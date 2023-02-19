Home / News / India /  Indian Railways cancels 614 passenger trains on 19 February fully or partially. Check full list
Indian Railways on Sunday, 19 February cancelled 614 trains with 464 of them being fully cancelled while the remaining hundred fifty were partially cancelled due to various reasons across the several railway zones of the Indian Railways network. Indian Railways cancels the service of passenger trains due to various reasons which include track maintenance and weather conditions. A total of 612 trains have been cancelled fully while the rest 148 passenger trains have been cancelled partially.

List of passenger trains cancelled fully on 19 February:

 

464 trains cancelled [ Start Date: 19-Feb ]
Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart Time
00109 SGLA-MFP PEXP SPL
 SANGOLA (SGLA) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)		PEXP00:05
01539 PUNE STR DMU
 PUNE JN (PUNE) - SATARA (STR)		PSPC18:30
01540 STR-PUNE DMU
 SATARA (STR) - PUNE JN (PUNE)		PSPC06:20
01541 STR KOP DMU
 SATARA (STR) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		PSPC05:40
01542 KOP-STR DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - SATARA (STR)		PSPC17:00
01583 TGN-PUNE EMU
 TALEGAON (TGN) - PUNE JN (PUNE)		SSPC00:35
01590 PUNE-TGN EMU
 PUNE JN (PUNE) - TALEGAON (TGN)		SSPC23:15
01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)		PSPC17:15
01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL
 JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:35
01607 PTK-JDNX SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)		PSPC02:05
01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC04:00
01625 DUI-BTI MEXP SPL
 DHURI JN (DUI) - BHATINDA (BTI)		PSPC04:10
01626 BTI-DUI MEXP SPL
 BHATINDA (BTI) - DHURI JN (DUI)		PSPC21:10
01823 VGLB-LKO UNRSRVED EXP SPL
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - LUCKNOW (LKO)		PSPC04:10
01824 LKO-VGLB UNRSRVED EXP SP
 LUCKNOW (LKO) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB)		PSPC16:25
03080 RPH-BWN PASS SPL
 RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		PSPC09:35
03085 NHT-AZ MEMU PGR SPL
 AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - NALHATI JN (NHT)		PSPC22:25
03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL
 NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)		PSPC05:35
03210 MKA-KIUL MEMU PASS SPL
 MOKAMA (MKA) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC20:25
03341 BRKA-DOS PASSENGER SPL
 BARKA KANA (BRKA) - DEHRI ON SONE (DOS)		PSPC07:35
03342 DOS-BRKA PASSENGER SPL
 DEHRI ON SONE (DOS) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)		PSPC14:40
03359 BRKA-BSB MEMU PASS SPL
 BARKA KANA (BRKA) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC03:30
03360 BSB-BRKA MEMU PASS SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - BARKA KANA (BRKA)		PSPC07:00
03385 JAJ-GAYA PASSENGER SPL
 JHAJHA (JAJ) - GAYA JN (GAYA)		PSPC14:15
03386 GAYA-JAJ PASSENGER SPL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - JHAJHA (JAJ)		PSPC05:05
03565 JSME-BDME MEMU PGR SPL
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME)		PSPC10:00
03566 BDME-JSME MEMU PGR SPL
 BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		PSPC10:50
03593 PRR-ASN MEMU PGR SPL
 PURULIA JN. (PRR) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC14:20
03594 ASN-PRR MEMU PGR SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - PURULIA JN. (PRR)		PSPC10:55
03615 JMP-GAYA PASSENGER SPL
 JAMALPUR JN (JMP) - GAYA JN (GAYA)		PSPC08:15
03616 GAYA-JMP PASSENGER SPL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)		PSPC15:00
03628 GAYA -KIUL PASSENGER SPL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC19:30
03649 BXR-BSBS MEMU PASS SPL
 BUXAR (BXR) - BANARAS (BSBS)		PSPC06:20
03650 BSBS-BXR MEMU PASS SPL
 BANARAS (BSBS) - BUXAR (BXR)		PSPC18:45
03657 JSME-BDME MEMU PGR SPL
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME)		PSPC12:30
03658 BDME-JSME MEMU PGR SPL
 BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		PSPC13:05
03659 JSME-BDME MEMU PGR SPL
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME)		PSPC14:40
03660 BDME-JSME MEMU PGR SPL
 BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		PSPC15:15
03661 JSME-BDME MEMU PGR SPL
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME)		PSPC16:40
03662 BDME-JSME MEMU PGR SPL
 BAIDYANATHDHAM (BDME) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		PSPC17:10
04129 FTP-CNB MEMU
 FATEHPUR (FTP) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)		PSPC07:20
04130 CNB-FTP MEMU
 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - FATEHPUR (FTP)		PSPC18:25
04139 KKDE-UMB SPL
 KURUKSHETRA JN (KKDE) - AMBALA CANT JN (UMB)		PSPC23:05
04148 MTC-GZB SPL
 MEERUT CITY (MTC) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC16:30
04149 GZB-MTC SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - MEERUT CITY (MTC)		PSPC09:00
04194 SFG-DDU MEX SPL
 SUBEDARGANJ (SFG) - PT.DEEN DAYAL UPADHYAYA JN. (DDU)		PSPC07:05
04263 BSB-SLN U R M EXP SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - SULTANPUR (SLN)		PSPC16:15
04264 SLN-BSB U R M EXP SPL
 SULTANPUR (SLN) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC06:35
04267 BSB-PBH U R M EXP SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - PARTAPGARH JN (PBH)		PSPC17:15
04268 PBH-BSB U R M EXP SPL
 PARTAPGARH JN (PBH) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC05:05
04303 SHAJANPUR DELHI MEXP SPL
 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC17:15
04304 DELHI SHAJANPUR MEXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - BAREILLY(NR) (BE)		PSPC23:50
04305 BALAMAU SPN MEX SPL
 BALAMU JN (BLM) - SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN)		PSPC18:25
04306 SPN-BLM MEXP SPL
 SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - BALAMU JN (BLM)		PSPC06:35
04320 SPN-LKO EXP SPL
 SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - LUCKNOW (LKO)		PSPC04:55
04335 MB-ANVT MEX SPL
 MORADABAD (MB) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC05:10
04336 ANVT-MB MEX SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC18:20
04338 SPN SCC EXPSPL
 SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - SITAPUR CITY (SPC)		PSPC07:05
04355 LKO-BLM EXP SPL
 LUCKNOW (LKO) - BALAMU JN (BLM)		PSPC18:45
04379 ROZA BARELLY MEXP
 ROZA JN (ROZA) - BAREILLY(NR) (BE)		PSPC06:15
04380 BE - RAC MEXP SPL
 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - ROZA JN (ROZA)		PSPC18:50
04403 DLI-SRE MEMU MEXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SAHARANPUR (SRE)		PSPC16:45
04404 SRE-DLI MEMU MEX SPL
 SAHARANPUR (SRE) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC04:20
04408 SSB-PWL EXP SPL
 SHAKURBASTI (SSB) - PALWAL (PWL)		PSPC10:00
04421 PWL-SSB EXP SPL
 PALWAL (PWL) - SHAKURBASTI (SSB)		PSPC12:15
04424 JIND- DELHI EXP SPL
 JIND JN (JIND) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC07:05
04568 NLDM-UMB SPL
 NANGAL DAM (NLDM) - AMBALA CANT JN (UMB)		PSPC10:45
04577 UMB-NLDM SPL
 AMBALA CANT JN (UMB) - NANGAL DAM (NLDM)		PSPC11:35
04648 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL
 BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC16:25
04652 HUMSAFAR EXP SPL
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - JAYNAGAR (JYG)		TOD10:55
04846 BARA-JU SPL
 BILARA (BARA) - JODHPUR JN (JU)		PSPC04:45
04909 DLI-PNP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - PANIPAT JN (PNP)		PSPC19:25
04910 PNP-DLI SPL
 PANIPAT JN (PNP) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC06:20
04912 GZB-PWL CAR EMU
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - PALWAL (PWL)		PSPC11:30
04913 PWL-GZB CAR MEX SPL
 PALWAL (PWL) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC08:05
04916 NDLS-PWL EXP SPL
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - KOSI KALAN (KSV)		PSPC04:25
04919 KSV-NDLS EXP SPL
 KOSI KALAN (KSV) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		PSPC19:45
04938 DLI-GZB SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC20:45
04941 GZB-DLI SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC18:20
04946 DLI-GZB SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - GHAZIABAD (GZB)		PSPC08:40
04959 GZB-NDLS SPL
 GHAZIABAD (GZB) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC19:25
04987 DELHI JIND EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - JIND JN (JIND)		PSPC11:40
04988 JIND DELHI EXP SPL
 JIND JN (JIND) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC15:50
04999 DELHI SMQL EXP SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)		PSPC21:00
05000 SMQL DLI EXP SPL
 SHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		PSPC04:20
05035 SV-GKP UNRESERVED EXP
 SIWAN JN (SV) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		PSPC17:35
05036 JEA-SV UN-RESERVED EXP
 NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA) - SIWAN JN (SV)		PSPC05:00
05039 NKE-JEA UN-RESERVED EXP
 NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE) - NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA)		PSPC19:20
