Home / News / India /  Indian Railways cancels 359 passenger trains on 28 December fully or partially. Check full list

Indian Railways on Wednesday, 28 December cancelled 359 trains with 279 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining eighty of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which include track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 279 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 80 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.

List of trains cancelled fully by Indian Railways on 28 December:

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart Time
00109 SGLA-MFP PEXP SPL
 SANGOLA (SGLA) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)		PEXP00:05
01513 MRJ-KOP DMU EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		PSPC21:55
01543 MRJ KOP DMU
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		PSPC14:35
01544 KOP MRJ DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		PSPC10:30
01547 MRJ KOP DMU
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		PSPC17:05
01548 KOP MRJ DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		PSPC21:30
01549 SLI MRJ DMU
 SANGLI (SLI) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		PSPC20:32
01550 KOP SLI DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - SANGLI (SLI)		PSPC18:40
01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)		PSPC17:15
01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:35
01607 PTK-JDNX SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC02:05
01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:00
01609 PTK-BJPL XPRES SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)		PSPC15:20
01610 BJPL-PTK SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC17:55
01617 DELHI-SHAMLI SEWA SERVICE
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)		PSPC09:10
01618 SHAMLI-DELHI SEWA SERVICE
 SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC14:20
01620 SMQ-DLI EXP SPL
 SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC02:10
01623 DLI-SMQL EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)		PSPC19:00
01625 DUI-BTI MEXP SPL
 DHURI JN (DUI) - BHATINDA (BTI)		PSPC04:10
01626 BTI-DUI MEXP SPL
 BHATINDA (BTI) - DHURI JN (DUI)		PSPC21:10
01823 VGLB-LKO UNRSRVED EXP SPL
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - LUCKNOW (LKO)		PSPC04:10
01824 LKO-VGLB UNRSRVED EXP SP
 LUCKNOW (LKO) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB)		PSPC16:25
02518 GHY-KOAA TOD SPECIAL
 GUWAHATI (GHY) - KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA)		TOD21:00
02547 DJ-GHUM-DJ JOYRIDE SPL
 DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)		TOD09:20
02548 DJ-GHUM-DJ JOYRIDE SPL
 DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)		TOD11:25
02549 DJ-GHUM-DJ JOYRIDE SPL
 DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)		TOD13:25
02550 DJ-GHUM-DJ JOYRIDE SPL
 DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)		TOD15:30
03085 NHT-AZ MEMU PGR SPL
 AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT)		PSPC22:25
03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL
 NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)		PSPC05:35
03343 GMO-CPU PASS SPL
 NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - CHOPAN (CPU)		PSPC05:30
03344 CPU-GMO PASS SPL
 CHOPAN (CPU) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO)		PSPC07:25
03359 BRKA-BSB MEMU PASS SPL
 BARKA KANA (BRKA) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC03:30
03360 BSB-BRKA MEMU PASS SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)		PSPC07:00
03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC15:40
03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC)		PSPC07:05
04023 DLI-KPKI SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - QASIMPUR KHERI (KPKI)		PSPC15:30
04024 KPKI-DLI SPL
 QASIMPUR KHERI (KPKI) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC18:35
04029 GHH-FN DMU
 GARHI HARSARU (GHH) - FARUKHNAGAR (FN)		PSPC06:20
04030 FN-DEE SPL
 FARUKHNAGAR (FN) - DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE)		PSPC07:00
04041 DEE-FN SPL
 DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE) - FARUKHNAGAR (FN)		PSPC09:05
04042 FN-DEE SPL
 FARUKHNAGAR (FN) - DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE)		PSPC16:15
04148 MTC-GZB SPL
 MEERUT CITY (MTC) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC16:30
04149 GZB-MTC SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - MEERUT CITY (MTC)		PSPC09:00
04320 SPN-LKO EXP SPL
 SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - LUCKNOW (LKO)		PSPC04:55
04335 MB-ANVT MEX SPL
 MORADABAD (MB) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC05:10
04336 ANVT-MB MEX SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC18:20
