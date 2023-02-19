Indian Railways cancels 614 passenger trains on 19 February fully or partially. Check full list
- Indian Railways cancels 612 passengers trains which include suburban and long-distance trains
Indian Railways on Sunday, 19 February cancelled 614 trains with 464 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining hundred fifty were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which include track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 612 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 148 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.
