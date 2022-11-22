Home / News / India /  Indian Railways cancels 185 passenger trains today fully or partially. Check full list

Indian Railways on Tuesday, 22 November cancelled 185 trains with 127 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining fifty eight of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which includes track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 127 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 58 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.

List of trains cancelled fully by Indian Railways on 22 November:

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart Time
01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)		PSPC17:15
01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:35
01607 PTK-JDNX SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC02:05
01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:00
01609 PTK-BJPL XPRES SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)		PSPC15:20
01610 BJPL-PTK SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC17:55
01620 SMQ-DLI EXP SPL
 SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC01:55
01623 DLI-SMQL EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)		PSPC19:00
01885 BINA-DMO UNRSERVED EXP
 BINA JN (BINA) - DAMOH (DMO)		PSPC18:00
01886 DMO-BINA UNRSERVED EXP
 DAMOH (DMO) - BINA JN (BINA)		PSPC05:45
03085 NHT-AZ MEMU PGR SPL
 AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT)		PSPC22:25
03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL
 NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)		PSPC05:35
03371 KQR-BRKA PASS SPL
 KODERMA (KQR) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)		PSPC06:00
03372 BRKA-KQR PASS SPL
 BARKA KANA (BRKA) - KODERMA (KQR)		PSPC06:00
03513 BWN-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC09:50
03515 BWN-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC12:00
03518 ASN-BWN MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		PSPC12:50
03520 ASN-BWN MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		PSPC14:05
03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC15:40
03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC)		PSPC07:05
04601 PTK-JDNX PASSANGER
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC10:10
04602 JDNX-PTK PASSNGER
 JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC07:10
04647 PTK-BJPL EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)		PSPC08:45
04648 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC16:25
05334 MB-RMR EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - RAMNAGAR (RMR)		PSPC04:30
05453 GD-STP UN-RESERVED
 GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC04:45
05518 HRGR-DBG DEMU PASS SPECIA
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC05:00
06768 QLN-ERS MEMU EXP SPL
 KOLLAM JN (QLN) - ERNAKULAM JN (ERS)		PSPC08:00
06769 ERS-QLN MEMU EXP SPL
 ERNAKULAM JN (ERS) - KOLLAM JN (QLN)		PSPC13:35
06802 CBE-SA MEMU EXP SPL
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SALEM JN (SA)		PSPC09:05
06803 SA-CBE MEMU EXP SPL
 SALEM JN (SA) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		PSPC13:40
06977 JJJ-PGW EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - PHAGWARA JN (PGW)		PSPC11:10
06980 PGW-JJJ EXP SPL
 PHAGWARA JN (PGW) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC15:05
07351 MRJ-LD UR EXP SPL
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - LONDA JN (LD)		PSPC19:10
07352 LD-MRJ UR EXP SPL
 LONDA JN (LD) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		PSPC06:40
07458 GUDU-BZA
 GUDUR JN (GDR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		PSPC06:20
07461 BZA-OGL
 VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - ONGOLE (OGL)		PSPC08:00
07576 OGL-BZA
 ONGOLE (OGL) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		PSPC14:10
07795 SC-MOB DEMU
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB)		PSPC05:45
07906 DBRT - LEDO DMU SPECIAL
 DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO)		PSPC07:05
07907 LEDO - DBRT DMU SPECIAL
 LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT)		PSPC17:50
07977 BTTR-BZA MEMU
 BITRAGUNTA (BTTR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		PSPC04:00
07978 BZA-BTTR
 VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - BITRAGUNTA (BTTR)		PSPC13:30
08167 ROU-JSG MEMU PASS SPL
 ROURKELA (ROU) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG)		PSPC14:20
08168 JSG-ROU MEMU PASS SPL
 JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - ROURKELA (ROU)		PSPC09:00
08551 VSKP-KRDL PASSENGER SPL
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - KIRANDUL (KRDL)		PSPC06:45
09108 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC09:50
09109 PRTN - EKNR SPECIAL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC12:15
09110 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC13:55
09113 PRTN - EKNR SPL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC15:45
09459 ADI - VG SPL
 AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - VIRAMGAM JN (VG)		PSPC18:30
09603 JP-LHU DEMU SPL
 JAIPUR (JP) - LOHARU (LHU)		PSPC09:50
10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON
 RATNAGIRI (RN) - MADGAON (MAO)		MEX01:40
10102 MADGAON - RATNAGIRI
 MADGAON (MAO) - RATNAGIRI (RN)		MEX19:00
13345 BSB-SGRL INTERCITY EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - SINGRAULI (SGRL)		MEX14:10
13346 SGRL-BSB INTERCITY EXP
 SINGRAULI (SGRL) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX05:30
