 07907 LEDO - DBRT DMU SPECIAL

LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) PSPC 17:50 07977 BTTR-BZA MEMU

BITRAGUNTA (BTTR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) PSPC 04:00 07978 BZA-BTTR

VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - BITRAGUNTA (BTTR) PSPC 13:30 08167 ROU-JSG MEMU PASS SPL

ROURKELA (ROU) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) PSPC 14:20 08168 JSG-ROU MEMU PASS SPL

JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - ROURKELA (ROU) PSPC 09:00 08551 VSKP-KRDL PASSENGER SPL

VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - KIRANDUL (KRDL) PSPC 06:45 09108 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL

EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) PSPC 09:50 09109 PRTN - EKNR SPECIAL

PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) PSPC 12:15 09110 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL

EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) PSPC 13:55 09113 PRTN - EKNR SPL

PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) PSPC 15:45 09459 ADI - VG SPL

AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - VIRAMGAM JN (VG) PSPC 18:30 09603 JP-LHU DEMU SPL

JAIPUR (JP) - LOHARU (LHU) PSPC 09:50 10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON

RATNAGIRI (RN) - MADGAON (MAO) MEX 01:40 10102 MADGAON - RATNAGIRI

MADGAON (MAO) - RATNAGIRI (RN) MEX 19:00 13345 BSB-SGRL INTERCITY EXP

VARANASI (BSB) - SINGRAULI (SGRL) MEX 14:10 13346 SGRL-BSB INTERCITY EXP

SINGRAULI (SGRL) - VARANASI (BSB) MEX 05:30 14705 BNW-DKBJ EXP SPL

BHIWANI JN. (BNW) - DAHAR KA BALAJI (DKBJ) MEX 05:45 14706 DKBJ- BNW EXP SPL

DAHAR KA BALAJI (DKBJ) - BHIWANI JN. (BNW) MEX 15:50 17259 BZAPASS

GUDUR JN (GDR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) MEX 13:15 17260 BZA-GDR PASS

VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - GUDUR JN (GDR) MEX 05:00 17331 MRJ-UBL UR EXP

MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - HUBLI JN (UBL) MEX 06:10 17332 UBL-MRJ UR EXP

HUBLI JN (UBL) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) MEX 11:00 17333 MRJ-CLR UR EXP

MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - CASTLE ROCK (CLR) MEX 11:50 17334 CLR-MRJ UR EXP

CASTLE ROCK (CLR) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) MEX 18:30 18038 JJKR KGP EXP

JAJPUR K ROAD (JJKR) - KHARAGPUR JN (KGP) MEX 06:10 20948 EKNR - ADI JANSHATABDHI

EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) JSH 11:15 20949 ADI - EKNR JANSHATABDHI

AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) JSH 15:20 22321 HWH-SURI HOOL EXP

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SIURI (SURI) SUF 06:45 22322 SURI-HWH HOOL EXP

SIURI (SURI) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUF 13:40 22959 JAMNAGAR INTERCITY

VADODARA JN (BRC) - JAMNAGAR (JAM) SUF 15:50 31411 SDAH -NH LOCAL

SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH) SUB 04:40 31414 NH - SDAH LOCAL

NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH) SUB 04:50 31423 SDAH - NH LOCAL

SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH) SUB 12:20 31432 NH-SDAH LOCAL

NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH) SUB 13:40 31711 NH - RHA LOCAL

NAIHATI JN (NH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA) SUB 05:00 31712 RHA-NH LOCAL

RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - NAIHATI JN (NH) SUB 04:05 32411 SDAH-BRPA LOCAL

SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA) SUB 14:12 32412 BRPA - SDAH LOCAL

BARUIPARA (BRPA) - SEALDAH (SDAH) SUB 15:23 32413 SDAH-BRPA LOCAL

SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA) SUB 20:42 32414 BRPA-SDAH LOCAL

BARUIPARA (BRPA) - SEALDAH (SDAH) SUB 22:50 36011 HWH-BRPA LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA) SUB 09:40 36012 BRPA-HWH LOCAL

BARUIPARA (BRPA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 11:05 36031 HWH-CDAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE) SUB 08:45 36032 CDAE-HWH LOCAL

CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 09:57 36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE) SUB 10:30 36034 CDAE HWH LOCAL

CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 11:55 36035 HWH-CDAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE) SUB 13:50 36036 CDAE-HWH LOCAL

CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 15:02 36037 HWH-CDAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE) SUB 17:55 36038 CDAE HWH LOCAL

CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 19:33 36071 HWH-GRAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - GURAP (GRAE) SUB 05:05 36072 HOWRAH-GURAP LOCAL

GURAP (GRAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 07:07 36081 HWH-MSAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE) SUB 05:45 36082 MSAE-HWH LOCAL

MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 08:06 36085 HWH-MSAE LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE) SUB 16:25 36086 MSAE HWH LOCAL

MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 18:25 36087 HWH-MSAELOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE) SUB 19:27 36088 MSAE-HWH LOCAL

MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 22:06 36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 04:00 36812 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 02:58 36825 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 11:22 36827 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 12:05 36829 HWH-BWN CHORD LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 13:32 36838 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 11:48 36840 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 13:05 36842 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 14:20 36848 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 17:50 36849 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 21:00 36851 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 21:42 36854 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 20:07 36855 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN) SUB 23:15 36858 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL

BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 20:43 37305 ANDOLAN LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SINGUR (SIU) SUB 19:15 37306 SIU-HWH LOCAL

SINGUR (SIU) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 21:05 37307 HWH - HPL LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - HARIPAL (HPL) SUB 06:52 37308 HPL-HWH LOCAL

HARIPAL (HPL) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 08:30 37319 HWH-TAK LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK) SUB 10:20 37327 HWH - TAK LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK) SUB 13:38 37330 TAK-HWH LOCAL

TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 12:00 37338 TAK-HWH LOCAL

TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 15:15 37343 HWH-TAK LOCAL

HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK) SUB 20:05 37348 TAK-HWH LOCAL

TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH) SUB 19:33 37411 SHE-TAK LOCAL

SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK) SUB 05:15 37412 TAK-SHE LOCAL

TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE) SUB 04:05 37415 SHE TAK LOCAL

SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK) SUB 08:25 37416 TAK SHE LOCAL

TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE) SUB 07:25 52538 DJ-KGN-NJP AC PASSENGER

DARJEELING (DJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP) PAS 09:10

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 22 November: 29 Source Changed trains

Train [Name]

[SRC-DSTN] Type Start Time Cancel From

Cancel To New Source

Sch. Time 03289 BSB-PNBE MEMU PASS SPL

VARANASI (BSB) - PATNA JN (PNBE) PSPC 15:15 VARANASI [BSB]

BUXAR [BXR] VARANASI [BSB]

22-Nov-2022 19:15 03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL

NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) PSPC 16:35 NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]

DHANBAD JN [DHN] DHANBAD JN [DHN]

22-Nov-2022 17:25 03579 UDL-SNT MEMU PGR SPL

ANDAL JN. (UDL) - SAINTHIA (SNT) PSPC 14:00 ANDAL JN. [UDL]

KAJORAGRAM [KJME] KAJORAGRAM [KJME]

22-Nov-2022 14:10 03583 UDL-SNT MEMU PGR SPL

ANDAL JN. (UDL) - SAINTHIA (SNT) PSPC 17:10 ANDAL JN. [UDL]

KAJORAGRAM [KJME] KAJORAGRAM [KJME]

22-Nov-2022 17:20 03585 UDL-SNT MEMU PGR SPL

ANDAL JN. (UDL) - SAINTHIA (SNT) PSPC 19:05 ANDAL JN. [UDL]

UKHRA [UKA] UKHRA [UKA]

22-Nov-2022 19:26 03676 JAJ - ASN MEMU PGR SPL

JHAJHA (JAJ) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN) PSPC 13:20 JHAJHA [JAJ]

JASIDIH JN. [JSME] JASIDIH JN. [JSME]

22-Nov-2022 14:10 04368 HSR-RE EXP SPL

HISAR (HSR) - REWARI JN. (RE) PSPC 14:30 HISAR [HSR]

SADULPUR JN [SDLP] SADULPUR JN [SDLP]

22-Nov-2022 16:30 04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL

JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) PSPC 05:00 JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]

N S DOABA JN [NSS] N S DOABA JN [NSS]

22-Nov-2022 05:45 04402 SREL-DLI DMU EXP SPL

SAHARANPUR (SRE) - DELHI JN. (DLI) PSPC 13:25 SAHARANPUR [SRE]