05040 GKP-NKE UN-RESERVED EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - NARKATIAGANJ JN (NKE)		PSPC12:30
05091 GD-STP SPL
 GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC11:45
05092 STP-GD SPECIAL
 SITAPUR (STP) - GONDA JN (GD)		PSPC06:45
05093 GKP-STP UNRESERVED EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - GONDA JN (GD)		PSPC06:00
05094 STP-GKP UNRESERVED MEX
 GONDA JN (GD) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		PSPC18:05
05117 BSBS-PBH MEX SPL
 BANARAS (BSBS) - PARTAPGARH JN (PBH)		PSPC06:00
05118 PBH-BSBS MEX SPL
 PARTAPGARH JN (PBH) - BANARAS (BSBS)		PSPC17:00
05136 ARJ-CPR EXP SPL
 AUNRIHAR JN. (ARJ) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		PSPC15:00
05154 GKP-SV EXP UNRESERVED SPL
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - SIWAN JN (SV)		PSPC19:15
05155 CPR-GKP EXP SPL
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		PSPC16:45
05156 GKP-CPR EXP SPL
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		PSPC09:00
05167 BUI - SHG UNRESV EXP SPL
 BALLIA (BUI) - SHAHGANJ JN (SHG)		PSPC05:25
05168 SHG-BUI UNRESV EXP SPL
 SHAHGANJ JN (SHG) - BALLIA (BUI)		PSPC15:20
05171 BUI- SHG UNRESERVE EXP
 BALLIA (BUI) - SHAHGANJ JN (SHG)		PSPC17:30
05334 MB-RMR EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - RAMNAGAR (RMR)		PSPC04:30
05366 RMR-MB SPL EXP
 RAMNAGAR (RMR) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC21:10
05404 GAYA-JMP SPL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)		PSPC06:00
05445 CPR-BCY UNRESERVED EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - VARANASI CITY (BCY)		PSPC16:10
05446 BCY-CPR UNRESEVED EXP
 VARANASI CITY (BCY) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		PSPC05:00
05459 STP-SPN UR SPL
 SITAPUR (STP) - SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN)		PSPC09:30
05460 SPN-STP UR SPL
 SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - SITAPUR (STP)		PSPC15:00
05470 NTV-JEA UNRESERVED EXP
 NAUTANWA (NTV) - NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA)		PSPC09:40
05471 JEA-NTV UNRESERVSD EXP
 NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA) - NAUTANWA (NTV)		PSPC13:45
05509 SHC-JMP SPECIAL
 SAHARSA JN (SHC) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)		TOD05:15
05510 JMP-SHC SPECIAL
 JAMALPUR JN (JMP) - SAHARSA JN (SHC)		TOD21:45
05517 DBG-HRGR DEMU SPECIAL
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - HARNAGAR (HRGR)		PSPC16:20
05518 HRGR-DBG DEMU PASS SPECIA
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC05:00
05591 DBG-HRGR DEMU SPECIAL
 DARBHANGA JN (DBG) - HARNAGAR (HRGR)		PSPC08:25
05592 HRGR-DBG DEMU SPECIAL
 HARNAGAR (HRGR) - DARBHANGA JN (DBG)		PSPC14:45
05833 KOTA-MDS FAST PASSENGER
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - MANDASOR (MDS)		PSPC21:15
05837 JAKA-KOTA PASSENGER
 JUNAKHERA (JAKA) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		PSPC10:05
05838 KOTA-JAKA
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - JUNAKHERA (JAKA)		PSPC06:45
05839 JLWC-KOTA PASSENGER
 JHALAWAR CITY (JLWC) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		PSPC18:30
05840 KOTA-JLWC PASSENGER
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - JHALAWAR CITY (JLWC)		PSPC15:00
05913 KOTA-JAB PASSENGER
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - YAMUNA BRIDGE (JAB)		PSPC08:15
06601 MAO MAQ EXP SPL
 MADGAON (MAO) - MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ)		PSPC13:50
06602 MAQ-MAO EXP SPL
 MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) - MADGAON (MAO)		PSPC05:30
06609 DG - MDU EXP SPL
 DINDIGUL JN (DG) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC08:00
06610 MDU-DG EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - DINDIGUL JN (DG)		PSPC18:10
06651 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		PSPC06:50
06652 RMM-MDU EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC05:40
06653 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		PSPC12:30
06654 RMM-MDU EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC11:00
06655 MDU-RMM EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		PSPC18:10
06656 RMM - MDU EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC18:00
06663 MDU-SCT EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - SENGOTTAI (SCT)		PSPC11:30
06664 SCT-MDU EXP SPL
 SENGOTTAI (SCT) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC11:50
06684 SCT-TEN EXP SPL
 SENGOTTAI (SCT) - TIRUNELVELI JN (TEN)		PSPC10:05
06687 TEN-SCT EXP SPL
 TIRUNELVELI JN (TEN) - SENGOTTAI (SCT)		PSPC13:50
06701 MDU-TENI EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - TENI (TENI)		PSPC08:05
06702 TENI-MDU EXP SPL
 TENI (TENI) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC18:15
06921 DBNK-ASR DMU
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - DERABABA NANAK (DBNK)		PSPC04:20
06922 DBNK-ASR EXP SPL
 DERABABA NANAK (DBNK) - VERKA JN (VKA)		PSPC06:05
06925 VKA-DBNK EXP SPL
 VERKA JN (VKA) - DERABABA NANAK (DBNK)		PSPC13:15
06926 DBNK-VKA EXP SPL
 DERABABA NANAK (DBNK) - VERKA JN (VKA)		PSPC14:45
06934 PTK-ASR EXP SPL
 PATHANKOT (PTK) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		PSPC04:15
06937 ASR-PTK EXP SPL
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - PATHANKOT (PTK)		PSPC20:35
06958 HSX-JUC EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - HOSHIARPUR (HSX)		PSPC21:35
06959 HSX-ASR EXP SPL
 HOSHIARPUR (HSX) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC05:05
06964 FZR-JUC EXP SPL
 FIROZPUR CANT (FZR) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC03:00
06967 JUC-FZR EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - FIROZPUR CANT (FZR)		PSPC21:30
06977 JJJ-PGW EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - PHAGWARA JN (PGW)		PSPC11:10
06980 PGW-JJJ EXP SPL
 PHAGWARA JN (PGW) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC15:05
06991 KKP-FKA EXP SPL
 KOT KAPURA (KKP) - FAZILKA (FKA)		PSPC04:25
06994 FKA-KKP EXP SPL
 FAZILKA (FKA) - KOT KAPURA (KKP)		PSPC20:10
06995 BTI-FKA EXP SPL
 BHATINDA (BTI) - FAZILKA (FKA)		PSPC20:15
06996 FKA-BTI EXP SPL
 FAZILKA (FKA) - BHATINDA (BTI)		PSPC02:35
07068 KRNT-MTM
 KURNOOL CITY (KRNT) - MACHELIPATNAM (MTM)		TOD20:00
07278 BDCR-BZA
 BHADRACHALAM RD (BDCR) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		PSPC13:45
07462 SC-WL
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - WARANGAL (WL)		PSPC09:35
07463 WL-HYB
 WARANGAL (WL) - HYDERABAD (HYB)		PSPC13:45
07577 KCG-MDAK
 KACHEGUDA (KCG) - MEDAK (MDAK)		PSPC07:45
07578 MDAK-KCG PASS
 MEDAK (MDAK) - KACHEGUDA (KCG)		PSPC16:10
07579 NDKD-MCLA
 NADIKODE (NDKD) - MACHERLA (MCLA)		PSPC15:00
07580 MCLA-NDKD
 MACHERLA (MCLA) - NADIKODE (NDKD)		PSPC13:05
07588 MZL-KCG
 MEDAK (MDAK) - KACHEGUDA (KCG)		PSPC05:20
07593 NZB-KCG
 NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB) - KACHEGUDA (KCG)		PSPC14:25
07596 KCG-NZB
 KACHEGUDA (KCG) - NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB)		PSPC09:50
07693 GTL-HUP
 GUNTAKAL JN (GTL) - HINDUPUR (HUP)		PSPC15:45
07694 HUP GTL DEMU
 HINDUPUR (HUP) - GUNTAKAL JN (GTL)		PSPC06:30
07753 KZJ-DKJ PUSH PULL
 KAZIPET JN (KZJ) - DORNAKAL JN (DKJ)		PSPC06:40
07754 DKJ-KZJ PUSH PULL
 DORNAKAL JN (DKJ) - KAZIPET JN (KZJ)		PSPC21:10
07755 DKJ-BZA PUSH PULL
 DORNAKAL JN (DKJ) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		PSPC09:00
07756 BZA-DKJ PUSH PULL
 VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - DORNAKAL JN (DKJ)		PSPC18:20
07757 WL-SC PUSHPULL
 WARANGAL (WL) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)		PSPC05:20
07758 HYB-KZJ PUSHPULL
 HYDERABAD (HYB) - KAZIPET JN (KZJ)		PSPC18:40
07765 KRMR-SRUR
 KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR) - SIRPUR TOWN (SRUR)		PSPC08:00
07766 SRUR-KRMR
 SIRPUR TOWN (SRUR) - KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR)		PSPC11:50
07779 MCLA PASS
 GUNTUR JN (GNT) - MACHERLA (MCLA)		PSPC08:00
07780 GNT PASS
 MACHERLA (MCLA) - GUNTUR JN (GNT)		PSPC16:30
07783 PASS
 VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - GUNTUR JN (GNT)		PSPC06:20
07788 PASS
 GUNTUR JN (GNT) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)		PSPC20:10
07793 KCG-PDPL PASSENGER
 KACHEGUDA (KCG) - KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR)		PSPC06:00
07794 PDPL-KCG PASSENGER
 KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR) - KACHEGUDA (KCG)		PSPC15:22
07795 SC-MOB DEMU
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - MANOHARABAD (MOB)		PSPC05:45
07853 NZB-PAU
 NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB) - PURNA JN (PAU)		PSPC06:30
07854 NED-NZB
 NANDED (NED) - NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB)		PSPC18:40
07893 NZB-KRMR
 NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB) - KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR)		PSPC04:45
07894 KRMR-NZB
 KARIMNAGAR OA (KRMR) - NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB)		PSPC14:35
07906 DBRT - LEDO DMU SPECIAL
 DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO)		PSPC07:05
07907 LEDO - DBRT DMU SPECIAL
 LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT)		PSPC17:50
07979 BZA-BDCR
 VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - BHADRACHALAM RD (BDCR)		PSPC07:50
08174 TATA-ASN MEMU PASS SPL
 TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC08:25
08643 ADRA-ASANSOL MEMU SPECIAL
 ADRA (ADRA) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		PSPC14:40
08644 ASANSOL-ADRA MEMU SPECIAL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - ADRA (ADRA)		PSPC12:05
09108 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC09:50
09109 PRTN - EKNR SPECIAL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC12:15
09110 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)		PSPC13:55
09113 PRTN - EKNR SPL
 PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		PSPC15:45
09197 INDB - DADN PASSENGER
 INDORE JN (INDB) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)		PSPC20:00
09198 DADN - INDB PASSENGER
 DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) - INDORE JN (INDB)		PSPC21:10
09351 UJN - INDB MEMU SPL
 UJJAIN JN (UJN) - INDORE JN (INDB)		PSPC06:20
09352 INDB - UJN SPL
 INDORE JN (INDB) - UJJAIN JN (UJN)		PSPC08:20
09353 UJN-INDB MEMU SPL
 UJJAIN JN (UJN) - INDORE JN (INDB)		PSPC16:00
09354 INDB - UJN SPL
 INDORE JN (INDB) - UJJAIN JN (UJN)		PSPC11:10
09431 SBIB-MSH DEMU SPL
 SABARMATI BG (SBIB) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC16:35
09432 MSH-ADI DMU SPL
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - SABARMATI BG (SBIB)		PSPC08:00
09433 ADI- PTN DEMU SPECIAL
 SABARMATI BG (SBIB) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC17:30
09434 PTN - ADI DEMU SPECIAL
 PATAN (PTN) - SABARMATI BG (SBIB)		PSPC06:00
09437 MSH - ABR DMU SPL
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - ABU ROAD (ABR)		PSPC18:15
09438 ABR - MSH DMU SPL
 ABU ROAD (ABR) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC05:10
09475 MSH - PTN PASSENGER
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC08:30
09476 PTN - MSH PASSENGER
 PATAN (PTN) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC16:40
09481 MSH - PTN PASSENGER
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC18:05
09482 PTN - MSH PASSENGER
 PATAN (PTN) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC07:30
09483 MSH - PTN PASSENGER
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - PATAN (PTN)		PSPC20:50
09484 PTN - MSH PASSENGER
 PATAN (PTN) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC19:20
09487 MSH - VG PASSENGER SPL
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - VIRAMGAM JN (VG)		PSPC08:30
09488 VG - MSH PASSENGER SPL
 VIRAMGAM JN (VG) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC06:55
09491 MSH - VG PASSENGER SPL
 MAHESANA JN (MSH) - VIRAMGAM JN (VG)		PSPC20:20
09492 VG-MSH PASSENGER SPL
 VIRAMGAM JN (VG) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)		PSPC18:25
09535 DADN RTM DEMU SPL
 DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) - RATLAM JN (RTM)		PSPC08:55
09536 RTM DADN DEMU SPL
 RATLAM JN (RTM) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)		PSPC13:00
09541 DADN INDB DMU
 DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) - INDORE JN (INDB)		PSPC10:45
09542 INDB DADN DEMU
 INDORE JN (INDB) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)		PSPC11:45
09559 DADN INDB DEMU
 DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) - INDORE JN (INDB)		PSPC17:00
09560 INDB DADN DMU
 INDORE JN (INDB) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)		PSPC18:00
09587 NAD INDB PASS SPL
 NAGDA JN (NAD) - INDORE JN (INDB)		PSPC15:30
09588 INDB - NAD PASS SPL
 INDORE JN (INDB) - NAGDA JN (NAD)		PSPC08:00
09589 BZU- CWA PASSENGER SPL
 BETUL (BZU) - CHHINDWARA JN (CWA)		PSPC16:00
09590 BDKD- BZU PASSENGER SPL
 BHANDARKUND (BDKD) - BETUL (BZU)		PSPC06:40
09703 SIKR RE PAS SPL
 SIKAR JN (SIKR) - REWARI JN. (RE)		PSPC07:25
09704 RE-SIKR SPL PASSENGER
 REWARI JN. (RE) - SIKAR JN (SIKR)		PSPC15:15
10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON
 RATNAGIRI (RN) - MADGAON (MAO)		MEX01:40
10102 MADGAON - RATNAGIRI
 MADGAON (MAO) - RATNAGIRI (RN)		MEX19:00
11025 BSL-PUNE EXPRESS
 BHUSAVAL JN (BSL) - PUNE JN (PUNE)		MEX00:35
11026 PUNE-BSL EXPRESS
 PUNE JN (PUNE) - BHUSAVAL JN (BSL)		MEX11:40
11425 PUNE KOP DMU
 PUNE JN (PUNE) - KOLHAPUR (KOP)		MEX10:50
11426 KOP-PUNE DMU
 KOLHAPUR (KOP) - PUNE JN (PUNE)		MEX05:30
12179 LJN - AF INTERCITY
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - AGRA FORT (AF)		SUF15:55
12180 AF -LJN INTERCITY
 AGRA FORT (AF) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		SUF06:31
12225 KAIFIAT EXP
 AZAMGARH (AMH) - DELHI JN. (DLI)		SUF16:25
12226 KAIFIAT EXP
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - AZAMGARH (AMH)		SUF20:25
12241 CDG-ASR SUPERFAST
 CHANDIGARH (CDG) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		SUF16:40
12242 ASR-CDG SUPERFAST
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - CHANDIGARH (CDG)		SUF05:10
12317 KOAA-ASR BI WEEKLY EXP
 KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		SUF07:40
12337 HWH BHP SHANTINIKETAN EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BOLPUR S NIKTN (BHP)		SUF10:10
12338 BHP HWH SHANTINIKETAN EXP
 BOLPUR S NIKTN (BHP) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF13:10
12347 HWH RPH SUF EXPRESS
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - RAMPUR HAT (RPH)		SUF11:55
12348 RPH HWH SHAHID EXPRESS
 RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF16:40
12369 HWH DDN KUMBHA EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		SUF13:00
12370 DDN HWH KUMBHA EXP
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF22:05
12505 NORTHEAST EXPRESS
 KAMAKHYA (KYQ) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		SUF12:40
12506 NORTHEAST EXPRESS
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - KAMAKHYA (KYQ)		SUF07:40
12524 NDLS-NJP S F EXPRESS
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)		SUF15:05
12571 GKP-ANVT HUMSAFER EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		SUF18:50
12583 LJN ANVT DOUBLE DACKER AC
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		SUF04:55
12584 ANVT LJN DOUBLE DACKER AC
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		SUF14:05
12757 SC-SKZR EXPKAGHAZNAGAR EX
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - SIRPUR KAGHAZNAGAR (SKZR)		SUF08:20
12758 SKZR-SC EXP
 SIRPUR KAGHAZNAGAR (SKZR) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)		SUF14:50
12977 MARU SAGAR EXP
 ERNAKULAM JN (ERS) - AJMER JN (AII)		SUF20:25
12987 SDAH AII EXP
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - AJMER JN (AII)		SUF22:55
13015 HWH-JMP KAVIGURU EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)		MEX10:40
13016 JMP-HWH KAVIGURU EXP
 JAMALPUR JN (JMP) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		MEX05:30
13019 HWH KGM BAGH EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		MEX21:45
13029 HWH-MKA EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MOKAMA (MKA)		MEX23:20
13030 MKA - HWH EXP
 MOKAMA (MKA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		MEX12:45
13187 SDAH-RPH EXP
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - RAMPUR HAT (RPH)		MEX07:20
13188 RPH-SDAH EXP
 RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		MEX14:05
13309 CPU-PRYJ EXPRESS
 CHOPAN (CPU) - PRAYAGRAJ JN (PRYJ)		MEX06:00
13310 PRYJ-CPU EXPRESS
 PRAYAGRAJ JN (PRYJ) - CHOPAN (CPU)		MEX15:00
13344 SKTN-BSB INTERCITY EXP
 SHAKTINAGAR (SKTN) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX05:00
13345 BSB-SGRL INTERCITY EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - SINGRAULI (SGRL)		MEX14:10
13415 MLDT-PNBE EXP
 MALDA TOWN (MLDT) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		MEX20:15
13419 BGP-MFP JANASEWA EXP
 BHAGALPUR (BGP) - MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP)		MEX14:05
13420 MFP-BGP JANASEWA EXP
 MUZAFFARPUR JN (MFP) - BHAGALPUR (BGP)		MEX23:05
13511 TATA-ASN TRI WKLY EXP
 TATANAGAR JN (TATA) - ASANSOL JN. (ASN)		MEX13:25
13512 ASN-TATA TRI WKLY EXP
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - TATANAGAR JN (TATA)		MEX09:00
14004 NDLS-MLDT EXPRESS
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - MALDA TOWN (MLDT)		MEX18:00
14005 LICHCHIVI EXPRESS
 SITAMARHI (SMI) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		MEX02:30
14006 LICHCHIVI EXPRESS
 ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT) - SITAMARHI (SMI)		MEX18:00
14213 BSB-GD INTERCITY
 VARANASI (BSB) - BAHRAICH (BRK)		MEX14:00
14214 BSB-GD INTERCITY
 BAHRAICH (BRK) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX05:15
14217 UNCHAHAR EXP
 PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS) - CHANDIGARH (CDG)		MEX14:00
14218 UNCHAHAR EXP
 CHANDIGARH (CDG) - PRAYAGRAJ SANGAM (PYGS)		MEX16:45
14223 BUDH PURNIMA EXP
 RAJGIR (RGD) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX21:35
14224 BUDHPURNIMA EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - RAJGIR (RGD)		MEX20:30
14235 VARANASI-BAREILLY EXP
 VARANASI (BSB) - BAREILLY(NR) (BE)		MEX23:10
14236 BERELLY VARANASI EXP
 BAREILLY(NR) (BE) - VARANASI (BSB)		MEX16:35