04353 BLM-STP EXP SPL
 BALAMU JN (BLM) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC07:45
04354 STP-BLM EXP SPL
 SITAPUR (STP) - BALAMU JN (BLM)		PSPC18:20
04355 LKO-BLM EXP SPL
 LUCKNOW (LKO) - BALAMU JN (BLM)		PSPC18:45
04379 ROZA BARELLY MEXP
 ROZA JN (ROZA) - BAREILLY(NR) (BE)		PSPC06:15
04380 BE - RAC MEXP SPL
 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - ROZA JN (ROZA)		PSPC18:50
04383 PYGS- JNU EXP SPL
 PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - JAUNPUR JN (JNU)		PSPC06:00
04384 JNU-PYGS EXP SPL
 JAUNPUR JN (JNU) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS)		PSPC17:50
04403 DLI-SRE MEMU MEXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SAHARANPUR (SRE)		PSPC16:45
04404 SRE-DLI MEMU MEX SPL
 SAHARANPUR (SRE) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC04:20
04408 SSB-PWL EXP SPL
 SHAKURBASTI (SSB) - PALWAL (PWL)		PSPC10:00
04421 PWL-SSB EXP SPL
 PALWAL (PWL) - SHAKURBASTI (SSB)		PSPC12:15
04424 JIND- DELHI EXP SPL
 JIND JN (JIND) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC07:05
04549 UMB - PTA EXP SPL
 AMBALA CANT JN (UMB) - PATIALA (PTA)		PSPC07:50
04550 PTA - UMB EXP SPL
 PATIALA (PTA) - AMBALA CANT JN (UMB)		PSPC17:15
04568 NLDM-UMB SPL
 NANGAL DAM (NLDM) - AMBALA CANT JN (UMB)		PSPC10:45
04577 UMB-NLDM SPL
 AMBALA CANT JN (UMB) - NANGAL DAM (NLDM)		PSPC11:35
04601 PTK-JDNX PASSANGER
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC10:10
04602 JDNX-PTK PASSNGER
 JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC07:10
04647 PTK-BJPL EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)		PSPC08:45
04648 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC16:25
04901 DEE-FN SPL
 DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE) - FARUKHNAGAR (FN)		PSPC18:00
04902 FN-GHH SPL
 FARUKHNAGAR (FN) - GARHI HARSARU (GHH)		PSPC19:50
04909 DLI-PNP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - PANIPAT JN (PNP)		PSPC19:25
04910 PNP-DLI SPL
 PANIPAT JN (PNP) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC06:20
04912 GZB-PWL CAR EMU
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - PALWAL (PWL)		PSPC11:30
04913 PWL-GZB CAR MEX SPL
 PALWAL (PWL) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC08:05
04916 NDLS-PWL EXP SPL
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - KOSI KALAN (KSV)		PSPC04:25
04919 KSV-NDLS EXP SPL
 KOSI KALAN (KSV) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		PSPC19:45
04927 NDLS-SSB EXP SPL
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - SHAKURBASTI (SSB)		PSPC09:50
04938 DLI-GZB SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC20:45
04941 GZB-DLI SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC18:20
04946 DLI-GZB SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC08:40
04950 NDLS-GZB EXP SPL
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC09:35
04953 GZB-NDLS EXP SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		PSPC16:40
04958 NDLS-GZB SPL
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC17:45
04959 GZB-NDLS SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC19:25
04961 GZB-NDLS SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		PSPC08:30
04963 NDLS-PNP EXP SPL
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - PANIPAT JN (PNP)		PSPC17:50
04964 PNP-NDLS EXP SPL
 PANIPAT JN (PNP) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		PSPC06:40
04974 BNW-ROK EXP SPL
 BHIWANI JN. (BNW) - ROHTAK JN (ROK)		PSPC15:55
04975 ROK BNW EXP SPL
 ROHTAK JN (ROK) - BHIWANI JN. (BNW)		PSPC13:30
04977 ROK-BNW EXP SPL
 ROHTAK JN (ROK) - BHIWANI JN. (BNW)		PSPC17:30
04978 BNW ROK EXP SPL
 BHIWANI JN. (BNW) - ROHTAK JN (ROK)		PSPC07:30
04987 DELHI JIND EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - JIND JN (JIND)		PSPC11:40
04988 JIND DELHI EXP SPL
 JIND JN (JIND) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC15:50
04999 DELHI SMQL EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)		PSPC21:00
05000 SMQL DLI EXP SPL
 SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC04:20
05035 SV-GKP UNRESERVED EXP
 SIWAN JN (SV) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		PSPC17:35
05036 JEA-SV UN-RESERVED EXP
 NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA) - SIWAN JN (SV)		PSPC05:00
05039 NKE-JEA UN-RESERVED EXP
 NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE) - NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA)		PSPC19:20
05040 GKP-NKE UN-RESERVED EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE)		PSPC12:30
05091 GD-STP SPL
 GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC11:45
05092 STP-GD SPECIAL
 SITAPUR (STP) - GONDA JN (GD)		PSPC06:45
05093 GKP-STP UNRESERVED EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - GONDA JN (GD)		PSPC06:00