14705 BNW-DKBJ EXP SPL
 BHIWANI JN. (BNW) - DAHAR KA BALAJI (DKBJ)		MEX05:45
14706 DKBJ- BNW EXP SPL
 DAHAR KA BALAJI (DKBJ) - BHIWANI JN. (BNW)		MEX15:50
17259 BZAPASS
 GUDUR JN (GDR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		MEX13:15
17260 BZA-GDR PASS
 VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - GUDUR JN (GDR)		MEX05:00
17331 MRJ-UBL UR EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - HUBLI JN (UBL)		MEX06:10
17332 UBL-MRJ UR EXP
 HUBLI JN (UBL) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		MEX11:00
17333 MRJ-CLR UR EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - CASTLE ROCK (CLR)		MEX11:50
17334 CLR-MRJ UR EXP
 CASTLE ROCK (CLR) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		MEX18:30
18038 JJKR KGP EXP
 JAJPUR K ROAD (JJKR) - KHARAGPUR JN (KGP)		MEX06:10
20948 EKNR - ADI JANSHATABDHI
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI)		JSH11:15
20949 ADI - EKNR JANSHATABDHI
 AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		JSH15:20
22321 HWH-SURI HOOL EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SIURI (SURI)		SUF06:45
22322 SURI-HWH HOOL EXP
 SIURI (SURI) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF13:40
22959 JAMNAGAR INTERCITY
 VADODARA JN (BRC) - JAMNAGAR (JAM)		SUF15:50
31411 SDAH -NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:40
31414 NH - SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB04:50
31423 SDAH - NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB12:20
31432 NH-SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB13:40
31711 NH - RHA LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA)		SUB05:00
31712 RHA-NH LOCAL
 RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:05
32411 SDAH-BRPA LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB14:12
32412 BRPA - SDAH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB15:23
32413 SDAH-BRPA LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB20:42
32414 BRPA-SDAH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB22:50
36011 HWH-BRPA LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB09:40
36012 BRPA-HWH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:05
36031 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB08:45
36032 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB09:57
36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB10:30
36034 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:55
36035 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB13:50
36036 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:02
36037 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB17:55
36038 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
36071 HWH-GRAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - GURAP (GRAE)		SUB05:05
36072 HOWRAH-GURAP LOCAL
 GURAP (GRAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB07:07
36081 HWH-MSAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB05:45
36082 MSAE-HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB08:06
36085 HWH-MSAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB16:25
36086 MSAE HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB18:25
36087 HWH-MSAELOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB19:27
36088 MSAE-HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB22:06
36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB04:00
36812 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB02:58
36825 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB11:22
36827 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB12:05
36829 HWH-BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB13:32
36838 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:48
36840 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB13:05
36842 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB14:20
36848 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB17:50
36849 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB21:00
36851 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB21:42
36854 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB20:07
36855 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB23:15
36858 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB20:43
37305 ANDOLAN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SINGUR (SIU)		SUB19:15
37306 SIU-HWH LOCAL
 SINGUR (SIU) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB21:05
37307 HWH - HPL LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - HARIPAL (HPL)		SUB06:52
37308 HPL-HWH LOCAL
 HARIPAL (HPL) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB08:30
37319 HWH-TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB10:20
37327 HWH - TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB13:38
37330 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB12:00
37338 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:15
37343 HWH-TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB20:05
37348 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
37411 SHE-TAK LOCAL
 SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB05:15
37412 TAK-SHE LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)		SUB04:05
37415 SHE TAK LOCAL
 SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB08:25
37416 TAK SHE LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)		SUB07:25
52538 DJ-KGN-NJP AC PASSENGER
 DARJEELING (DJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)		PAS09:10

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 22 November: 29 Source Changed trains