14505 ASR-NLDM EXPRES
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - NANGAL DAM (NLDM)		MEX14:00
14506 NLDM-ASR EXPRESS
 NANGAL DAM (NLDM) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		MEX07:20
14617 BNKI-ASR JANSEWA EXP
 BANMANKHI JN. (BNKI) - AMRITSAR JN (ASR)		MEX06:30
14618 ASR-BNKI JANSEWA EXP
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - BANMANKHI JN. (BNKI)		MEX06:35
14674 SHAHEED EXP
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - JAYNAGAR (JYG)		MEX13:05
14813 JU BPL EXP
 JODHPUR JN (JU) - BHOPAL (BPL)		MEX09:40
14814 BPL JU EXP
 BHOPAL (BPL) - JODHPUR JN (JU)		MEX16:55
14819 JU - SBIB EXP
 JODHPUR JN (JU) - SABARMATI BG (SBIB)		SUF11:50
14820 SBIB - JU EXP
 SABARMATI BG (SBIB) - JODHPUR JN (JU)		SUF06:40
14821 JU - SBIB EXP
 JODHPUR JN (JU) - SABARMATI BG (SBIB)		MEX09:40
14822 SBIB - JU EXP
 SABARMATI BG (SBIB) - JODHPUR JN (JU)		MEX07:00
14823 JU-RE EXP
 JODHPUR JN (JU) - REWARI JN. (RE)		MEX01:35
14824 RE-JU EXP
 REWARI JN. (RE) - JODHPUR JN (JU)		MEX13:10
14892 HSR JU EXP
 HISAR (HSR) - JODHPUR JN (JU)		MEX06:30
15025 MAU-ANVT EXPRESS
 MAU JN (MAU) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		MEX10:50
15028 MAURYA EXPRESS
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - HATIA (HTE)		MEX07:20
15053 LJN-CPR-EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		MEX19:35
15054 LJN-CPR-EXP
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		MEX21:00
15070 ASH-GKP INTERCITY EXP
 AISHBAGH (ASH) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		MEX16:30
15081 JEA-GTNR EXPRESS
 NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA) - GOMATI NAGAR (GTNR)		MEX12:40
15082 GTNR-JEA EXPRESS
 GOMATI NAGAR (GTNR) - NAKAHA JUNGLE (JEA)		MEX06:10
15083 CHHAPRA-FBD EXP SPECIAL
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - FARRUKHABAD (FBD)		MEX18:00
15111 CPR-BCY INTERCITY EXP
 CHHAPRA (CPR) - VARANASI CITY (BCY)		MEX04:45
15112 BCY-CPR INTERCITY EXPRESS
 VARANASI CITY (BCY) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		MEX18:25
15119 BSBS DDN EXP
 BANARAS (BSBS) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		MEX08:20
15120 DDN BSBS EXPRESS
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - BANARAS (BSBS)		MEX18:30
15125 BSBS-PNBE JANSHATABD EXP
 BANARAS (BSBS) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		JSH06:20
15126 PNBE-BSBS JANSHATABD EXP
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - BANARAS (BSBS)		JSH17:20
15129 GKP-BCY MAIL EXP
 GORAKHPUR (GKP) - VARANASI CITY (BCY)		MEX09:55
15130 BCY-GKP MAIL EXPRESS
 VARANASI CITY (BCY) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		MEX11:10
15160 DURG CPR SARNATH EXP
 DURG (DURG) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		MEX20:25
15203 BARAUNI LUCKNOW EXPRESS
 BARAUNI JN (BJU) - LUCKNOW (LJN)		MEX20:25
15204 LUCKNOW-BARAUNI EXPRESS
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - BARAUNI JN (BJU)		MEX15:15
15279 PURABIYA EXPRESS
 SAHARSA JN (SHC) - ANAND VIHAR TERMINAL (ANVT)		MEX11:35
15904 CDG-DBRG EXPRESS
 CHANDIGARH (CDG) - DIBRUGARH (DBRG)		MEX23:35
16731 PGT-TCN EXPRESS
 PALGHAT (PGT) - TIRUCHENDUR (TCN)		MEX06:00
16732 TCN-PGT EXPRESS
 TIRUCHENDUR (TCN) - PALGHAT (PGT)		MEX12:05
16780 RMM-TPTY EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - TIRUPATI (TPTY)		MEX16:20
17003 KZJ-SRUR RAMGIRI
 KAZIPET JN (KZJ) - SIRPUR TOWN (SRUR)		MEX05:25
17004 BPQ-KZJ RAMGIRI
 BALHARSHAH (BPQ) - KAZIPET JN (KZJ)		MEX16:00
17011 HYB-SKZR-INTERCITY
 HYDERABAD (HYB) - SIRPUR KAGHAZNAGAR (SKZR)		MEX04:50
17012 SKZR-SC-INTERCITY
 SIRPUR KAGHAZNAGAR (SKZR) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)		MEX11:55
17035 KZJ-BPQ
 KAZIPET JN (KZJ) - BALHARSHAH (BPQ)		MEX22:50
17036 BPQ-KZJ
 BALHARSHAH (BPQ) - KAZIPET JN (KZJ)		MEX03:50
17227 DHNE-GNT
 DRONACHELLAM JN (DHNE) - GUNTUR JN (GNT)		MEX06:30
17228 GNT-DHNE
 GUNTUR JN (GNT) - DRONACHELLAM JN (DHNE)		MEX13:00
17251 GNT-KCG EXP
 GUNTUR JN (GNT) - KACHEGUDA (KCG)		MEX17:30
17252 KCG-GNT EXP
 KACHEGUDA (KCG) - GUNTUR JN (GNT)		MEX21:20
17331 MRJ-UBL UR EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - HUBLI JN (UBL)		MEX06:10
17332 UBL-MRJ UR EXP
 HUBLI JN (UBL) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		MEX11:00
17333 MRJ-CLR UR EXP
 MIRAJ JN. (MRJ) - CASTLE ROCK (CLR)		MEX11:50
17334 CLR-MRJ UR EXP
 CASTLE ROCK (CLR) - MIRAJ JN. (MRJ)		MEX18:30
18010 AII-SRC WEEKLY EXP
 AJMER JN (AII) - SANTRAGACHI JN (SRC)		MEX23:40
18035 KGP HTE EXP
 KHARAGPUR JN (KGP) - HATIA (HTE)		MEX08:45
18036 HTE KGP EXP
 HATIA (HTE) - KHARAGPUR JN (KGP)		MEX09:20
18213 DURG AII EXP
 DURG (DURG) - AJMER JN (AII)		MEX16:00
19323 DADN - BPL EXPRESS
 DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN) - BHOPAL (BPL)		MEX06:15
19324 BPL - DADN EXPRESS
 BHOPAL (BPL) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)		MEX17:00
19339 DAHOD - BHOPAL EXPRESS
 DAHOD (DHD) - BHOPAL (BPL)		MEX05:40
19340 BPL - DHD EXPRESS
 BHOPAL (BPL) - DAHOD (DHD)		MEX12:35
19343 INDB-BDKD PANCHVALLEY EXP
 INDORE JN (INDB) - BHANDARKUND (BDKD)		MEX13:05
19344 CWA-INDB PANCHVALLEY EXP
 CHHINDWARA JN (CWA) - INDORE JN (INDB)		MEX22:30
19614 ASR AII EXP
 AMRITSAR JN (ASR) - AJMER JN (AII)		MEX17:45
19804 SVDK-KOTA WEEKLY EXP
 SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX22:30
19807 KOTA-HSR EXP
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - HISAR (HSR)		MEX23:50
19811 KOTA-ETW EXPRESS
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - ETAWAH (ETW)		MEX23:55
19812 ETW-KOTA EXPRESS
 ETAWAH (ETW) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX17:00
19814 HISAR-KOTA VIA CHURU
 HISAR (HSR) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX17:35
19815 MDS-KOTA EXPRESS
 MANDASOR (MDS) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX11:35
19816 KOTA-MDS EXPRESS
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - MANDASOR (MDS)		MEX04:50
19818 JAB-KOTA-RTM EXPRESS
 YAMUNA BRIDGE (JAB) - RATLAM JN (RTM)		MEX18:15
19819 BRC-KOTA EXPRESS
 VADODARA JN (BRC) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX07:10
19820 KOTA-BRC EXPRESS
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - VADODARA JN (BRC)		MEX10:30
20909 KCVL-PBR S F EXP
 KOCHUVELI (KCVL) - PORBANDAR (PBR)		SUF11:10
20927 PNU BHUJ SF EXP
 PALANPUR JN (PNU) - BHUJ (BHUJ)		SUF13:10
20928 BHUJ PNU SF EXP
 BHUJ (BHUJ) - PALANPUR JN (PNU)		SUF11:05
20948 EKNR - ADI JANSHATABDHI
 EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI)		JSH11:15
20949 ADI - EKNR JANSHATABDHI
 AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)		JSH15:20
22197 PRATHAM S SS EXP
 KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB)		SUF07:25
22321 HWH-SURI HOOL EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SIURI (SURI)		SUF06:45
22322 SURI-HWH HOOL EXP
 SIURI (SURI) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF13:40
22441 CKTD-CNB-INTERCITY
 CHITRAKOT (CKTD) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)		SUF15:55
22442 CNB-CKTD-INTERCITY
 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - CHITRAKOT (CKTD)		SUF06:30
22623 MS MDU SUPERFAST EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		SUF22:05
22983 KOTA-INDB INTERCITY EXP
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - INDORE JN (INDB)		SUF06:30
22984 INDB-KOTA INTERCITY EXP
 INDORE JN (INDB) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		SUF15:35
22986 DEE UDZ RAJ HUMSAFAR EXP
 DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE) - UDAIPUR CITY (UDZ)		SUF16:15
31191 NH-KLYM LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - KALYANI SIMANTA (KLYM)		SUB04:10
31213 SDAH-BP LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BARRACKPORE (BP)		SUB06:48
31214 BP-SDAH LOCAL
 BARRACKPORE (BP) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB07:40
31311 SDAH - KLYM LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - KALYANI SIMANTA (KLYM)		SUB04:12
31314 KLYM-SDAH LOCAL
 KALYANI SIMANTA (KLYM) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB06:02
31411 SDAH -NH LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:40
31414 NH - SDAH LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB04:50
31513 SDAH-STB LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - SHANTIPUR (STB)		SUB06:00
31514 STB - SDAH LOCAL
 SHANTIPUR (STB) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB04:46
31614 RHA -SDAH LOCAL
 RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB06:05
31617 SDAH-RHA LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA)		SUB08:00
31711 NH - RHA LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA)		SUB05:00
31712 RHA-NH LOCAL
 RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - NAIHATI JN (NH)		SUB04:05
32211 SDAH-DKAE LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - DANKUNI (DKAE)		SUB04:07
33311 BT-HNB LOCAL
 BARASAT (BT) - HASANABAD (HNB)		SUB04:03
33312 HNB-BT LOCAL
 HASANABAD (HNB) - BARASAT (BT)		SUB05:10
33313 BT-HNB LOCAL
 BARASAT (BT) - HASANABAD (HNB)		SUB05:00
33512 HNB-SDAH LOCAL
 HASANABAD (HNB) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB03:03