05094 STP-GKP UNRESERVED MEX
 GONDA JN (GD) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		PSPC18:05
05155 CPR-GKP EXP SPL
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		PSPC16:45
05156 GKP-CPR EXP SPL
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		PSPC09:00
05210 NKE-RXL DEMU PASS SPL
 NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE) - RAXAUL JN (RXL)		PSPC07:30
05260 NKE-MFP MEMU PASS SPL
 NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)		PSPC03:00
05334 MB-RMR EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - RAMNAGAR (RMR)		PSPC04:30
05366 RMR-MB SPL EXP
 RAMNAGAR (RMR) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC21:10
05453 GD-STP UN-RESERVED
 GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC04:45
05454 STP-GD UN-RESERVED
 SITAPUR (STP) - GONDA JN (GD)		PSPC18:25
05459 STP-SPN UR SPL
 SITAPUR (STP) - SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN)		PSPC09:30
05460 SPN-STP UR SPL
 SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC15:00
05470 NTV-JEA UNRESERVED EXP
 NAUTANWA (NTV) - NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA)		PSPC09:40
05471 JEA-NTV UNRESERVSD EXP
 NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA) - NAUTANWA (NTV)		PSPC13:45
05517 DBG-HRGR DEMU SPECIAL
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - HARNAGAR (HRGR)		PSPC16:20
05518 HRGR-DBG DEMU PASS SPECIA
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC05:00
05591 DBG-HRGR DEMU SPECIAL
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - HARNAGAR (HRGR)		PSPC08:25
05592 HRGR-DBG DEMU SPECIAL
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC14:45
06417 KPD-JTJ MEMU EXP SPL
 KATPADI JN (KPD) - JOLARPETTAI (JTJ)		PSPC09:30
06802 CBE-SA MEMU EXP SPL
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - SALEM JN (SA)		PSPC09:05
06803 SA-CBE MEMU EXP SPL
 SALEM JN (SA) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		PSPC13:40
06921 DBNK-ASR DMU
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - DERABABA NANAK (DBNK)		PSPC04:20
06922 DBNK-ASR EXP SPL
 DERABABA NANAK (DBNK) - VERKA JN (VKA)		PSPC06:05
06923 VKA-DBNK EXP SPL
 VERKA JN (VKA) - DERABABA NANAK (DBNK)		PSPC09:40
06924 VKA-DBNK EXP SPL
 DERABABA NANAK (DBNK) - VERKA JN (VKA)		PSPC11:20
06925 VKA-DBNK EXP SPL
 VERKA JN (VKA) - DERABABA NANAK (DBNK)		PSPC13:15
06926 DBNK-VKA EXP SPL
 DERABABA NANAK (DBNK) - VERKA JN (VKA)		PSPC14:45
06934 PTK-ASR EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		PSPC04:15
06937 ASR-PTK EXP SPL
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC20:35
06958 HSX-JUC EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - HOSHIARPUR (HSX)		PSPC21:35
06959 HSX-ASR EXP SPL
 HOSHIARPUR (HSX) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC05:05
06964 FZR-JUC EXP SPL
 FIROZPUR CANT (FZR) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC03:00
06967 JUC-FZR EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - FIROZPUR CANT (FZR)		PSPC21:30
06977 JJJ-PGW EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - PHAGWARA JN (PGW)		PSPC11:10
06980 PGW-JJJ EXP SPL
 PHAGWARA JN (PGW) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC15:05
06991 KKP-FKA EXP SPL
 KOT KAPURA (KKP) - FAZILKA (FKA)		PSPC04:25
06994 FKA-KKP EXP SPL
 FAZILKA (FKA) - KOT KAPURA (KKP)		PSPC20:10
06995 BTI-FKA EXP SPL
 BHATINDA (BTI) - FAZILKA (FKA)		PSPC20:15
06996 FKA-BTI EXP SPL
 FAZILKA (FKA) - BHATINDA (BTI)		PSPC02:35
07765 KRMR-SRUR
 KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR) - SIRPUR TOWN (SRUR)		PSPC08:00
07795 SC-MOB DEMU
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB)		PSPC05:45
07893 NZB-KRMR
 NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB) - KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR)		PSPC04:45
07906 DBRT - LEDO DMU SPECIAL
 DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO)		PSPC07:05
07907 LEDO - DBRT DMU SPECIAL
 LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT)		PSPC17:50
08167 ROU-JSG MEMU PASS SPL
 ROURKELA (ROU) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG)		PSPC14:20
08168 JSG-ROU MEMU PASS SPL
 JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - ROURKELA (ROU)		PSPC09:00
08169 JSG-SBP MEMU SPECIAL
 JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - SAMBALPUR (SBP)		PSPC16:50
08170 SBP-JSG MEMU SPECIAL
 SAMBALPUR (SBP) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG)		PSPC18:45
08171 JSG-SBP MEMU SPECIAL
 JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - SAMBALPUR (SBP)		PSPC04:35
08172 SBP-JSG MEMU SPECIAL
 SAMBALPUR (SBP) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG)		PSPC07:30
08441 BBS-BAM PASS SPECIAL
 BHUBANESWAR (BBS) - BRAHMAPUR (BAM)		PSPC10:10
08442 BAM-BBS PASS SPECIAL