SHAMLI [SMQL] SHAMLI [SMQL]

22-Nov-2022 15:04 04573 SIRSA- LUDHINA EXP SPL

SIRSA (SSA) - LUDHIANA JN (LDH) PSPC 12:10 SIRSA [SSA]

HISAR [HSR] HISAR [HSR]

22-Nov-2022 14:15 05061 MTJ-TPU SPL EXP

MATHURA JN. (MTJ) - TANAKPUR (TPU) TOD 13:45 MATHURA JN. [MTJ]

MATHURA CANT [MRT] MATHURA CANT [MRT]

22-Nov-2022 13:57 05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP

KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB) PSPC 07:15 KATHGODAM [KGM]

LALKUA JN. [LKU] LALKUA JN. [LKU]

22-Nov-2022 08:30 05364 KGM-MB SPL EXP

KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB) PSPC 15:45 KATHGODAM [KGM]

LALKUA JN. [LKU] LALKUA JN. [LKU]

22-Nov-2022 17:00 06459 CBE-SRR EXP SPL

COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SHORANUR JN (SRR) PSPC 16:30 COIMBATORE JN [CBE]

PODANUR JN [PTJ] PODANUR JN [PTJ]

22-Nov-2022 16:42 06726 VM-MLMR MEMU EXP SPL

VILLUPURAM JN (VM) - MELMARUVATHUR (MLMR) PSPC 13:40 VILLUPURAM JN [VM]

VIKRAVANDI [VVN] VIKRAVANDI [VVN]

22-Nov-2022 13:56 06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL

JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) PSPC 17:50 JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]

N S DOABA JN [NSS] N S DOABA JN [NSS]

22-Nov-2022 18:35 07526 NBQ - SGUJ DEMU SPL

NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - SILIGURI JN (SGUJ) PSPC 05:00 NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ]

GAURIPUR [GUP] GAURIPUR [GUP]

22-Nov-2022 08:51 08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL

GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R) PSPC 06:30 GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]

KORBA [KRBA] KORBA [KRBA]

22-Nov-2022 06:50 12619 MATSYAGANDHA EXP

LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) SUF 15:20 LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]

PANVEL [PNVL] PANVEL [PNVL]

22-Nov-2022 16:33 12925 PASCHIM EXPRESS

MUMBAI CENTRAL (MMCT) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR) SUF 11:25 MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]

MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT] MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]

22-Nov-2022 11:25 13207 JSME - PNBE EXPRESS

JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - PATNA JN (PNBE) MEX 16:25 JASIDIH JN. [JSME]

JHAJHA [JAJ] JHAJHA [JAJ]

22-Nov-2022 17:35 14029 SGNR-DLI XPRES

SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR) - DELHI JN. (DLI) MEX 01:35 SHRI GANGANAGAR [SGNR]

BHATINDA [BTI] BHATINDA [BTI]

22-Nov-2022 04:10 14119 KGM-DDN EXP

KATHGODAM (KGM) - DEHRADUN (DDN) MEX 19:55 KATHGODAM [KGM]

HALDWANI [HDW] HALDWANI [HDW]

22-Nov-2022 20:15 16112 PDY-TPTY MEMU EXPRESS

PONDICHERRY (PDY) - TIRUPATI (TPTY) MEX 14:55 PONDICHERRY [PDY]

VILLUPURAM JN [VM] VILLUPURAM JN [VM]

22-Nov-2022 15:50 16345 LTT-TVC NETRAVATI EXP

LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) MEX 11:40 LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]

PANVEL [PNVL] PANVEL [PNVL]

22-Nov-2022 12:55 16608 CBE-CAN MEMU EXP

COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - KANNUR (CAN) MEX 14:20 COIMBATORE JN [CBE]

PODANUR JN [PTJ] PODANUR JN [PTJ]

22-Nov-2022 14:38 16732 TCN-PGT EXPRESS

TIRUCHENDUR (TCN) - PALGHAT (PGT) MEX 12:05 TIRUCHENDUR [TCN]

KOVILPATTI [CVP] KOVILPATTI [CVP]

22-Nov-2022 14:57 18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP

GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR) MEX 18:05 GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]

KORBA [KRBA] KORBA [KRBA]

22-Nov-2022 18:23 19015 SAURASHTRA EXPRESS

DADAR (DDR) - PORBANDAR (PBR) MEX 09:30 DADAR [DDR]

DADAR [DDR] DADAR [DDR]

22-Nov-2022 09:30

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 22 November: 29 Short Terminating trains

Train [Name]

[SRC-DSTN] Type Start Time Cancel From

Cancel To New Dstn.

