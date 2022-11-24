Home / News / India /  Indian Railways cancels 190 passenger trains today fully or partially. Check full list

Indian Railways on Thursday, 24 November cancelled 185 trains with 127 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining fifty eight of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which includes track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 127 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 58 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.

List of trains cancelled fully by Indian Railways on 24 November:

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart Time
01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)		PSPC17:15
01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:35
01607 PTK-JDNX SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC02:05
01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:00
01609 PTK-BJPL XPRES SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)		PSPC15:20
01610 BJPL-PTK SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC17:55
01620 SMQ-DLI EXP SPL
 SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC01:55
01623 DLI-SMQL EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)		PSPC19:00
01823 VGLB-LKO UNRSRVED EXP SPL
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB) - LUCKNOW (LKO)		PSPC04:10
01824 LKO-VGLB UNRSRVED EXP SP
 LUCKNOW (LKO) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB)		PSPC16:25
01885 BINA-DMO UNRSERVED EXP
 BINA JN (BINA) - DAMOH (DMO)		PSPC18:00
02101 CSMT-MMR SPL
 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - MANMAD JN (MMR)		TOD15:45
03085 NHT-AZ MEMU PGR SPL
 AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT)		PSPC22:25
03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL
 NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)		PSPC05:35
03371 KQR-BRKA PASS SPL
 KODERMA (KQR) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)		PSPC06:00
03372 BRKA-KQR PASS SPL
 BARKA KANA (BRKA) - KODERMA (KQR)		PSPC06:00
03513 BWN-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC09:50
03515 BWN-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC12:00
03518 ASN-BWN MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		PSPC12:50
03520 ASN-BWN MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		PSPC14:05
03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC15:40
03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC)		PSPC07:05
04601 PTK-JDNX PASSANGER
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC10:10
04602 JDNX-PTK PASSNGER
 JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC07:10
04647 PTK-BJPL EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)		PSPC08:45
04648 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC16:25
04974 BNW-ROK EXP SPL
 BHIWANI JN. (BNW) - ROHTAK JN (ROK)		PSPC15:55
04975 ROK BNW EXP SPL
 ROHTAK JN (ROK) - BHIWANI JN. (BNW)		PSPC13:30
04983 ROK-PNP EXP SPL
 ROHTAK JN (ROK) - PANIPAT JN (PNP)		PSPC11:55
04984 PNP-ROK EXP SPL
 PANIPAT JN (PNP) - ROHTAK JN (ROK)		PSPC14:50
05019 MNDP-GHY PASSENGER SPL
 MENDIPATHAR (MNDP) - GUWAHATI (GHY)		PSPC07:00
05020 GHY-MNDP PASSENGER SPL
 GUWAHATI (GHY) - MENDIPATHAR (MNDP)		PSPC16:20
05517 DBG-HRGR DEMU SPECIAL
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - HARNAGAR (HRGR)		PSPC16:20
05518 HRGR-DBG DEMU PASS SPECIA
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC05:00
05591 DBG-HRGR DEMU SPECIAL
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - HARNAGAR (HRGR)		PSPC08:25
05592 HRGR-DBG DEMU SPECIAL
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC14:45
05607 MNDP-GHY PASSENGER SPL
 MENDIPATHAR (MNDP) - GUWAHATI (GHY)		PSPC12:30
05803 NBQ-GHY PASSENGER SPL
 NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - GUWAHATI (GHY)		PSPC17:00
05804 GHY-NBQ PASSENGER SPL
 GUWAHATI (GHY) - NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ)		PSPC07:20
06768 QLN-ERS MEMU EXP SPL
 KOLLAM JN (QLN) - ERNAKULAM JN (ERS)		PSPC08:00
06769 ERS-QLN MEMU EXP SPL
