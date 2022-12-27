Indian Railways cancels 363 passenger trains on 27 December fully or partially. Check full list26 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2022, 07:39 AM IST
- Indian Railways cancels 363 passengers trains which includes sub urban and long distance trains
Indian Railways on Tuesday, 27 December cancelled 363 trains with 289 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining seventy-four of them were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which include track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 283 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 74 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.