Sch. Time 02102 MMR-CSMT SPL

MANMAD JN (MMR) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) TOD 08:45 DADAR [DR]

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS [CSMT] DADAR [DR]

22-Nov-2022 13:03 03298 PNBE-BSB MEMU PASS SPL

PATNA JN (PNBE) - VARANASI (BSB) PSPC 05:45 BUXAR [BXR]

VARANASI [BSB] PATNA JN [PNBE]

22-Nov-2022 08:52 03327 SNDT-GMO PASSENGER SPL

SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) PSPC 13:40 DHANBAD JN [DHN]

NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO] DHANBAD JN [DHN]

22-Nov-2022 14:52 03560 RPH-UDL MEMU PGR SPL

RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - ANDAL JN. (UDL) PSPC 08:20 UKHRA [UKA]

ANDAL JN. [UDL] UKHRA [UKA]

22-Nov-2022 10:01 03580 SNT-UDL MEMU PGR SPL

SAINTHIA (SNT) - ANDAL JN. (UDL) PSPC 10:40 KAJORAGRAM [KJME]

ANDAL JN. [UDL] KAJORAGRAM [KJME]

22-Nov-2022 11:59 03584 SNT-UDL MEMU PGR SPL

SAINTHIA (SNT) - ANDAL JN. (UDL) PSPC 16:40 KAJORAGRAM [KJME]

ANDAL JN. [UDL] KAJORAGRAM [KJME]

22-Nov-2022 17:57 03675 ASN-JAJ PGR SPL

ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - JHAJHA (JAJ) PSPC 09:35 JASIDIH JN. [JSME]

JHAJHA [JAJ] JASIDIH JN. [JSME]

22-Nov-2022 11:42 04351 DLI-HSR EXP SPL

DELHI JN. (DLI) - HISAR (HSR) PSPC 05:00 SADULPUR JN [SDLP]

HISAR [HSR] SADULPUR JN [SDLP]

22-Nov-2022 11:40 04400 JUC - JJJ EXP SPL

JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) PSPC 17:05 N S DOABA JN [NSS]

JAIJON DOABA [JJJ] N S DOABA JN [NSS]

22-Nov-2022 18:50 04401 DLI-SRE DMU EXP SPL

DELHI JN. (DLI) - SAHARANPUR (SRE) PSPC 07:45 SHAMLI [SMQL]

SAHARANPUR [SRE] SHAMLI [SMQL]

22-Nov-2022 10:40 04572 DHURI -SSA EXP SPL

DHURI JN (DUI) - SIRSA (SSA) PSPC 05:10 HISAR [HSR]

SIRSA [SSA] HISAR [HSR]

22-Nov-2022 08:35 05062 TPU-MTJ SPL EXP

TANAKPUR (TPU) - MATHURA JN. (MTJ) TOD 05:00 MATHURA CANT [MRT]

MATHURA JN. [MTJ] MATHURA CANT [MRT]

22-Nov-2022 11:08 05363 MB-KGM SPL EXP

MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM) PSPC 06:05 LALKUA JN. [LKU]

KATHGODAM [KGM] LALKUA JN. [LKU]

22-Nov-2022 09:47 06458 SRR-CBE EXP SPL

SHORANUR JN (SRR) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE) PSPC 08:20 PODANUR JN [PTJ]

COIMBATORE JN [CBE] PODANUR JN [PTJ]

22-Nov-2022 10:52 06725 MLMR-VM MEMU EXP SPL

MELMARUVATHUR (MLMR) - VILLUPURAM JN (VM) PSPC 11:30 VIKRAVANDI [VVN]

VILLUPURAM JN [VM] VIKRAVANDI [VVN]

22-Nov-2022 12:56 06978 JUC -JJJ MEXP SPL

JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) PSPC 06:30 N S DOABA JN [NSS]

JAIJON DOABA [JJJ] N S DOABA JN [NSS]

22-Nov-2022 08:02 07526 NBQ - SGUJ DEMU SPL

NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - SILIGURI JN (SGUJ) PSPC 05:00 GAURIPUR [GUP]