33651 SDAH-HB LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - HABRA (HB)		SUB04:45
33652 HB - SDAH LOCAL
 HABRA (HB) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB06:37
33813 SDAH-BNJ LOCAL
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BANGAON JN (BNJ)		SUB04:15
33816 BNJ - SDAH LOCAL
 BANGAON JN (BNJ) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB05:15
34914 LKPR NMKA LOCAL
 LAKSHMIKANTPUR (LKPR) - NAMKHANA (NMKA)		SUB04:08
34935 NMKA - LKPR LOCAL
 NAMKHANA (NMKA) - LAKSHMIKANTPUR (LKPR)		SUB03:05
36031 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB08:45
36032 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB09:57
36033 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB10:30
36034 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:55
36035 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB13:50
36036 CDAE-HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:02
36037 HWH-CDAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - CHANDANPUR (CDAE)		SUB17:55
36038 CDAE HWH LOCAL
 CHANDANPUR (CDAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB19:33
36085 HWH-MSAE LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MASAGRAM (MSAE)		SUB16:25
36086 MSAE HWH LOCAL
 MASAGRAM (MSAE) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB18:25
36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB04:00
36812 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB02:58
36813 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB04:55
36816 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB05:04
36825 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB11:22
36829 HWH-BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB13:32
36833 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB15:35
36834 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB10:05
36836 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:12
36837 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB17:33
36838 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:48
36840 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB13:05
36844 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:25
36847 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB20:20
36848 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB17:50
36850 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB18:45
36851 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB21:42
36855 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB23:15
37781 BDC-BWN LOCAL
 BANDEL JN (BDC) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB03:45
37782 BWN-BDC LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - BANDEL JN (BDC)		SUB06:45
37812 BWN-HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB03:05
37813 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB05:00
37817 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB06:20
37818 BWN-HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB05:42
37825 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB10:05
37827 HWH - BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB11:25
37829 HWH - BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB12:30
37831 HWH - BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB14:20
37834 BWN - HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB11:22
37837 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB15:40
37838 BWN - HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB13:40
37840 BWN - HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB15:15
37841 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB17:35
37842 BWN - HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB16:30
37848 BWN-HWH LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB18:00
37853 HWH-BWN LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)		SUB20:20
37854 BWN-HWH NON - STOP LOCAL
 BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB20:40
38923 HWH-AMZ LOCAL
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - AMTA (AMZ)		SUB22:05
38924 AMZ HWH LOCAL
 AMTA (AMZ) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUB21:20
43001 MASS-AVD EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - AVADI (AVD)		SUB00:15
43002 AVD-MASS EMU LOCAL
 AVADI (AVD) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB03:50
43004 AVD-MASS EMU LOCAL
 AVADI (AVD) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB04:00
43101 MMC-PTMS EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - PATTAPIRAM MILITARY SDG AVADI (PTMS)		SUB04:15
43102 PTMS-MASS EMU LOCAL
 PATTAPIRAM MILITARY SDG AVADI (PTMS) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB03:20
43201 MMC-TRL EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - TIRUVALLUR (TRL)		SUB04:30
43202 TRL-MASS EMU LOCAL
 TIRUVALLUR (TRL) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB03:50
43204 TRL-MASS EMU LOCAL
 TIRUVALLUR (TRL) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB04:45
43205 MASS-TRL EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - TIRUVALLUR (TRL)		SUB05:40
43401 MASS-AJJ EMU FAST
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - ARAKKONAM (AJJ)		SUB05:30
43402 AJJ-MASS EMU LOCAL
 ARAKKONAM (AJJ) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB03:45
43404 AJJ-MASS EMU LOCAL
 ARAKKONAM (AJJ) - CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS)		SUB04:25
43602 AVD-MSB EMU LOCAL
 AVADI (AVD) - CHENNAI BEACH (MSB)		SUB04:10
43604 AVD-MSB EMU LOCAL
 AVADI (AVD) - CHENNAI BEACH (MSB)		SUB04:35
43801 MSB-AJJ EMU FAST LOCAL
 CHENNAI BEACH (MSB) - ARAKKONAM (AJJ)		SUB01:20
43802 AJJ-MSB EMU LOCAL
 ARAKKONAM (AJJ) - CHENNAI BEACH (MSB)		SUB04:00
52538 DJ-KGN-NJP AC PASSENGER
 DARJEELING (DJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)		PAS09:10

List of source changed trains on 19 February:

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Source
Sch. Time
01413 NZB-PVR DMU
 NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB) - PANDHARPUR (PVR)		PSPC12:45NIZAMABAD JN. [NZB]
NANDED [NED]		NANDED [NED]
19-Feb-2023 15:41
01814 CNB-JHS UR SPL
 KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB)		PSPC09:05KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]
ORAI [ORAI]		ORAI [ORAI]
19-Feb-2023 11:59
02101 CSMT-MMR SPL
 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - MANMAD JN (MMR)		TOD15:45CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS [CSMT]
DADAR [DR]		DADAR [DR]
19-Feb-2023 16:00
03268 PNBE-KIUL MEMU PASS SPL
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC21:25PATNA JN [PNBE]
MOKAMA [MKA]		MOKAMA [MKA]
20-Feb-2023 00:38
03289 BSB-PNBE MEMU PASS SPL
 VARANASI (BSB) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		PSPC15:15VARANASI [BSB]
BUXAR [BXR]		BUXAR [BXR]
19-Feb-2023 19:15
03328 GMO-SNDT PASSENGER SPL
 NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - SINDRI TOWN (SNDT)		PSPC16:35NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]
DHANBAD JN [DHN]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
19-Feb-2023 17:25
03344 CPU-GMO PASS SPL
 CHOPAN (CPU) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO)		PSPC07:25CHOPAN [CPU]
RENUKUT [RNQ]		RENUKUT [RNQ]
19-Feb-2023 08:25
03355 KIUL-GAYA MEMU SPECIAL
 KIUL JN (KIUL) - GAYA JN (GAYA)		PSPC14:40KIUL JN [KIUL]
LUCKEESARAI JN [LKR]		LUCKEESARAI JN [LKR]
19-Feb-2023 14:49
03393 KIUL-GAYA PASSENGER SPL
 KIUL JN (KIUL) - GAYA JN (GAYA)		PSPC18:00KIUL JN [KIUL]
KASHI CHAK [KSC]		KASHI CHAK [KSC]
19-Feb-2023 19:15
03434 KIUL-JMP MEMU PGR SPL
 KIUL JN (KIUL) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)		PSPC14:20KIUL JN [KIUL]
DHANAURI [DNRE]		DHANAURI [DNRE]
19-Feb-2023 14:33
03478 KIUL-JMP PGR SPL
 KIUL JN (KIUL) - JAMALPUR JN (JMP)		PSPC07:40KIUL JN [KIUL]
DHANAURI [DNRE]		DHANAURI [DNRE]
19-Feb-2023 07:53
03574 KIUL-JSME MEMU PGR SPL
 KIUL JN (KIUL) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		PSPC14:50KIUL JN [KIUL]
JHAJHA [JAJ]		JHAJHA [JAJ]
19-Feb-2023 16:30
04399 JJJ - JUC EXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC05:00JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
19-Feb-2023 05:45
04431 DELHI JIND JAKHAL MEX SPL
 DELHI JN. (DLI) - JAKHAL JN (JHL)		PSPC15:40DELHI JN. [DLI]
JIND JN [JIND]		JIND JN [JIND]
19-Feb-2023 19:20
05331 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC07:15KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
19-Feb-2023 08:30
05364 KGM-MB SPL EXP
 KATHGODAM (KGM) - MORADABAD (MB)		PSPC15:45KATHGODAM [KGM]
LALKUA JN. [LKU]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
19-Feb-2023 17:00
06504 MDU-SCT EXP SPL
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - SENGOTTAI (SCT)		PSPC07:10MADURAI JN [MDU]
VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]		VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]
19-Feb-2023 08:00
06596 DMM-SBC MEMU
 DHARMAVARAM JN (DMM) - KRANTIVIRA SANGOLLI RAYANNA (BENGALURU STATION) (SBC)		PSPC13:15DHARMAVARAM JN [DMM]
HINDUPUR [HUP]		HINDUPUR [HUP]
19-Feb-2023 15:19
06614 KOTA-JLWC MEMU SPL
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - JHALAWAR CITY (JLWC)		PSPC19:15KOTA JN [KOTA]
RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]		RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]