 BRAHMAPUR (BAM) - BHUBANESWAR (BBS)		PSPC15:30
08861 GONDIA JSG SPL
 GONDIA JN (G) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG)		PSPC05:20
08862 JSG GONDIA MEMU SPL
 JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - GONDIA JN (G)		PSPC07:20
09108 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC09:50
09109 PRTN - EKNR SPECIAL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC12:15
09110 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC13:55
09113 PRTN - EKNR SPL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC15:45
09369 SBIB- PTN DEMU SPL
 SABARMATI BG (SBIB) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC09:15
09370 PTN-SBIB DEMU SPL
 PATAN (PTN) - SABARMATI BG (SBIB)		PSPC12:35
09476 PTN - MSH PASSENGER
 PATAN (PTN) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC16:40
09481 MSH - PTN PASSENGER
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC18:05
09483 MSH - PTN PASSENGER
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC20:50
09484 PTN - MSH PASSENGER
 PATAN (PTN) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC19:20
09491 MSH - VG PASSENGER SPL
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - VIRAMGAM JN (VG)		PSPC20:20
09492 VG-MSH PASSENGER SPL
 VIRAMGAM JN (VG) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC18:25
10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON
 RATNAGIRI (RN) - MADGAON (MAO)		MEX01:40
10102 MADGAON - RATNAGIRI
 MADGAON (MAO) - RATNAGIRI (RN)		MEX19:00
12226 KAIFIAT EXP
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - AZAMGARH (AMH)		SUF20:25
12241 CDG-ASR SUPERFAST
 CHANDIGARH (CDG) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		SUF16:40
12242 ASR-CDG SUPERFAST
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - CHANDIGARH (CDG)		SUF05:10
12368 ANVT BGP VIKRAMSHILA EXP
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - BHAGALPUR (BGP)		SUF13:15
12369 HWH DDN KUMBHA EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		SUF13:00
12505 NORTHEAST EXPRESS
 KAMAKHYA (KYQ) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		SUF12:40
12529 PPTA LJN S F
 PATLIPUTRA (PPTA) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		SUF16:30
12530 LJN PPTA S F
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - PATLIPUTRA (PPTA)		SUF05:00
12537 MFP-BSBS BABUDHAM SUF EXP
 MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP) - BANARAS (BSBS)		SUF19:35
12538 BSBS MFP BAPUDHAM SUP
 BANARAS (BSBS) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)		SUF07:25
12571 GKP-ANVT HUMSAFER EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		SUF18:50
12874 ANVT-HTE JHARKHAND EXP
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - HATIA (HTE)		SUF20:45
12987 SDAH AII EXP
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - AJMER JN (AII)		SUF22:55
13305 DHN-DOS INTERCITY EXP
 DHANBAD JN (DHN) - DEHRI ON SONE (DOS)		MEX06:00
13306 DOS-DHN INTERCITY EXP
 DEHRI ON SONE (DOS) - DHANBAD JN (DHN)		MEX15:50
13309 CPU-PRYJ EXPRESS
 CHOPAN (CPU) - PRAYAGRAJ JN (PRYJ)		MEX06:00
13310 PRYJ-CPU EXPRESS
 PRAYAGRAJ JN (PRYJ) - CHOPAN (CPU)		MEX15:00
13345 BSB-SGRL INTERCITY EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - SINGRAULI (SGRL)		MEX14:10
13346 SGRL-BSB INTERCITY EXP
 SINGRAULI (SGRL) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX05:30
13349 SGRL-PNBE EXPRESS
 SINGRAULI (SGRL) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		MEX18:15
13350 PNBE-SGRL EXPRESS
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - SINGRAULI (SGRL)		MEX19:30
13554 BSB-ASN MEMU EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		MEX04:15
14005 LICHCHIVI EXPRESS
 SITAMARHI (SMI) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		MEX02:30
14006 LICHCHIVI EXPRESS
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - SITAMARHI (SMI)		MEX18:00
14213 BSB-GD INTERCITY
 VARANASI (BSB) - BAHRAICH (BRK)		MEX14:00
14214 BSB-GD INTERCITY
 BAHRAICH (BRK) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX05:15
14217 UNCHAHAR EXP
 PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - CHANDIGARH (CDG)		MEX14:00
14218 UNCHAHAR EXP
 CHANDIGARH (CDG) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS)		MEX16:45
14230 HW PYG EXP
 YOG NAGARI RISHIKESH (YNRK) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS)		MEX15:20
14231 MARWAR SANGAM EXP
 PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - BASTI (BST)		MEX04:30
14232 MANWAR SANGM EXP
 BASTI (BST) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS)		MEX13:50
14235 VARANASI-BAREILLY EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - BAREILLY(NR) (BE)		MEX23:10
14236 BERELLY VARANASI EXP
 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX16:35
14265 BSB DDN EXP
 BANARAS (BSBS) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		MEX08:20