 ERNAKULAM JN (ERS) - KOLLAM JN (QLN)		PSPC13:35
06802 CBE-SA MEMU EXP SPL
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SALEM JN (SA)		PSPC09:05
06803 SA-CBE MEMU EXP SPL
 SALEM JN (SA) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		PSPC13:40
06919 UBL-BJP PASS SPL
 HUBLI JN (UBL) - BIJAPUR (BJP)		TOD06:25
06920 BJP-UBL PAS SPL
 BIJAPUR (BJP) - HUBLI JN (UBL)		TOD12:00
06977 JJJ-PGW EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - PHAGWARA JN (PGW)		PSPC11:10
06980 PGW-JJJ EXP SPL
 PHAGWARA JN (PGW) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC15:05
07351 MRJ-LD UR EXP SPL
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - LONDA JN (LD)		PSPC19:10
07352 LD-MRJ UR EXP SPL
 LONDA JN (LD) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		PSPC06:40
07795 SC-MOB DEMU
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB)		PSPC05:45
07906 DBRT - LEDO DMU SPECIAL
 DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO)		PSPC07:05
07907 LEDO - DBRT DMU SPECIAL
 LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT)		PSPC17:50
08131 TATA BMPR MEMU PASS SPL
 TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - BADAMPAHAR (BMPR)		PSPC06:00
08132 BMPR TATA MEMU PASS SPL
 BADAMPAHAR (BMPR) - TATANAGAR JN (TATA)		PSPC10:00
08521 GNPR-VSKP EXP SPECIAL
 GUNUPUR (GNPR) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)		PSPC13:55
08522 VSKP-GNPR SPECIAL
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - GUNUPUR (GNPR)		PSPC05:35
08531 PSA-VSKP PASSENGER SPL
 PALASA (PSA) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)		PSPC05:00
08532 VSKP - PSA PASS
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - PALASA (PSA)		PSPC17:45
08552 KRDL-VSKP PASSENGER SPL
 KIRANDUL (KRDL) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)		PSPC06:00
09108 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC09:50
09109 PRTN - EKNR SPECIAL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC12:15
09110 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC13:55
09113 PRTN - EKNR SPL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC15:45
09459 ADI - VG SPL
 AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - VIRAMGAM JN (VG)		PSPC18:30
09460 VG - ADI SPL
 VIRAMGAM JN (VG) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI)		PSPC07:50
10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON
 RATNAGIRI (RN) - MADGAON (MAO)		MEX01:40
10102 MADGAON - RATNAGIRI
 MADGAON (MAO) - RATNAGIRI (RN)		MEX19:00
13343 BSB-SKTN INTERCITY EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - SHAKTINAGAR (SKTN)		MEX14:10
13346 SGRL-BSB INTERCITY EXP
 SINGRAULI (SGRL) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX05:30
17331 MRJ-UBL UR EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - HUBLI JN (UBL)		MEX06:10
17332 UBL-MRJ UR EXP
 HUBLI JN (UBL) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		MEX11:00
17333 MRJ-CLR UR EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - CASTLE ROCK (CLR)		MEX11:50
17334 CLR-MRJ UR EXP
 CASTLE ROCK (CLR) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		MEX18:30
18525 BAM-VSKP EXPRESS
 BRAHMAPUR (BAM) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)		MEX09:45
18526 VSKP-BAM EXPRESS
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - BRAHMAPUR (BAM)		MEX15:00
20948 EKNR - ADI JANSHATABDHI
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI)		JSH11:15
20949 ADI - EKNR JANSHATABDHI
 AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		JSH15:20
22321 HWH-SURI HOOL EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SIURI (SURI)		SUF06:45
22322 SURI-HWH HOOL EXP
 SIURI (SURI) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF13:40
22819 BBS-VSKP SUF
 BHUBANESWAR (BBS) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)		SUF08:15
22820 VSKP-BBS SUF
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - BHUBANESWAR (BBS)		SUF16:20
22959 JAMNAGAR INTERCITY
 VADODARA JN (BRC) - JAMNAGAR (JAM)		SUF15:50
22960 SURAT - JAMNAGAR INTERCIT
 JAMNAGAR (JAM) - VADODARA JN (BRC)		SUF04:45
31411 SDAH -NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:40