19-Feb-2023 19:56
06616 KOTA-NAD MEMU SPL
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - NAGDA JN (NAD)		PSPC07:05KOTA JN [KOTA]
RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]		RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]
19-Feb-2023 07:54
06979 JJJ-JUC MEXP SPL
 JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		PSPC17:50JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]
N S DOABA JN [NSS]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
19-Feb-2023 18:35
07356 RMM-UBL EXP SPL
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - HUBLI JN (UBL)		TOD21:00RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
19-Feb-2023 21:55
07655 GTL-TPTY PASS
 GUNTAKAL JN (GTL) - TIRUPATI (TPTY)		PSPC06:45GUNTAKAL JN [GTL]
KADIRI [KRY]		KADIRI [KRY]
19-Feb-2023 10:21
07890 MRK GNT
 MARKAPUR ROAD (MRK) - TENALI JN (TEL)		PSPC09:45MARKAPUR ROAD [MRK]
GUNTUR JN [GNT]		GUNTUR JN [GNT]
19-Feb-2023 13:30
08648 BBM ADRA MEMU SPL
 BARABHUM (BBM) - ADRA (ADRA)		PSPC16:45BARABHUM [BBM]
PURULIA JN. [PRR]		PURULIA JN. [PRR]
19-Feb-2023 17:24
08652 ASN BBM MEMU PASS SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - BARABHUM (BBM)		PSPC15:05ASANSOL JN. [ASN]
ADRA [ADRA]		ADRA [ADRA]
19-Feb-2023 16:30
08745 GAD- R MEMU SPL
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - RAIPUR JN (R)		PSPC06:30GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
19-Feb-2023 06:50
11410 NZB-PUNE DMU
 NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB) - PUNE JN (PUNE)		MEX23:40NIZAMABAD JN. [NZB]
NANDED [NED]		NANDED [NED]
20-Feb-2023 02:48
11603 KOTA-BINA EXPRESS MEMU
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - BINA JN (BINA)		MEX08:35KOTA JN [KOTA]
DIGOD [DXD]		DIGOD [DXD]
19-Feb-2023 09:02
12134 MAJN-CSMT EXPRESS
 MANGALORE JUNCTION (MAJN) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT)		SUF14:00MANGALORE JUNCTION [MAJN]
SURATHKAL [SL]		SURATHKAL [SL]
19-Feb-2023 14:46
12279 TAJ EXPRESS
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		SUF15:20VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION [VGLB]
GWALIOR JN. [GWL]		GWALIOR JN. [GWL]
19-Feb-2023 16:39
12619 MATSYAGANDHA EXP
 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ)		SUF15:20LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]
PANVEL [PNVL]		PANVEL [PNVL]
19-Feb-2023 16:33
12636 MDU-MS SF EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		SUF07:10MADURAI JN [MDU]
KUDAL NAGAR [KON]		KUDAL NAGAR [KON]
19-Feb-2023 07:17
12638 MDU-MS PANDIAN EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		SUF21:35MADURAI JN [MDU]
KUDAL NAGAR [KON]		KUDAL NAGAR [KON]
19-Feb-2023 21:41
12651 MDU-NZM SF EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN JN (NZM)		SUF00:55MADURAI JN [MDU]
DINDIGUL JN [DG]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 02:05
12687 MDU-CDG EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - CHANDIGARH (CDG)		SUF23:35MADURAI JN [MDU]
ERODE JN [ED]		ERODE JN [ED]
20-Feb-2023 03:20
12884 PRR-HWH RUPSHI BANGLA EXP
 PURULIA JN. (PRR) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		SUF15:35PURULIA JN. [PRR]
ADRA [ADRA]		ADRA [ADRA]
19-Feb-2023 16:30
13024 GAYA-HWH EXP
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)		MEX12:20GAYA JN [GAYA]
BHAGALPUR [BGP]		BHAGALPUR [BGP]
19-Feb-2023 18:30
13106 BUI SDAH EXPRESS
 BALLIA (BUI) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		MEX08:50BALLIA [BUI]
CHHAPRA [CPR]		CHHAPRA [CPR]
19-Feb-2023 10:40
13207 JSME - PNBE EXPRESS
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - PATNA JN (PNBE)		MEX16:25JASIDIH JN. [JSME]
MOKAMA [MKA]		MOKAMA [MKA]
19-Feb-2023 21:05
13410 KIUL-MLDT INTERCITY EXP
 KIUL JN (KIUL) - MALDA TOWN (MLDT)		MEX14:00KIUL JN [KIUL]
DHANAURI [DNRE]		DHANAURI [DNRE]
19-Feb-2023 14:07
14317 IND DDN EXPRESS
 INDORE JN (INDB) - DEHRADUN (DDN)		MEX18:40INDORE JN [INDB]
UJJAIN JN [UJN]		UJJAIN JN [UJN]
19-Feb-2023 21:05
14682 JUC-NDLS EXPRESS
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - NEW DELHI (NDLS)		MEX04:15JALANDHAR CITY [JUC]
AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]		AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]
19-Feb-2023 07:42
14711 HW SGNR EXP
 HARIDWAR JN (HW) - SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR)		MEX14:25HARIDWAR JN [HW]
SAHARANPUR [SRE]		SAHARANPUR [SRE]
19-Feb-2023 16:05
15075 TRIVENI EXPRESS
 SHAKTINAGAR (SKTN) - TANAKPUR (TPU)		MEX15:45SHAKTINAGAR [SKTN]
CHOPAN [CPU]		CHOPAN [CPU]
19-Feb-2023 18:30
16322 CBE-NCJ EXP
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - NAGERCOIL JUNCTION (NCJ)		MEX08:00COIMBATORE JN [CBE]
VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]		VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]
19-Feb-2023 15:54
16344 MDU-TVC AMRITHA EXPRESS
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC)		MEX16:10MADURAI JN [MDU]
DINDIGUL JN [DG]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 17:20
16345 LTT-TVC NETRAVATI EXP
 LOKMANYATILAK (LTT) - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC)		MEX11:40LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]
PANVEL [PNVL]		PANVEL [PNVL]
19-Feb-2023 12:55
16722 MDU-CBE EXPRESS
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		MEX07:25MADURAI JN [MDU]
DINDIGUL JN [DG]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 08:52
16729 MDU-PUU EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - PUNALUR (PUU)		MEX23:25MADURAI JN [MDU]
TIRUNELVELI JN [TEN]		TIRUNELVELI JN [TEN]
20-Feb-2023 03:18
16752 RMM MS EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		MEX17:20RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
19-Feb-2023 18:01
16850 RMM-TPJ EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. (TPJ)		MEX14:35RAMESWARAM [RMM]
RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
19-Feb-2023 15:53
16868 MDU-VM EXPRESS
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - VILLUPURAM JN (VM)		MEX04:05MADURAI JN [MDU]
DINDIGUL JN [DG]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 05:17
17034 SRUR-BDCR SINGARENI
 SIRPUR TOWN (SRUR) - BHADRACHALAM RD (BDCR)		MEX12:30SIRPUR TOWN [SRUR]
WARANGAL [WL]		WARANGAL [WL]
19-Feb-2023 16:42
17216 DMM-MTM
 DHARMAVARAM JN (DMM) - MACHELIPATNAM (MTM)		MEX18:05DHARMAVARAM JN [DMM]
ANANTAPUR [ATP]		ANANTAPUR [ATP]
19-Feb-2023 18:35
17248 DMM-NS
 DHARMAVARAM JN (DMM) - NARASAPUR (NS)		MEX14:20DHARMAVARAM JN [DMM]
KADIRI [KRY]		KADIRI [KRY]
19-Feb-2023 15:27
17253 GNT-SC EXP
 GUNTUR JN (GNT) - SECUNDERABAD JN (SC)		MEX07:10GUNTUR JN [GNT]
DONAKONDA [DKD]		DONAKONDA [DKD]
19-Feb-2023 09:11
17261 GNT-TPTY
 GUNTUR JN (GNT) - TIRUPATI (TPTY)		MEX16:30GUNTUR JN [GNT]
MARKAPUR ROAD [MRK]		MARKAPUR ROAD [MRK]
19-Feb-2023 18:52
17616 MDU-KCG EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - KACHEGUDA (KCG)		MEX13:15MADURAI JN [MDU]
DINDIGUL JN [DG]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 14:20
18233 INDB-BSP EXP
 INDORE JN (INDB) - BILASPUR JN. (BSP)		MEX16:00INDORE JN [INDB]
UJJAIN JN [UJN]		UJJAIN JN [UJN]
19-Feb-2023 18:05
18239 GAD ITR PASS-CUM-EXP
 GEVRA-ROAD (GAD) - ITWARI (ITR)		MEX18:05GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]
KORBA [KRBA]		KORBA [KRBA]
19-Feb-2023 18:23
19104 KOTA-RTM MEMU EXP
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - RATLAM JN (RTM)		MEX13:40KOTA JN [KOTA]
RAMGANJ MANDI [RMA]		RAMGANJ MANDI [RMA]
19-Feb-2023 15:12
19109 KOTA - MTJ EXPRESS
 KOTA JN (KOTA) - MATHURA JN. (MTJ)		MEX15:55KOTA JN [KOTA]
SAWAI MADHOPUR [SWM]		SAWAI MADHOPUR [SWM]
19-Feb-2023 18:17
20895 RMM-BBS WEEKLY EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - BHUBANESWAR (BBS)		SUF08:40RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
19-Feb-2023 09:14
22191 IND-JBP EXP
 INDORE JN (INDB) - JABALPUR (JBP)		SUF19:30INDORE JN [INDB]
MAKSI JUNCTION [MKC]		MAKSI JUNCTION [MKC]
19-Feb-2023 21:00
22422 JU DEE EXP
 JODHPUR JN (JU) - DELHI SARAI ROHILLA (DEE)		SUF10:55JODHPUR JN [JU]
DEGANA JN [DNA]		DEGANA JN [DNA]
19-Feb-2023 12:53
22613 RMM-AYC SHRADDHASETHU SF
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - AYODHYA CANTT (AYC)		SUF23:55RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
20-Feb-2023 00:30
22662 RMM-MS SF EXP
 RAMESWARAM (RMM) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		SUF20:20RAMESWARAM [RMM]
MANDAPAM [MMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
19-Feb-2023 20:58
22672 MDU-MS TEJAS EXP
 MADURAI JN (MDU) - CHENNAI EGMORE (MS)		TEJ15:00MADURAI JN [MDU]
TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. [TPJ]		TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. [TPJ]
19-Feb-2023 17:10
31312 KLYM-SDAH LOCAL
 KALYANI SIMANTA (KLYM) - SEALDAH (SDAH)		SUB05:02KALYANI SIMANTA [KLYM]
NAIHATI JN [NH]		NAIHATI JN [NH]
19-Feb-2023 05:28
43501 MAS-TRT EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - TIRUTTANI (TRT)		SUB03:50CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION [MASS]
AVADI [AVD]		AVADI [AVD]
19-Feb-2023 04:30

List of short terminating trains on 19 February:

 

Train [Name]
 [SRC-DSTN]		TypeStart TimeCancel From
Cancel To		New Dstn.