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Source
Sch. Time
03289 BSB-PNBE MEMU PASS SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		PSPC15:15VARANASI [BSB]
BUXAR [BXR]		VARANASI [BSB]
22-Nov-2022 19:15
03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL
 NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT)		PSPC16:35NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]
DHANBAD JN [DHN]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
22-Nov-2022 17:25
03579 UDL-SNT MEMU PGR SPL
 ANDAL JN. (UDL) - SAINTHIA (SNT)		PSPC14:00ANDAL JN. [UDL]
KAJORAGRAM [KJME]		KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
22-Nov-2022 14:10
03583 UDL-SNT MEMU PGR SPL
 ANDAL JN. (UDL) - SAINTHIA (SNT)		PSPC17:10ANDAL JN. [UDL]
KAJORAGRAM [KJME]		KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
22-Nov-2022 17:20
03585 UDL-SNT MEMU PGR SPL
 ANDAL JN. (UDL) - SAINTHIA (SNT)		PSPC19:05ANDAL JN. [UDL]
UKHRA [UKA]		UKHRA [UKA]
22-Nov-2022 19:26
03676 JAJ - ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 JHAJHA (JAJ) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC13:20JHAJHA [JAJ]
JASIDIH JN. [JSME]		JASIDIH JN. [JSME]
22-Nov-2022 14:10
04368 HSR-RE EXP SPL
 HISAR (HSR) - REWARI JN. (RE)		PSPC14:30HISAR [HSR]
SADULPUR JN [SDLP]		SADULPUR JN [SDLP]
22-Nov-2022 16:30
04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC05:00JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
22-Nov-2022 05:45
04402 SREL-DLI DMU EXP SPL
 SAHARANPUR (SRE) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC13:25SAHARANPUR [SRE]
SHAMLI [SMQL]		SHAMLI [SMQL]
22-Nov-2022 15:04
04573 SIRSA- LUDHINA EXP SPL
 SIRSA (SSA) - LUDHIANA JN (LDH)		PSPC12:10SIRSA [SSA]
HISAR [HSR]		HISAR [HSR]
22-Nov-2022 14:15
05061 MTJ-TPU SPL EXP
 MATHURA JN. (MTJ) - TANAKPUR (TPU)		TOD13:45MATHURA JN. [MTJ]
MATHURA CANT [MRT]		MATHURA CANT [MRT]
22-Nov-2022 13:57
05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC07:15KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
22-Nov-2022 08:30
05364 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC15:45KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
22-Nov-2022 17:00
06459 CBE-SRR EXP SPL
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SHORANUR JN (SRR)		PSPC16:30COIMBATORE JN [CBE]
PODANUR JN [PTJ]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
22-Nov-2022 16:42
06726 VM-MLMR MEMU EXP SPL
 VILLUPURAM JN (VM) - MELMARUVATHUR (MLMR)		PSPC13:40VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
VIKRAVANDI [VVN]		VIKRAVANDI [VVN]
22-Nov-2022 13:56
06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC17:50JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
22-Nov-2022 18:35
07526 NBQ - SGUJ DEMU SPL
 NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - SILIGURI JN (SGUJ)		PSPC05:00NEW BONGAIGAON [NBQ]
GAURIPUR [GUP]		GAURIPUR [GUP]
22-Nov-2022 08:51
08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R)		PSPC06:30GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
22-Nov-2022 06:50
12619 MATSYAGANDHA EXP
 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ)		SUF15:20LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]
PANVEL [PNVL]		PANVEL [PNVL]
22-Nov-2022 16:33
12925 PASCHIM EXPRESS
 MUMBAI CENTRAL (MMCT) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		SUF11:25MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]
MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]		MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]
22-Nov-2022 11:25
13207 JSME - PNBE EXPRESS
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		MEX16:25JASIDIH JN. [JSME]
JHAJHA [JAJ]		JHAJHA [JAJ]
22-Nov-2022 17:35
14029 SGNR-DLI XPRES
 SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		MEX01:35SHRI GANGANAGAR [SGNR]
BHATINDA [BTI]		BHATINDA [BTI]
22-Nov-2022 04:10
14119 KGM-DDN EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		MEX19:55KATHGODAM [KGM]
HALDWANI [HDW]		HALDWANI [HDW]
22-Nov-2022 20:15
16112 PDY-TPTY MEMU EXPRESS
 PONDICHERRY (PDY) - TIRUPATI (TPTY)		MEX14:55PONDICHERRY [PDY]
VILLUPURAM JN [VM]		VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
22-Nov-2022 15:50
16345 LTT-TVC NETRAVATI EXP
 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC)		MEX11:40LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]
PANVEL [PNVL]		PANVEL [PNVL]
22-Nov-2022 12:55
16608 CBE-CAN MEMU EXP
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - KANNUR (CAN)		MEX14:20COIMBATORE JN [CBE]
PODANUR JN [PTJ]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
22-Nov-2022 14:38
16732 TCN-PGT EXPRESS
 TIRUCHENDUR (TCN) - PALGHAT (PGT)		MEX12:05TIRUCHENDUR [TCN]
KOVILPATTI [CVP]		KOVILPATTI [CVP]
22-Nov-2022 14:57
18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR)		MEX18:05GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
22-Nov-2022 18:23
19015 SAURASHTRA EXPRESS
 DADAR (DDR) - PORBANDAR (PBR)		MEX09:30DADAR [DDR]
DADAR [DDR]		DADAR [DDR]
22-Nov-2022 09:30