31414 NH - SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB04:50
31423 SDAH - NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB12:20
31432 NH-SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB13:40
31711 NH - RHA LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA)		SUB05:00
31712 RHA-NH LOCAL
 RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:05
32411 SDAH-BRPA LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB14:12
32412 BRPA - SDAH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB15:23
32413 SDAH-BRPA LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB20:42
32414 BRPA-SDAH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB22:50
36011 HWH-BRPA LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB09:40
36012 BRPA-HWH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:05
36031 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB08:45
36032 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB09:57
36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB10:30
36034 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:55
36035 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB13:50
36036 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:02
36037 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB17:55
36038 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
36071 HWH-GRAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - GURAP (GRAE)		SUB05:05
36072 HOWRAH-GURAP LOCAL
 GURAP (GRAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB07:07
36081 HWH-MSAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB05:45
36082 MSAE-HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB08:06
36085 HWH-MSAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB16:25
36086 MSAE HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB18:25
36087 HWH-MSAELOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB19:27
36088 MSAE-HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB22:06
36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB04:00
36812 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB02:58
36825 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB11:22
36827 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB12:05
36829 HWH-BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB13:32
36838 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:48
36840 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB13:05
36842 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB14:20
36848 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB17:50
36849 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB21:00
36851 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB21:42
36854 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB20:07
36855 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB23:15
36858 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB20:43
37305 ANDOLAN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SINGUR (SIU)		SUB19:15
37306 SIU-HWH LOCAL
 SINGUR (SIU) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB21:05
37307 HWH - HPL LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - HARIPAL (HPL)		SUB06:52
37308 HPL-HWH LOCAL
 HARIPAL (HPL) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB08:30
37319 HWH-TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB10:20
37327 HWH - TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB13:38
37330 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB12:00
37338 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:15
37343 HWH-TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB20:05
37348 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
37411 SHE-TAK LOCAL
 SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB05:15
37412 TAK-SHE LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)		SUB04:05
37415 SHE TAK LOCAL
 SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB08:25
37416 TAK SHE LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)		SUB07:25
52538 DJ-KGN-NJP AC PASSENGER
 DARJEELING (DJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)		PAS09:10

