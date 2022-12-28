Indian Railways cancels 359 passenger trains on 28 December fully or partially. Check full list26 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 09:14 AM IST
Indian Railways on Wednesday, 28 December cancelled 359 trains with 279 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining eighty of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which include track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 279 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 80 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.