14266 DDN BSBS EXPRESS
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - BANARAS (BSBS)		MEX18:30
14307 PYGS -BE PASS EXP
 PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - BAREILLY(NR) (BE)		MEX01:10
14308 BE-LKO EXP LKO-PYGS PASS
 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS)		MEX17:30
14505 ASR-NLDM EXPRES
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - NANGAL DAM (NLDM)		MEX14:00
14506 NLDM-ASR EXPRESS
 NANGAL DAM (NLDM) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		MEX07:20
14617 BNKI-ASR JANSEWA EXP
 BANMANKHI JN. (BNKI) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		MEX06:30
14618 ASR-BNKI JANSEWA EXP
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - BANMANKHI JN. (BNKI)		MEX06:35
14673 SHAHEED EXPRESS
 JAYNAGAR (JYG) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		MEX07:20
15053 LJN-CPR-EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		MEX19:35
15054 LJN-CPR-EXP
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		MEX21:00
15081 JEA-GTNR EXPRESS
 NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA) - GOMATI NAGAR (GTNR)		MEX12:40
15082 GTNR-JEA EXPRESS
 GOMATI NAGAR (GTNR) - NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA)		MEX06:10
15105 CPR-NTV INTERCITY EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - NAUTANWA (NTV)		MEX06:00
15106 NTV CPR INTERCITY EXP
 NAUTANWA (NTV) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		MEX15:00
15127 BSBS-NDLS K V EXP
 BANARAS (BSBS) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		MEX13:30
15129 GKP-BCY MAIL EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - VARANASI CITY (BCY)		MEX09:55
15130 BCY-GKP MAIL EXPRESS
 VARANASI CITY (BCY) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		MEX11:10
15159 CPR DURG EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - DURG (DURG)		MEX07:10
15203 BARAUNI LUCKNOW EXPRESS
 BARAUNI JN (BJU) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		MEX20:25
15204 LUCKNOW-BARAUNI EXPRESS
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - BARAUNI JN (BJU)		MEX15:15
15551 DBG-BCY ANTYODAYA EXP
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - VARANASI CITY (BCY)		MEX21:00
15904 CDG-DBRG EXPRESS
 CHANDIGARH (CDG) - DIBRUGARH (DBRG)		MEX23:35
18103 TATA-ASR JALINWALABAG EXP
 TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		MEX21:10
18104 ASR-TATA JALINWALABAG EXP
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - TATANAGAR JN (TATA)		MEX12:45
18631 RNC CPU EXP
 RANCHI (RNC) - CHOPAN (CPU)		MEX09:45
18635 RANCHI SASARAM EXP
 RANCHI (RNC) - SASARAM (SSM)		MEX17:00
18636 SASARAM - RANCHI EXP
 SASARAM (SSM) - RANCHI (RNC)		MEX03:45
20927 PNU BHUJ SF EXP
 PALANPUR JN (PNU) - BHUJ (BHUJ)		SUF13:10
20928 BHUJ PNU SF EXP
 BHUJ (BHUJ) - PALANPUR JN (PNU)		SUF11:05
20948 EKNR - ADI JANSHATABDHI
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI)		JSH11:15
20949 ADI - EKNR JANSHATABDHI
 AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		JSH15:20
22406 ANVT-BGP GARIB RATH
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - BHAGALPUR (BGP)		GBR17:20
22441 CKTD-CNB-INTERCITY
 CHITRAKOT (CKTD) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)		SUF15:55
22442 CNB-CKTD-INTERCITY
 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - CHITRAKOT (CKTD)		SUF06:30
22531 CHHAPRA-MATHURA SUF EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - MATHURA JN. (MTJ)		SUF05:20
22532 MATHURA-CHHAPRA SF EXP
 MATHURA JN. (MTJ) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		SUF23:50
31191 NH-KLYM LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - KALYANI SIMANTA (KLYM)		SUB04:10
31411 SDAH -NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:40
31414 NH - SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB04:50
31423 SDAH - NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB12:20
31432 NH-SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB13:40
31711 NH - RHA LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA)		SUB05:00
31712 RHA-NH LOCAL
 RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:05
36011 HWH-BRPA LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARUIPARA (BRPA)		SUB09:40
36012 BRPA-HWH LOCAL
 BARUIPARA (BRPA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:05
36031 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB08:45
36032 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB09:57
36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB10:30
36034 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:55
36035 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB13:50
36036 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:02
36037 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB17:55
36038 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