SILIGURI JN [SGUJ] GAURIPUR [GUP]

22-Nov-2022 08:49 08210 BSP-GAD PASSENGER

BILASPUR JN. (BSP) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) PSPC 07:30 KORBA [KRBA]

GEVRA-ROAD [GAD] KORBA [KRBA]

22-Nov-2022 09:55 08746 R-GAD MEMU SPL

RAIPUR JN (R) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) PSPC 13:50 KORBA [KRBA]

GEVRA-ROAD [GAD] KORBA [KRBA]

22-Nov-2022 19:05 09068 UDZ - BL SUMMER SPECIAL

UDAIPUR CITY (UDZ) - VALSAD (BL) TOD 21:15 VALSAD [BL]

BANDRA TERMINUS [BDTS] VALSAD [BL]

23-Nov-2022 10:25 12620 MATSYAGANDA EXP

MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) SUF 14:20 PANVEL [PNVL]

LOKMANYATILAK [LTT] PANVEL [PNVL]

23-Nov-2022 05:11 12926 PASCHIM EXPRESS

AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - MUMBAI CENTRAL (MMCT) SUF 07:35 MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]

MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT] MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]

23-Nov-2022 14:55 13208 PNBE-JSME EXPRESS

PATNA JN (PNBE) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME) MEX 08:55 JHAJHA [JAJ]

JASIDIH JN. [JSME] JHAJHA [JAJ]

22-Nov-2022 15:03 14120 DDN-KGM SPECIAL EXP

DEHRADUN (DDN) - KATHGODAM (KGM) MEX 23:30 HALDWANI [HDW]

KATHGODAM [KGM] HALDWANI [HDW]

23-Nov-2022 06:50 16111 TPTY-PDY MEMU EXP

TIRUPATI (TPTY) - PONDICHERRY (PDY) MEX 04:10 VILLUPURAM JN [VM]

PONDICHERRY [PDY] VILLUPURAM JN [VM]

22-Nov-2022 11:55 16346 TVC-LTT NETRAVATHI EXP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) MEX 09:15 PANVEL [PNVL]

LOKMANYATILAK [LTT] PANVEL [PNVL]

23-Nov-2022 15:00 16722 MDU-CBE EXPRESS

MADURAI JN (MDU) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE) MEX 07:25 PODANUR JN [PTJ]

COIMBATORE JN [CBE] PODANUR JN [PTJ]

22-Nov-2022 12:33 16731 PGT-TCN EXPRESS

PALGHAT (PGT) - TIRUCHENDUR (TCN) MEX 05:30 KOVILPATTI [CVP]

TIRUCHENDUR [TCN] KOVILPATTI [CVP]

22-Nov-2022 12:24 19016 SAURASHTRA MAIL

PORBANDAR (PBR) - DADAR (DDR) MEX 22:40 DADAR [DDR]

DADAR [DDR] DADAR [DDR]

23-Nov-2022 19:05

Meanwhile, The survey for laying railway lines upto Myanmar borders in Manipur's Moreh has been completed and the project would be finished in over two years of works being formally sanctioned, Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI.

"As works are being sanctioned, the railway lines till Moreh will be completed in two-to-two-and-a-half years," Gupta said.

These railways would be part of Indian Railways' expansion in underserved northeast region which would boost strategic needs, tourism and all-weather connectivity.

Besides, the railway line between Karimganj (India) and Shahbajpur (Bangladesh) will be completed by March 2023. Lines between Agartala (in India) and Akhaura (in Bangladesh) will be completed by 2023, the GM said.

Further, the survey for the first rail connectivity to Bhutan has been initiated and will be completed by March 2023. Once work is sanctioned, the project completion will be done in over two years, Gupta said.

On connecting railways to state capitals in the northeast India region, he said they had connected the state capitals of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh by far.

"Projects in another three states are in the advanced stage; in Sikkim, the work will be completed till Rangpo by December 2023. In Mizoram, Sairang railway line project will also be completed by December 2023. In Manipur, we are aiming for the state capital connectivity to complete by December 2023," he explained.

The railway connectivity in Nagaland's capital city Kohima is also being taken up on a war footing.

"There were some delays in land acquisitions...and it is expected that the connectivity till capital Kohima will be functional by March 2026," the GM added.