Sch. Time
01027 DR-GKP SPL
 DADAR (DR) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)		TOD14:05MAU JN [MAU]
GORAKHPUR [GKP]		MAU JN [MAU]
20-Feb-2023 23:45
01414 PVR-NZB DMU
 PANDHARPUR (PVR) - NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB)		PSPC05:30NANDED [NED]
NIZAMABAD JN. [NZB]		NANDED [NED]
19-Feb-2023 20:15
01813 JHS-CNB UR SPL
 VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)		PSPC08:50ORAI [ORAI]
KANPUR CENTRAL [CNB]		ORAI [ORAI]
19-Feb-2023 11:23
02102 MMR-CSMT SPL
 MANMAD JN (MMR) - CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT)		TOD08:45DADAR [DR]
CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS [CSMT]		DADAR [DR]
19-Feb-2023 13:03
03298 PNBE-BSB MEMU PASS SPL
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - VARANASI (BSB)		PSPC05:45BUXAR [BXR]
VARANASI [BSB]		BUXAR [BXR]
19-Feb-2023 08:52
03327 SNDT-GMO PASSENGER SPL
 SINDRI TOWN (SNDT) - NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO)		PSPC13:40DHANBAD JN [DHN]
NSC BOSE J GOMO [GMO]		DHANBAD JN [DHN]
19-Feb-2023 14:52
03343 GMO-CPU PASS SPL
 NSC BOSE J GOMO (GMO) - CHOPAN (CPU)		PSPC05:30RENUKUT [RNQ]
CHOPAN [CPU]		RENUKUT [RNQ]
19-Feb-2023 17:30
03356 GAYA - KIUL MEMU SPECIAL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC07:20LUCKEESARAI JN [LKR]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		LUCKEESARAI JN [LKR]
19-Feb-2023 11:36
03390 GAYA-KIUL PASSENGER SPL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC10:40KASHI CHAK [KSC]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		KASHI CHAK [KSC]
19-Feb-2023 14:38
03394 GAYA-KIUL PASSENGER SPL
 GAYA JN (GAYA) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC22:25KASHI CHAK [KSC]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		KASHI CHAK [KSC]
20-Feb-2023 01:10
03433 JMP-KIUL MEMU PGR SPL
 JAMALPUR JN (JMP) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC11:55DHANAURI [DNRE]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		DHANAURI [DNRE]
19-Feb-2023 12:53
03477 JMP-KIUL PGR SPL
 JAMALPUR JN (JMP) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC05:20DHANAURI [DNRE]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		DHANAURI [DNRE]
19-Feb-2023 06:18
03573 JSME-KIUL MEMU PGR SPL
 JASIDIH JN. (JSME) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		PSPC11:20JHAJHA [JAJ]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		JHAJHA [JAJ]
19-Feb-2023 12:15
04400 JUC - JJJ EXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC17:05N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
19-Feb-2023 18:50
05332 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC14:45LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
19-Feb-2023 17:10
05363 MB-KGM SPL EXP
 MORADABAD (MB) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		PSPC06:05LALKUA JN. [LKU]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		LALKUA JN. [LKU]
19-Feb-2023 09:47
05407 RPH-GAYA PASS SPL
 RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - GAYA JN (GAYA)		PSPC08:35JAMALPUR JN [JMP]
GAYA JN [GAYA]		JAMALPUR JN [JMP]
19-Feb-2023 16:25
05914 JAB-KOTA PASSENGER
 AGRA FORT (AF) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		PSPC06:20SAWAI MADHOPUR [SWM]
KOTA JN [KOTA]		SAWAI MADHOPUR [SWM]
19-Feb-2023 13:05
06503 SCT-MDU EXP SPL
 SENGOTTAI (SCT) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		PSPC15:45VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]
19-Feb-2023 18:18
06595 SBC-DMM MEMU
 KRANTIVIRA SANGOLLI RAYANNA (BENGALURU STATION) (SBC) - DHARMAVARAM JN (DMM)		PSPC08:25HINDUPUR [HUP]
DHARMAVARAM JN [DMM]		HINDUPUR [HUP]
19-Feb-2023 10:44
06613 JLWC-KOTA MEMU SPL
 JHALAWAR CITY (JLWC) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		PSPC05:55RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]
KOTA JN [KOTA]		RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]
19-Feb-2023 07:12
06615 NAD-KOTA MEMU SPL
 NAGDA JN (NAD) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		PSPC14:25RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]
KOTA JN [KOTA]		RAVTHA ROAD [RDT]
19-Feb-2023 17:58
06978 JUC -JJJ MEXP SPL
 JALANDHAR CITY (JUC) - JAIJON DOABA (JJJ)		PSPC06:30N S DOABA JN [NSS]
JAIJON DOABA [JJJ]		N S DOABA JN [NSS]
19-Feb-2023 08:02
07336 SC-BGM EXP SPL
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - BELGAUM (BGM)		TOD22:20DHARWAR [DWR]
BELGAUM [BGM]		DHARWAR [DWR]
20-Feb-2023 12:49
07656 TPT-GTL
 TIRUPATI (TPTY) - GUNTAKAL JN (GTL)		PSPC08:50KADIRI [KRY]
GUNTAKAL JN [GTL]		KADIRI [KRY]
19-Feb-2023 13:04
07889 RAL-MRK
 REPALLE (RAL) - MARKAPUR ROAD (MRK)		PSPC04:00GUNTUR JN [GNT]
MARKAPUR ROAD [MRK]		GUNTUR JN [GNT]
19-Feb-2023 05:37
08173 ASN TATA MEMU PASS SPL
 ASANSOL JN. (ASN) - TATANAGAR JN (TATA)		PSPC08:25ADRA [ADRA]
TATANAGAR JN [TATA]		ADRA [ADRA]
19-Feb-2023 09:35
08210 BSP-GAD PASSENGER
 BILASPUR JN. (BSP) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC07:30KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
19-Feb-2023 09:55
08647 ADRA BBM MEMU SPL
 ADRA (ADRA) - BARABHUM (BBM)		PSPC15:00PURULIA JN. [PRR]
BARABHUM [BBM]		PURULIA JN. [PRR]
19-Feb-2023 15:55
08746 R-GAD MEMU SPL
 RAIPUR JN (R) - GEVRA-ROAD (GAD)		PSPC13:50KORBA [KRBA]
GEVRA-ROAD [GAD]		KORBA [KRBA]
19-Feb-2023 19:05
11409 PUNE-NZB DMU
 DAUND JN (DD) - NIZAMABAD JN. (NZB)		MEX16:45NANDED [NED]
NIZAMABAD JN. [NZB]		NANDED [NED]
20-Feb-2023 07:09
11604 BINA-KOTA EXPRESS MEMU
 BINA JN (BINA) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX10:40DIGOD [DXD]
KOTA JN [KOTA]		DIGOD [DXD]
19-Feb-2023 18:09
11703 REWA-DADN EXP
 REWA (REWA) - DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR (DADN)		MEX23:15UJJAIN JN [UJN]
DR. AMBEDKAR NAGAR [DADN]		UJJAIN JN [UJN]
20-Feb-2023 12:20
12133 CSMT-MAJN EXPRESS
 CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS (CSMT) - MANGALORE JUNCTION (MAJN)		SUF22:02SURATHKAL [SL]
MANGALORE JUNCTION [MAJN]		SURATHKAL [SL]
20-Feb-2023 12:02
12183 BPL-PBH SUF EXP
 BHOPAL (BPL) - PARTAPGARH JN (PBH)		SUF19:15RAE BARELI JN [RBL]
PARTAPGARH JN [PBH]		RAE BARELI JN [RBL]
20-Feb-2023 07:00
12280 TAJ EXPRES
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION (VGLB)		SUF06:55GWALIOR JN. [GWL]
VIRANGANA LAKSHMIBAI RAILWAY STATION [VGLB]		GWALIOR JN. [GWL]
19-Feb-2023 12:10
12620 MATSYAGANDA EXP
 MANGALORE CENTRAL (MAQ) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)		SUF14:20PANVEL [PNVL]
LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]		PANVEL [PNVL]
20-Feb-2023 05:11
12635 MS-MDU VAIGAI SF EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		SUF13:50KUDAL NAGAR [KON]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		KUDAL NAGAR [KON]
19-Feb-2023 20:58