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 22 November: 29 Short Terminating trains

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Dstn.
Sch. Time
02102 MMR-CSMT SPL
 MANMAD JN (MMR) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT)		TOD08:45DADAR [DR]
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS [CSMT]		DADAR [DR]
22-Nov-2022 13:03
03298 PNBE-BSB MEMU PASS SPL
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC05:45BUXAR [BXR]
VARANASI [BSB]		PATNA JN [PNBE]
22-Nov-2022 08:52
03327 SNDT-GMO PASSENGER SPL
 SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO)		PSPC13:40DHANBAD JN [DHN]
NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
22-Nov-2022 14:52
03560 RPH-UDL MEMU PGR SPL
 RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - ANDAL JN. (UDL)		PSPC08:20UKHRA [UKA]
ANDAL JN. [UDL]		UKHRA [UKA]
22-Nov-2022 10:01
03580 SNT-UDL MEMU PGR SPL
 SAINTHIA (SNT) - ANDAL JN. (UDL)		PSPC10:40KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
ANDAL JN. [UDL]		KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
22-Nov-2022 11:59
03584 SNT-UDL MEMU PGR SPL
 SAINTHIA (SNT) - ANDAL JN. (UDL)		PSPC16:40KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
ANDAL JN. [UDL]		KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
22-Nov-2022 17:57
03675 ASN-JAJ PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - JHAJHA (JAJ)		PSPC09:35JASIDIH JN. [JSME]
JHAJHA [JAJ]		JASIDIH JN. [JSME]
22-Nov-2022 11:42
04351 DLI-HSR EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - HISAR (HSR)		PSPC05:00SADULPUR JN [SDLP]
HISAR [HSR]		SADULPUR JN [SDLP]
22-Nov-2022 11:40
04400 JUC - JJJ EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC17:05N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
22-Nov-2022 18:50
04401 DLI-SRE DMU EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SAHARANPUR (SRE)		PSPC07:45SHAMLI [SMQL]
SAHARANPUR [SRE]		SHAMLI [SMQL]
22-Nov-2022 10:40
04572 DHURI -SSA EXP SPL
 DHURI JN (DUI) - SIRSA (SSA)		PSPC05:10HISAR [HSR]
SIRSA [SSA]		HISAR [HSR]
22-Nov-2022 08:35
05062 TPU-MTJ SPL EXP
 TANAKPUR (TPU) - MATHURA JN. (MTJ)		TOD05:00MATHURA CANT [MRT]
MATHURA JN. [MTJ]		MATHURA CANT [MRT]
22-Nov-2022 11:08
05363 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC06:05LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
22-Nov-2022 09:47
06458 SRR-CBE EXP SPL
 SHORANUR JN (SRR) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		PSPC08:20PODANUR JN [PTJ]
COIMBATORE JN [CBE]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
22-Nov-2022 10:52
06725 MLMR-VM MEMU EXP SPL
 MELMARUVATHUR (MLMR) - VILLUPURAM JN (VM)		PSPC11:30VIKRAVANDI [VVN]
VILLUPURAM JN [VM]		VIKRAVANDI [VVN]
22-Nov-2022 12:56
06978 JUC -JJJ MEXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC06:30N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
22-Nov-2022 08:02
07526 NBQ - SGUJ DEMU SPL
 NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - SILIGURI JN (SGUJ)		PSPC05:00GAURIPUR [GUP]
SILIGURI JN [SGUJ]		GAURIPUR [GUP]
22-Nov-2022 08:49
08210 BSP-GAD PASSENGER
 BILASPUR JN. (BSP) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC07:30KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
22-Nov-2022 09:55
08746 R-GAD MEMU SPL
 RAIPUR JN (R) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC13:50KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
22-Nov-2022 19:05
09068 UDZ - BL SUMMER SPECIAL
 UDAIPUR CITY (UDZ) - VALSAD (BL)		TOD21:15VALSAD [BL]
BANDRA TERMINUS [BDTS]		VALSAD [BL]
23-Nov-2022 10:25
12620 MATSYAGANDA EXP
 MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)		SUF14:20PANVEL [PNVL]
LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]		PANVEL [PNVL]
23-Nov-2022 05:11
12926 PASCHIM EXPRESS
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - MUMBAI CENTRAL (MMCT)		SUF07:35MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]
MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]		MUMBAI CENTRAL [MMCT]
23-Nov-2022 14:55
13208 PNBE-JSME EXPRESS
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		MEX08:55JHAJHA [JAJ]
JASIDIH JN. [JSME]		JHAJHA [JAJ]
22-Nov-2022 15:03
14120 DDN-KGM SPECIAL EXP
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		MEX23:30HALDWANI [HDW]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		HALDWANI [HDW]
23-Nov-2022 06:50
16111 TPTY-PDY MEMU EXP
 TIRUPATI (TPTY) - PONDICHERRY (PDY)		MEX04:10VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
PONDICHERRY [PDY]		VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
22-Nov-2022 11:55
16346 TVC-LTT NETRAVATHI EXP
 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)		MEX09:15PANVEL [PNVL]
LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]		PANVEL [PNVL]
23-Nov-2022 15:00
16722 MDU-CBE EXPRESS
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		MEX07:25PODANUR JN [PTJ]
COIMBATORE JN [CBE]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
22-Nov-2022 12:33
16731 PGT-TCN EXPRESS
 PALGHAT (PGT) - TIRUCHENDUR (TCN)		MEX05:30KOVILPATTI [CVP]
TIRUCHENDUR [TCN]		KOVILPATTI [CVP]
22-Nov-2022 12:24
19016 SAURASHTRA MAIL
 PORBANDAR (PBR) - DADAR (DDR)		MEX22:40DADAR [DDR]
DADAR [DDR]		DADAR [DDR]
23-Nov-2022 19:05