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 22 November: 23 Source Changed trains

 

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Source
Sch. Time
01814 CNB-JHS UR SPL
 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB)		PSPC09:05KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]
ORAI [ORAI]		ORAI [ORAI]
24-Nov-2022 11:59
03289 BSB-PNBE MEMU PASS SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		PSPC15:15VARANASI [BSB]
BUXAR [BXR]		VARANASI [BSB]
24-Nov-2022 19:15
03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL
 NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT)		PSPC16:35NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]
DHANBAD JN [DHN]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
24-Nov-2022 17:25
04368 HSR-RE EXP SPL
 HISAR (HSR) - REWARI JN. (RE)		PSPC14:30HISAR [HSR]
SADULPUR JN [SDLP]		SADULPUR JN [SDLP]
24-Nov-2022 16:30
04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC05:00JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
24-Nov-2022 05:45
04573 SIRSA- LUDHINA EXP SPL
 SIRSA (SSA) - LUDHIANA JN (LDH)		PSPC12:10SIRSA [SSA]
HISAR [HSR]		HISAR [HSR]
24-Nov-2022 14:15
05061 MTJ-TPU SPL EXP
 MATHURA JN. (MTJ) - TANAKPUR (TPU)		TOD13:45MATHURA JN. [MTJ]
MATHURA CANT [MRT]		MATHURA CANT [MRT]
24-Nov-2022 13:57
05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC07:15KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
24-Nov-2022 08:30
05364 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC15:45KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
24-Nov-2022 17:00
06459 CBE-SRR EXP SPL
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SHORANUR JN (SRR)		PSPC16:30COIMBATORE JN [CBE]
PODANUR JN [PTJ]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
24-Nov-2022 16:42
06726 VM-MLMR MEMU EXP SPL
 VILLUPURAM JN (VM) - MELMARUVATHUR (MLMR)		PSPC13:40VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
VIKRAVANDI [VVN]		VIKRAVANDI [VVN]
24-Nov-2022 13:56
06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC17:50JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
24-Nov-2022 18:35
07377 BJP-MAJN EXP SPL
 BIJAPUR (BJP) - MANGALORE JUNCTION (MAJN)		TOD18:35BIJAPUR [BJP]
HUBLI JN [UBL]		HUBLI JN [UBL]
25-Nov-2022 00:31
08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R)		PSPC06:30GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
24-Nov-2022 06:50
09007 BL - BHIWANI SUMMER SPL
 VALSAD (BL) - BHIWANI JN. (BNW)		TOD13:50BANDRA TERMINUS [BDTS]
VALSAD [BL]		VALSAD [BL]
24-Nov-2022 13:53
12619 MATSYAGANDHA EXP
 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ)		SUF15:20LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]
PANVEL [PNVL]		PANVEL [PNVL]
24-Nov-2022 16:33
14119 KGM-DDN EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		MEX19:55KATHGODAM [KGM]
HALDWANI [HDW]		HALDWANI [HDW]
24-Nov-2022 20:15
16112 PDY-TPTY MEMU EXPRESS
 PONDICHERRY (PDY) - TIRUPATI (TPTY)		MEX14:55PONDICHERRY [PDY]
VILLUPURAM JN [VM]		VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
24-Nov-2022 15:50
16345 LTT-TVC NETRAVATI EXP
 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC)		MEX11:40LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]
PANVEL [PNVL]		PANVEL [PNVL]
24-Nov-2022 12:55
16608 CBE-CAN MEMU EXP
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - KANNUR (CAN)		MEX14:20COIMBATORE JN [CBE]
PODANUR JN [PTJ]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
24-Nov-2022 14:38
18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR)		MEX18:05GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
24-Nov-2022 18:23
18513 KRDL-VSKP EXP
 KIRANDUL (KRDL) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)		MEX15:00KIRANDUL [KRDL]
DANTE WARA [DWZ]		DANTE WARA [DWZ]
24-Nov-2022 16:07
19015 SAURASHTRA EXPRESS
 DADAR (DDR) - PORBANDAR (PBR)		MEX09:30DADAR [DDR]
DADAR [DDR]		DADAR [DDR]
24-Nov-2022 09:30

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 22 November: 27 Short Terminating trains

