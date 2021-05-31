Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone today informed that special trains running between Alipurdwar and Delhi Junction and Katihar and Amritsar have been canceled from June 1, till further advice.

Northern Railways said in a statement,"It is notified for the information of the general public that the 05483/05484 Alipurdwar- Delhi Jn.-Alipurdwar and 05733/05734 Katihar- Amritsar- Katihar special trains shall remain cancelled from 01.06.2021 until further advice."

Meanwhile, the Central Railway zone has also decided to cancel six trains starting 1 June. Here is the list of trains cancelled by Central Railway:

1) 01157 Pune-Solapur Special (five days a week) JCO from 1.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

2) 01158 Solapur-Pune Special (five days a week) JCO from 01.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

3) 07613 Panvel-Hazur Sahib Nanded special JCO from 2.6.2021 to 16.6.2021

4) 07614 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Panvel special JCO from 1.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

5) 08519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Special JCO from 1.6.2021 to 15.6.2021

6) 08520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Special JCO from 3.6.2021 to 17.6.2021

MEanwhile, Internet-based video surveillance systems have been installed at 269 railway stations in 10 zones and these can store footage for 30 days, Railway public sector unit RailtTel said on Monday.

RailTel has also set up centralised security control rooms for the internet protocol-based system with funds allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund.

This was done after a Railway Board order asked the public sector unit to provide these surveillance systems at all A1, A, B, C, D and E category railway stations, coaches of premium trains and suburban electric multiple unit trains.

"These centralised control rooms will display video feeds from VSS (video surveillance systems) installed by RailTel at stations of respective zones," the railways said in a statement.

"This project is being executed by utilising the Nirbhaya Fund aimed at providing better safety for women. Currently, 269 stations have been provided with IP-based VSS by RailTel. Work at 31 more stations is in progress and will be completed soon. RailTel has also floated a tender for this work at 456 stations," it said.

CCTV cameras under the system use optical fiber cables and the video feed is not only displayed at local Railway Protection Force (RPF) posts but also at centralised CCTV control rooms at the divisional and zonal levels, the statement said.