Meanwhile, The survey for laying railway lines upto Myanmar borders in Manipur's Moreh has been completed and the project would be finished in over two years of works being formally sanctioned, Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway told ANI.

"As works are being sanctioned, the railway lines till Moreh will be completed in two-to-two-and-a-half years," Gupta said.

These railways would be part of Indian Railways' expansion in underserved northeast region which would boost strategic needs, tourism and all-weather connectivity.

Besides, the railway line between Karimganj (India) and Shahbajpur (Bangladesh) will be completed by March 2023. Lines between Agartala (in India) and Akhaura (in Bangladesh) will be completed by 2023, the GM said.

Further, the survey for the first rail connectivity to Bhutan has been initiated and will be completed by March 2023. Once work is sanctioned, the project completion will be done in over two years, Gupta said.

On connecting railways to state capitals in the northeast India region, he said they had connected the state capitals of Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh by far.

"Projects in another three states are in the advanced stage; in Sikkim, the work will be completed till Rangpo by December 2023. In Mizoram, Sairang railway line project will also be completed by December 2023. In Manipur, we are aiming for the state capital connectivity to complete by December 2023," he explained.

The railway connectivity in Nagaland's capital city Kohima is also being taken up on a war footing.

"There were some delays in land acquisitions...and it is expected that the connectivity till capital Kohima will be functional by March 2026," the GM added.