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Dstn.
Sch. Time
01813 JHS-CNB UR SPL
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI (VGLB) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)		PSPC08:50ORAI [ORAI]
KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]		ORAI [ORAI]
24-Nov-2022 11:23
03298 PNBE-BSB MEMU PASS SPL
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC05:45BUXAR [BXR]
VARANASI [BSB]		PATNA JN [PNBE]
24-Nov-2022 08:52
03327 SNDT-GMO PASSENGER SPL
 SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO)		PSPC13:40DHANBAD JN [DHN]
NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
24-Nov-2022 14:52
03580 SNT-UDL MEMU PGR SPL
 SAINTHIA (SNT) - ANDAL JN. (UDL)		PSPC10:40KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
ANDAL JN. [UDL]		KAJORAGRAM [KJME]
24-Nov-2022 11:59
04351 DLI-HSR EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - HISAR (HSR)		PSPC05:00SADULPUR JN [SDLP]
HISAR [HSR]		SADULPUR JN [SDLP]
24-Nov-2022 11:40
04400 JUC - JJJ EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC17:05N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
24-Nov-2022 18:50
04572 DHURI -SSA EXP SPL
 DHURI JN (DUI) - SIRSA (SSA)		PSPC05:10HISAR [HSR]
SIRSA [SSA]		HISAR [HSR]
24-Nov-2022 08:35
05062 TPU-MTJ SPL EXP
 TANAKPUR (TPU) - MATHURA JN. (MTJ)		TOD05:00MATHURA CANT [MRT]
MATHURA JN. [MTJ]		MATHURA CANT [MRT]
24-Nov-2022 11:08
05332 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC14:45LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
24-Nov-2022 17:10
05363 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC06:05LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
24-Nov-2022 09:47
06458 SRR-CBE EXP SPL
 SHORANUR JN (SRR) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		PSPC08:20PODANUR JN [PTJ]
COIMBATORE JN [CBE]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
24-Nov-2022 10:52
06725 MLMR-VM MEMU EXP SPL
 MELMARUVATHUR (MLMR) - VILLUPURAM JN (VM)		PSPC11:30VIKRAVANDI [VVN]
VILLUPURAM JN [VM]		VIKRAVANDI [VVN]
24-Nov-2022 12:56
06978 JUC -JJJ MEXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC06:30N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
24-Nov-2022 08:02
07378 MAJN-BJP EXP SPL
 MANGALORE JUNCTION (MAJN) - BIJAPUR (BJP)		TOD14:50HUBLI JN [UBL]
BIJAPUR [BJP]		HUBLI JN [UBL]
25-Nov-2022 03:35
08210 BSP-GAD PASSENGER
 BILASPUR JN. (BSP) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC07:30KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
24-Nov-2022 09:55
08551 VSKP-KRDL PASSENGER SPL
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - KIRANDUL (KRDL)		PSPC06:45DANTE WARA [DWZ]
KIRANDUL [KRDL]		DANTE WARA [DWZ]
24-Nov-2022 19:04
08746 R-GAD MEMU SPL
 RAIPUR JN (R) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC13:50KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
24-Nov-2022 19:05
09160 BL BDTS PASS SPL
 VALSAD (BL) - BANDRA TERMINUS (BDTS)		PSPC16:35BORIVALI [BVI]
BANDRA TERMINUS [BDTS]		BORIVALI [BVI]
24-Nov-2022 20:11
11139 CSMT-GADAG SF EXPRESS
 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - GADAG JN (GDG)		SUF21:20BAGALKOT [BGK]
GADAG JN [GDG]		BAGALKOT [BGK]
25-Nov-2022 10:27
12620 MATSYAGANDA EXP
 MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)		SUF14:20PANVEL [PNVL]
LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]		PANVEL [PNVL]
25-Nov-2022 05:11
14120 DDN-KGM SPECIAL EXP
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		MEX23:30HALDWANI [HDW]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		HALDWANI [HDW]
25-Nov-2022 06:50
16111 TPTY-PDY MEMU EXP
 TIRUPATI (TPTY) - PONDICHERRY (PDY)		MEX04:10VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
PONDICHERRY [PDY]		VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
24-Nov-2022 11:55
16346 TVC-LTT NETRAVATHI EXP
 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)		MEX09:15PANVEL [PNVL]
LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]		PANVEL [PNVL]
25-Nov-2022 15:00
16722 MDU-CBE EXPRESS
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		MEX07:25PODANUR JN [PTJ]
COIMBATORE JN [CBE]		PODANUR JN [PTJ]
24-Nov-2022 12:33
18514 VSKP-KRDL EXP
 VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - KIRANDUL (KRDL)		MEX21:20DANTE WARA [DWZ]
KIRANDUL [KRDL]		DANTE WARA [DWZ]
25-Nov-2022 07:14
19016 SAURASHTRA MAIL
 PORBANDAR (PBR) - DADAR (DDR)		MEX22:40DADAR [DDR]
DADAR [DDR]		DADAR [DDR]
25-Nov-2022 19:05
20910 KOCHUVELI EXP
 PORBANDAR (PBR) - KOCHUVELI (KCVL)		SUF18:40KOLLAM JN [QLN]
KOCHUVELI [KCVL]		KOLLAM JN [QLN]
26-Nov-2022 13:50

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railway has approved a revised design for the boundary wall that will be built to prevent cattle being run over by trains.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the new boundary wall will be built in the next five to six months.

"To stop cattle-hit incidents in trains, approval has been given to a new design for the boundary wall. This new boundary wall will be installed in the next 5-6 months," said Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This comes amid the recent cases of cattle being over run by trains. Earlier on October 29, a Vande Bharat train was delayed for about 15 minutes on Saturday morning after a cattle runover incident was reported near Atul in Mumbai Central Division.