36071 HWH-GRAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - GURAP (GRAE)		SUB05:05
36072 HOWRAH-GURAP LOCAL
 GURAP (GRAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB07:07
36085 HWH-MSAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB16:25
36086 MSAE HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB18:25
36827 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB12:05
36829 HWH-BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB13:32
36840 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB13:05
36842 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB14:20
37305 ANDOLAN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SINGUR (SIU)		SUB19:15
37306 SIU-HWH LOCAL
 SINGUR (SIU) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB21:05
37307 HWH - HPL LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - HARIPAL (HPL)		SUB06:52
37308 HPL-HWH LOCAL
 HARIPAL (HPL) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB08:30
37319 HWH-TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB10:20
37327 HWH - TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB13:38
37330 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB12:00
37338 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:15
37343 HWH-TAK LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB20:05
37348 TAK-HWH LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
37411 SHE-TAK LOCAL
 SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB05:15
37412 TAK-SHE LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)		SUB04:05
37415 SHE TAK LOCAL
 SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)		SUB08:25
37416 TAK SHE LOCAL
 TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)		SUB07:25
37829 HWH - BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB12:30
37836 BWN-HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB12:25
52539 NJP-KGN-DJ AC PASSENGER
 NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP) - DARJEELING (DJ)		PAS10:00

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 28 December: 44 Source Changed trains

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Source
Sch. Time
01542 KOP-STR DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - SATARA (STR)		PSPC17:00KOLHAPUR [KOP]
MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 18:17
01883 BINA-GWL UNRESERVED SPL
 BINA JN (BINA) - GWALIOR JN. (GWL)		PSPC12:15BINA JN [BINA]
GUNA [GUNA]		GUNA [GUNA]
28-Dec-2022 16:00
02101 CSMT-MMR SPL
 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - MANMAD JN (MMR)		TOD15:45CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS [CSMT]
DADAR [DR]		DADAR [DR]
28-Dec-2022 16:00
03289 BSB-PNBE MEMU PASS SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		PSPC15:15VARANASI [BSB]
BUXAR [BXR]		BUXAR [BXR]
28-Dec-2022 19:15
03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL
 NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT)		PSPC16:35NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]
DHANBAD JN [DHN]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
28-Dec-2022 17:25
03342 DOS-BRKA PASSENGER SPL
 DEHRI ON SONE (DOS) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)		PSPC14:40DEHRI ON SONE [DOS]
BARWADIH JN [BRWD]		BARWADIH JN [BRWD]
28-Dec-2022 19:35
04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC05:00JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
28-Dec-2022 05:45
04431 DELHI JIND JAKHAL MEX SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - JAKHAL JN (JHL)		PSPC15:40DELHI JN. [DLI]
JIND JN [JIND]		JIND JN [JIND]
28-Dec-2022 19:20
05288 RXL-MFP MEMU PASS SPL
 RAXAUL JN (RXL) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)		PSPC04:50RAXAUL JN [RXL]
BAPUDM MOTIHARI [BMKI]		BAPUDM MOTIHARI [BMKI]
28-Dec-2022 06:31
05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC07:15KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
28-Dec-2022 08:30
05364 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC15:45KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
28-Dec-2022 17:00
05368 RMR-MB SPL EXP
 RAMNAGAR (RMR) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC14:05RAMNAGAR [RMR]
KASHIPUR [KPV]		KASHIPUR [KPV]
28-Dec-2022 14:43
06652 RMM-MDU EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC05:40RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 07:02
06654 RMM-MDU EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC11:00RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 12:23
06656 RMM - MDU EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC18:00RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 19:29
06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC17:50JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
28-Dec-2022 18:35
07546 JBN - KIR DMU SPECIAL
