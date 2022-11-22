Indian Railways cancels 185 passenger trains today fully or partially. Check full list2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 09:03 AM IST
Indian Railways on Tuesday, 22 November cancelled 185 trains with 127 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining fifty eight of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which includes track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 127 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 58 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.