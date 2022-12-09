Indian Railways cancels 283 trains today fully or partially. Check full list here2 min read . 11:35 AM IST
- Trains cancelled on 9 December: Indian Railways cancels several trains operating on its network due to several reasons.
The Indian railways has cancelled 283 trains on 9 December of which 222 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining 61 were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network.
The Indian railways has cancelled 283 trains on 9 December of which 222 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining 61 were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network.
Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which includes track maintenance or weather conditions. A total of 222 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 61 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.
Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which includes track maintenance or weather conditions. A total of 222 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 61 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.
Passengers who have booked the tickets online will get refunds directly in the source account while those who tickets booked from counter, they will have to visit the reservation centre to claim the refund.
Passengers who have booked the tickets online will get refunds directly in the source account while those who tickets booked from counter, they will have to visit the reservation centre to claim the refund.
Here is the list of 222 trains that are fully cancelled by Indian Railways today:
Here is the list of 222 trains that are fully cancelled by Indian Railways today:
01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 02564, 03085, 03086, 03315, 03359, 03379, 03591, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04504, 04579, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05250, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06429, 06430, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12368, 12370, 12505, 12506, 12562, 12583, 12584, 12874, 12987, 13241, 13258, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14738, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15084, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15203, 15204, 15232, 15280, 15622, 15903, 16213, 16320, 16349, 16350, 16356, 18104, 18625, 19614, 19811, 20409, 20410, 20411, 20412, 20948, 20949, 22198, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36842, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37829, 37836
01605, 01606, 01607, 01608, 01609, 01610, 01620, 01623, 01823, 01824, 01885, 01886, 02547, 02548, 02549, 02550, 02564, 03085, 03086, 03315, 03359, 03379, 03591, 03592, 04041, 04042, 04283, 04285, 04286, 04303, 04304, 04319, 04320, 04383, 04384, 04424, 04433, 04434, 04435, 04504, 04579, 04601, 04602, 04647, 04648, 04927, 04983, 04984, 04987, 04988, 04989, 04990, 04999, 05000, 05035, 05036, 05039, 05040, 05091, 05092, 05093, 05094, 05155, 05156, 05250, 05366, 05425, 05426, 05459, 05470, 05471, 05517, 05518, 05591, 05592, 06429, 06430, 06802, 06803, 06977, 06980, 07906, 07907, 09108, 09109, 09110, 09113, 10101, 10102, 11124, 12172, 12241, 12242, 12318, 12368, 12370, 12505, 12506, 12562, 12583, 12584, 12874, 12987, 13241, 13258, 13309, 13310, 13343, 13344, 14005, 14006, 14021, 14022, 14029, 14030, 14085, 14086, 14213, 14214, 14217, 14218, 14230, 14231, 14232, 14235, 14236, 14265, 14266, 14307, 14308, 14315, 14316, 14323, 14324, 14505, 14506, 14617, 14618, 14674, 14738, 15081, 15082, 15083, 15084, 15127, 15129, 15130, 15203, 15204, 15232, 15280, 15622, 15903, 16213, 16320, 16349, 16350, 16356, 18104, 18625, 19614, 19811, 20409, 20410, 20411, 20412, 20948, 20949, 22198, 22421, 22422, 22441, 22442, 31411, 31414, 31423, 31432, 31711, 31712, 32411, 32412, 32413, 32414, 36011, 36012, 36031, 36032, 36033, 36034, 36035, 36036, 36037, 36038, 36071, 36072, 36081, 36082, 36085, 36086, 36087, 36088, 36827, 36829, 36840, 36842, 36844, 37305, 37306, 37307, 37308, 37319, 37327, 37330, 37338, 37343, 37348, 37411, 37412, 37415, 37416, 37829, 37836
List of trains partially cancelled today
List of trains partially cancelled today
02101, 03217,03289, 03328, 03676, 04368, 04399, 04402, 04431, 04573, 05033, 05061, 05331, 05364, 06979, 08170, 08552, 08745, 12258, 12279, 12619, 13207, 14682, 14711, 14728, 15075, 16316, 16345, 18239, 18418, 03327, 03675, 04351, 04400, 04401, 04572, 05062, 05332, 05363, 05378, 06978, 08169, 08210, 08746, 11603, 12177, 12218, 12280, 12511, 12620, 13208, 14681, 14712, 14727, 15074, 16315, 16346
02101, 03217,03289, 03328, 03676, 04368, 04399, 04402, 04431, 04573, 05033, 05061, 05331, 05364, 06979, 08170, 08552, 08745, 12258, 12279, 12619, 13207, 14682, 14711, 14728, 15075, 16316, 16345, 18239, 18418, 03327, 03675, 04351, 04400, 04401, 04572, 05062, 05332, 05363, 05378, 06978, 08169, 08210, 08746, 11603, 12177, 12218, 12280, 12511, 12620, 13208, 14681, 14712, 14727, 15074, 16315, 16346