 JOGBANI (JBN) - KATIHAR JN (KIR)		PSPC16:30JOGBANI [JBN]
SIMRAHA [SMH]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 17:10
07554 JBN - KIR DMU SPECIAL
 JOGBANI (JBN) - KATIHAR JN (KIR)		PSPC10:30JOGBANI [JBN]
SIMRAHA [SMH]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 11:10
07556 JBN - KIR DMU SPECIAL
 JOGBANI (JBN) - KATIHAR JN (KIR)		PSPC18:00JOGBANI [JBN]
SIMRAHA [SMH]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 18:32
07560 JBN - KIR DMU SPECIAL
 JOGBANI (JBN) - KATIHAR JN (KIR)		PSPC14:00JOGBANI [JBN]
SIMRAHA [SMH]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 14:32
08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R)		PSPC06:30GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
28-Dec-2022 06:50
11030 KOYNA EXPRESS
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT)		MEX08:15KOLHAPUR [KOP]
MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 09:25
11426 KOP-PUNE DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - PUNE JN (PUNE)		MEX05:30KOLHAPUR [KOP]
MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 06:40
12279 TAJ EXPRESS
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		SUF15:20VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION [VGLB]
GWALIOR JN. [GWL]		GWALIOR JN. [GWL]
28-Dec-2022 16:39
13546 GAYA-ASN MEMU EXP
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		MEX05:45GAYA JN [GAYA]
NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]		NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]
28-Dec-2022 09:47
14682 JUC-NDLS EXPRESS
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		MEX04:15JALANDHAR CITY [JUC]
AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]		AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]
28-Dec-2022 07:42
14711 HW SGNR EXP
 HARIDWAR JN (HW) - SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR)		MEX14:25HARIDWAR JN [HW]
SAHARANPUR [SRE]		SAHARANPUR [SRE]
28-Dec-2022 16:05
15075 TRIVENI EXPRESS
 SHAKTINAGAR (SKTN) - TANAKPUR (TPU)		MEX15:45SHAKTINAGAR [SKTN]
CHOPAN [CPU]		CHOPAN [CPU]
28-Dec-2022 18:30
15202 NKE-PPTA INTERCITY EXP
 NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE) - PATLIPUTRA (PPTA)		MEX04:20NARKATIAGANJ JN [NKE]
MUZAFFARPUR JN [MFP]		MUZAFFARPUR JN [MFP]
28-Dec-2022 08:45
15212 ASR- DBG JANNAYAK EXP
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		MEX19:20AMRITSAR JN [ASR]
JALANDHAR CITY [JUC]		JALANDHAR CITY [JUC]
28-Dec-2022 20:33
16087 AJJ-SA MEMU EXP
 ARAKKONAM (AJJ) - SALEM JN (SA)		MEX05:15ARAKKONAM [AJJ]
KATPADI JN [KPD]		KATPADI JN [KPD]
28-Dec-2022 06:25
16617 RMM-CBE EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		MEX19:10RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 20:18
16850 RMM-TPJ EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. (TPJ)		MEX14:35RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 15:53
16852 RMM MS EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		MEX17:20RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
28-Dec-2022 18:01
17034 SRUR-BDCR SINGARENI
 SIRPUR TOWN (SRUR) - BHADRACHALAM RD (BDCR)		MEX12:30SIRPUR TOWN [SRUR]
WARANGAL [WL]		WARANGAL [WL]
28-Dec-2022 16:42
18176 JSG-HTE MEMU EXP
 JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG) - HATIA (HTE)		MEX08:25JHARSUGUDA JN [JSG]
DHUTRA [DTV]		DHUTRA [DTV]
28-Dec-2022 08:35
18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR)		MEX18:05GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
28-Dec-2022 18:23
18614 CPU RNC EXPRESS
 CHOPAN (CPU) - RANCHI (RNC)		MEX08:10CHOPAN [CPU]
TORI [TORI]		TORI [TORI]
28-Dec-2022 13:37
22156 MRJ-SUR EXP
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - KALABURAGI (KLBG)		SUF15:00KOLHAPUR [KOP]
MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 16:55
22535 RMM-BSBS SUPER FAST EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - BANARAS (BSBS)		SUF23:55RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
29-Dec-2022 00:23
22621 RMM-CAPE SUPER FAST EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - KANYAKUMARI (CAPE)		SUF21:00RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
28-Dec-2022 21:33
22662 RMM-MS SF EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		SUF20:20RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
28-Dec-2022 20:58
31312 KLYM-SDAH LOCAL
 KALYANI SIMANTA (KLYM) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB05:02KALYANI SIMANTA [KLYM]
NAIHATI JN [NH]		NAIHATI JN [NH]
28-Dec-2022 05:28
34811 DH - SDAH LOCAL
 DIAMOND HARBOUR (DH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB03:00DIAMOND HARBOUR [DH]
MAGRAHAT [MGT]		MAGRAHAT [MGT]
28-Dec-2022 03:29

List of trains cancelled partially by Indian Railways on 28 December:36 Short Terminating trains

 

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Dstn.