12637 MS-MDU PANDIAN EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		SUF21:40KUDAL NAGAR [KON]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		KUDAL NAGAR [KON]
20-Feb-2023 05:16
12883 SRC-PRR RUPSHI BANGLA EXP
 SANTRAGACHI JN (SRC) - PURULIA JN. (PRR)		SUF06:25ADRA [ADRA]
PURULIA JN. [PRR]		ADRA [ADRA]
19-Feb-2023 10:45
13023 HWH-GAYA EXP
 HOWRAH JN (HWH) - GAYA JN (GAYA)		MEX19:50BHAGALPUR [BGP]
GAYA JN [GAYA]		BHAGALPUR [BGP]
20-Feb-2023 04:10
13105 SDAH BUI EXPRESS
 SEALDAH (SDAH) - BALLIA (BUI)		MEX13:40CHHAPRA [CPR]
BALLIA [BUI]		CHHAPRA [CPR]
20-Feb-2023 03:45
13121 KOAA GCT EXP
 KOLKATTA TERMINAL (KOAA) - GHAZIPUR CITY (GCT)		MEX20:05CHHAPRA [CPR]
GHAZIPUR CITY [GCT]		CHHAPRA [CPR]
20-Feb-2023 07:30
13208 PNBE-JSME EXPRESS
 PATNA JN (PNBE) - JASIDIH JN. (JSME)		MEX08:55MOKAMA [MKA]
JASIDIH JN. [JSME]		MOKAMA [MKA]
19-Feb-2023 12:13
13409 MLDT-KIUL INTERCITY EXP
 MALDA TOWN (MLDT) - KIUL JN (KIUL)		MEX05:40DHANAURI [DNRE]
KIUL JN [KIUL]		DHANAURI [DNRE]
19-Feb-2023 12:02
14120 DDN-KGM SPECIAL EXP
 DEHRADUN (DDN) - KATHGODAM (KGM)		MEX23:30HALDWANI [HDW]
KATHGODAM [KGM]		HALDWANI [HDW]
20-Feb-2023 06:50
14681 NDLS-JUC EXP
 NEW DELHI (NDLS) - JALANDHAR CITY (JUC)		MEX14:45AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]
JALANDHAR CITY [JUC]		AMBALA CANT JN [UMB]
19-Feb-2023 20:18
14712 SGNR HW EXP
 SHRI GANGANAGAR (SGNR) - HARIDWAR JN (HW)		MEX04:20SAHARANPUR [SRE]
HARIDWAR JN [HW]		SAHARANPUR [SRE]
19-Feb-2023 11:54
15008 KRISHAK EXPRESS
 LUCKNOW (LJN) - VARANASI CITY (BCY)		MEX23:10GORAKHPUR [GKP]
VARANASI CITY [BCY]		GORAKHPUR [GKP]
20-Feb-2023 05:55
15076 TRIVENI EXP
 TANAKPUR (TPU) - SHAKTINAGAR (SKTN)		MEX08:35CHOPAN [CPU]
SHAKTINAGAR [SKTN]		CHOPAN [CPU]
20-Feb-2023 05:50
15084 FBD-CPR EXP SPECIAL
 FARRUKHABAD (FBD) - CHHAPRA (CPR)		MEX14:30BALLIA [BUI]
CHHAPRA [CPR]		BALLIA [BUI]
20-Feb-2023 06:25
16321 NCJ-CBE EXP
 NAGERCOIL JUNCTION (NCJ) - COIMBATORE JN (CBE)		MEX07:35VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]
COIMBATORE JN [CBE]		VIRUDUNAGAR JN [VPT]
19-Feb-2023 11:08
16343 TVC-MDU AMRITHA EXP
 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		MEX20:30DINDIGUL JN [DG]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
20-Feb-2023 08:05
16346 TVC-LTT NETRAVATHI EXP
 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM CENTRAL (TVC) - LOKMANYATILAK (LTT)		MEX09:15PANVEL [PNVL]
LOKMANYATILAK [LTT]		PANVEL [PNVL]
20-Feb-2023 15:00
16721 CBE-MDU EXPRESS
 COIMBATORE JN (CBE) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		MEX14:40DINDIGUL JN [DG]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 17:55
16730 PUU-MDU EXP
 PUNALUR (PUU) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		MEX17:20TIRUNELVELI JN [TEN]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		TIRUNELVELI JN [TEN]
20-Feb-2023 00:25
16751 MS-RMM EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		MEX19:15MANDAPAM [MMM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
20-Feb-2023 07:34
16849 TPJ-RMM EXP
 TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. (TPJ) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		MEX07:05RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		RAMANATHAPURAM [RMD]
19-Feb-2023 10:58
16867 VM-MDU EXPRESS
 VILLUPURAM JN (VM) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		MEX16:35DINDIGUL JN [DG]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		DINDIGUL JN [DG]
19-Feb-2023 22:05
17033 BDCR-SRUR SINGARENI
 BHADRACHALAM RD (BDCR) - BALHARSHAH (BPQ)		MEX05:55WARANGAL [WL]
BALHARSHAH [BPQ]		WARANGAL [WL]
19-Feb-2023 09:01
17215 MTM-DMM
 MACHELIPATNAM (MTM) - DHARMAVARAM JN (DMM)		MEX19:40ANANTAPUR [ATP]
DHARMAVARAM JN [DMM]		ANANTAPUR [ATP]
20-Feb-2023 09:02
17247 NS-DMM
 NARASAPUR (NS) - DHARMAVARAM JN (DMM)		MEX17:40KADIRI [KRY]
DHARMAVARAM JN [DMM]		KADIRI [KRY]
20-Feb-2023 08:13
17254 SC-GNT EXP
 SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - GUNTUR JN (GNT)		MEX05:15DONAKONDA [DKD]
GUNTUR JN [GNT]		DONAKONDA [DKD]
19-Feb-2023 18:22
18234 BSP-INDB EXP
 BILASPUR JN. (BSP) - INDORE JN (INDB)		MEX11:45UJJAIN JN [UJN]
INDORE JN [INDB]		UJJAIN JN [UJN]
20-Feb-2023 08:40
19103 RTM-KOTA MEMU EXP
 RATLAM JN (RTM) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX07:05RAMGANJ MANDI [RMA]
KOTA JN [KOTA]		RAMGANJ MANDI [RMA]
19-Feb-2023 11:13
19110 MTJ - KOTA EXPRESS
 MATHURA JN. (MTJ) - KOTA JN (KOTA)		MEX05:00SAWAI MADHOPUR [SWM]
KOTA JN [KOTA]		SAWAI MADHOPUR [SWM]
19-Feb-2023 10:30
19715 JP GTNR EXP
 JAIPUR (JP) - GOMATI NAGAR (GTNR)		MEX21:05AISHBAGH [ASH]
GOMATI NAGAR [GTNR]		AISHBAGH [ASH]
20-Feb-2023 10:45
20415 BSB-INDB SUF EXPRESS
 VARANASI (BSB) - INDORE JN (INDB)		SUF15:15UJJAIN JN [UJN]
INDORE JN [INDB]		UJJAIN JN [UJN]
20-Feb-2023 07:15
22192 JBP- IND EXP
 JABALPUR (JBP) - INDORE JN (INDB)		SUF23:30MAKSI JUNCTION [MKC]
INDORE JN [INDB]		MAKSI JUNCTION [MKC]
20-Feb-2023 08:10
22536 BSBS-RMM SUF EXP
 BANARAS (BSBS) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		SUF20:00VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		VILLUPURAM JN [VM]
21-Feb-2023 11:10
22622 CAPE-RMM SUPER FAST EXP
 KANYAKUMARI (CAPE) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		SUF22:15MANDAPAM [MMM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
20-Feb-2023 05:00
22632 BKN-MDU SF EXP
 BIKANER JN (BKN) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		SUF15:00TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. [TPJ]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. [TPJ]
21-Feb-2023 15:55
22661 MS-RMM SF EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - RAMESWARAM (RMM)		SUF17:45MANDAPAM [MMM]
RAMESWARAM [RMM]		MANDAPAM [MMM]
20-Feb-2023 03:28
22671 MS-MDU TEJAS SF EXP
 CHENNAI EGMORE (MS) - MADURAI JN (MDU)		TEJ06:00TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. [TPJ]
MADURAI JN [MDU]		TIRUCHCHIRAPPALLI JN. [TPJ]
19-Feb-2023 10:05
34052 NH - KBGB LOCAL
 NAIHATI JN (NH) - KOMAGATA MARU BUDGE BUDGE (KBGB)		SUB05:52DUM DUM [DDJ]
KOMAGATA MARU BUDGE BUDGE [KBGB]		DUM DUM [DDJ]
19-Feb-2023 06:42
43203 MMC-TRL EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - TIRUVALLUR (TRL)		SUB05:00AVADI [AVD]
TIRUVALLUR [TRL]		AVADI [AVD]
19-Feb-2023 05:39
43501 MAS-TRT EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - TIRUTTANI (TRT)		SUB03:50AVADI [AVD]
TIRUTTANI [TRT]		AVADI [AVD]
19-Feb-2023 04:29
43503 MASS-TRT EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI CENTRAL SUBURBAN STATION (MASS) - TIRUTTANI (TRT)		SUB06:00ARAKKONAM [AJJ]
TIRUTTANI [TRT]		ARAKKONAM [AJJ]
19-Feb-2023 08:03
43701 MSB-TRL EMU LOCAL
 CHENNAI BEACH (MSB) - TIRUVALLUR (TRL)		SUB05:20AVADI [AVD]
TIRUVALLUR [TRL]		AVADI [AVD]
19-Feb-2023 06:08