Sch. Time
01541 STR KOP DMU
 SATARA (STR) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		PSPC05:40MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
KOLHAPUR [KOP]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 08:37
01884 GWL-GUNA UNRESERVED SPL
 GWALIOR JN. (GWL) - BINA JN (BINA)		PSPC08:20GUNA [GUNA]
BINA JN [BINA]		GUNA [GUNA]
28-Dec-2022 13:35
02102 MMR-CSMT SPL
 MANMAD JN (MMR) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT)		TOD08:45DADAR [DR]
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS [CSMT]		DADAR [DR]
28-Dec-2022 13:03
03298 PNBE-BSB MEMU PASS SPL
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC05:45BUXAR [BXR]
VARANASI [BSB]		BUXAR [BXR]
28-Dec-2022 08:52
03327 SNDT-GMO PASSENGER SPL
 SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO)		PSPC13:40DHANBAD JN [DHN]
NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
28-Dec-2022 14:52
03341 BRKA-DOS PASSENGER SPL
 BARKA KANA (BRKA) - DEHRI ON SONE (DOS)		PSPC07:35BARWADIH JN [BRWD]
DEHRI ON SONE [DOS]		BARWADIH JN [BRWD]
28-Dec-2022 11:10
04400 JUC - JJJ EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC17:05N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
28-Dec-2022 18:50
05332 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC14:45LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
28-Dec-2022 17:10
05363 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC06:05LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
28-Dec-2022 09:47
05365 MB-RMR PASSENGER
 MORADABAD (MB) - RAMNAGAR (RMR)		PSPC09:15KASHIPUR [KPV]
RAMNAGAR [RMR]		KASHIPUR [KPV]
28-Dec-2022 10:26
06651 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		PSPC06:50RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 09:03
06653 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		PSPC12:30RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 14:38
06655 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		PSPC18:10RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 20:47
06978 JUC -JJJ MEXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC06:30N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
28-Dec-2022 08:02
07545 KIR - JBN DMU SPECIAL
 KATIHAR JN (KIR) - JOGBANI (JBN)		PSPC12:30SIMRAHA [SMH]
JOGBANI [JBN]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 14:26
07553 KIR - JBN DMU SPECIAL
 KATIHAR JN (KIR) - JOGBANI (JBN)		PSPC06:45SIMRAHA [SMH]
JOGBANI [JBN]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 08:46
07555 KIR - JBN DMU SPECIAL
 KATIHAR JN (KIR) - JOGBANI (JBN)		PSPC14:30SIMRAHA [SMH]
JOGBANI [JBN]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 16:28
07559 KIR - JBN DMU SPECIAL
 KATIHAR JN (KIR) - JOGBANI (JBN)		PSPC10:30SIMRAHA [SMH]
JOGBANI [JBN]		SIMRAHA [SMH]
28-Dec-2022 12:23
07695 SC-RMM
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		TOD21:10MANAMADURAI JN [MNM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANAMADURAI JN [MNM]
29-Dec-2022 20:30
08210 BSP-GAD PASSENGER
 BILASPUR JN. (BSP) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC07:30KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
28-Dec-2022 09:55
08746 R-GAD MEMU SPL
 RAIPUR JN (R) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC13:50KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
28-Dec-2022 19:05
11029 KOYNA EXPRESS
 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		MEX08:40MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
KOLHAPUR [KOP]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 18:48
11425 PUNE KOP DMU
 PUNE JN (PUNE) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		MEX10:50MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
KOLHAPUR [KOP]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 18:07
12280 TAJ EXPRES
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB)		SUF06:55GWALIOR JN. [GWL]
VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION [VGLB]		GWALIOR JN. [GWL]
28-Dec-2022 12:10
12319 KOAA AGC SF EXPRESS
 KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA) - AGRA CANTT (AGC)		SUF13:10MATHURA JN. [MTJ]
AGRA CANTT [AGC]		MATHURA JN. [MTJ]
29-Dec-2022 09:20
14120 DDN-KGM SPECIAL EXP
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		MEX23:30HALDWANI [HDW]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		HALDWANI [HDW]
29-Dec-2022 06:50
14681 NDLS-JUC EXP
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		MEX14:45AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]
JALANDHAR CITY [JUC]		AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]
28-Dec-2022 20:18
14712 SGNR HW EXP
 SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR) - HARIDWAR JN (HW)		MEX04:20SAHARANPUR [SRE]
HARIDWAR JN [HW]		SAHARANPUR [SRE]
28-Dec-2022 11:54
15074 TRIVENI EXP
 TANAKPUR (TPU) - SINGRAULI (SGRL)		MEX08:35CHOPAN [CPU]
SINGRAULI [SGRL]		CHOPAN [CPU]
29-Dec-2022 05:50
16849 TPJ-RMM EXP
 TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. (TPJ) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		MEX07:05RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
28-Dec-2022 10:58
16851 MS-RMM EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		MEX19:15MANDAPAM [MMM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
29-Dec-2022 07:34
18175 HTE-JSG MEMU EXP
 HATIA (HTE) - JHARSUGUDA JN (JSG)		MEX12:50DHUTRA [DTV]
JHARSUGUDA JN [JSG]		DHUTRA [DTV]
28-Dec-2022 19:25
20403 PRYJ -BKN SUF EXPRESS
 PRAYAGRAJ JN (PRYJ) - BIKANER JN (BKN)		SUF23:10RATANGARH JN [RTGH]
BIKANER JN [BKN]		RATANGARH JN [RTGH]
29-Dec-2022 19:45
22155 KLBG-KOP EXP
 KALABURAGI (KLBG) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		SUF06:40MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
KOLHAPUR [KOP]		MIRAJ JN. [MRJ]
28-Dec-2022 12:40
22614 AYC-RMM SHRADDHA SETHU SF
 AYODHYA CANTT (AYC) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		SUF23:10MANAMADURAI JN [MNM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANAMADURAI JN [MNM]
31-Dec-2022 00:35
22661 MS-RMM SF EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		SUF17:45MANDAPAM [MMM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
29-Dec-2022 03:28
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout