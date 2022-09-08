OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways cancels around 189 trains today. Full list here
Listen to this article

The Indian Railways has cancelled a number of trains today, 8 September. According to the IRCTC website a total of 189 trains have been cancelled today due to some maintenance or operational issues. Notably, as per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains comprises of trains running from several cities across the country. Today, around 8 trains have been rescheduled and 29 trains are diverted.

Steps to check full list of cancelled trains 

  • Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey.
  • Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
  • Click on Cancelled Trains option
  • Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement.

Full list of cancelled trains on 8 September

00113 BIRD-SGTY PCET SPL BHIWANDI ROAD (BIRD) - SANKRAIL GOODS TERMINAL (SGTY)

01158 CHI-ROHA SPLCHIPLUN (CHI) - ROHA (ROHA)

01605 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR)

01606 PTK-JMKR EXP SPL JAWLMUKHI ROAD (JMKR) - PATHANKOT (PTK) PSPC

01607 PTK-BJPL SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

01608 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

01609 PTK-BJPL XPRES SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

01610 BJPL-PTK SPLBAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

01620 DLI-SMQL EXP SPLSHAMLI (SMQL) - DELHI JN. (DLI)

01623 SMQL-DLI EXP SPL DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHAMLI (SMQL)

01885 BINA-DMO UNRSERVED EXP BINA JN (BINA) - DAMOH (DMO)

01886 DMO-BINA UNRSERVED EXP DAMOH (DMO) - BINA JN (BINA)

03051 HWH- BWN MEMU PGR SPL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

03052 BWN-HWH MEMU PGR SPL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

03086 AZ-NHT MEMU PGR SPL NALHATI JN (NHT) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)

03591 BKSC-ASN MEMU PGR SPL BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC) - ASANSOL MAIN (ASN)

03592 ASN-BKSC MEMU PGR SPL ASANSOL MAIN (ASN) - BOKARO STEEL CITY (BKSC)

04601 PTK-JDNX PASSANGER PATHANKOT (PTK) - JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX)

04602 JDNX-PTK PASSNGER JOGINDER NAGAR (JDNX) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

04615 PTK-JAT-UHP MEX SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - UDHAMPUR (UHP)

04616 PTK-JAT-UHP MEX SPL UDHAMPUR (UHP) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

04647 PTK-BJPL EXP SPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

04648 BJPL-PTK EXP SPL BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

04685 PTK-BJPL EXPSPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

04686 BJPL-PTK PASSNGER BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

04699 PTK-JDNX EXPSPL PATHANKOT (PTK) - BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL)

04700 BJPL-PTK EXPSPL BAIJNATHPAPROLA (BJPL) - PATHANKOT (PTK)

05031 GKP-GD UN-RESERVED GORAKHPUR (GKP) - GONDA JN (GD)

05032 GD-GKP UN-RESERVED GONDA JN (GD) - GORAKHPUR (GKP)

05091 GD-STP GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP)

05092 STP-GD SPECIAL SITAPUR (STP) - GONDA JN (GD)

05366 RMR-MB SPL EXP RAMNAGAR (RMR) - MORADABAD (MB)

05453 GD-STP UN-RESERVED GONDA JN (GD) - SITAPUR (STP)

05454 STP-GD UN-RESERVED SITAPUR (STP) - GONDA JN (GD)

05459 STP-SPN UR SPL SITAPUR (STP) - SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN)

05460 SPN-STP UR SPL SHAHJEHANPUR (SPN) - SITAPUR (STP)

05809 NBQ-GHY PASSENGER SPL NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ) - GUWAHATI (GHY)

05810 GHY-NBQ PASSENGER SPL GUWAHATI (GHY) - NEW BONGAIGAON (NBQ)

06663 MDU-SCT EXP SPL MADURAI JN (MDU) - SENGOTTAI (SCT)

06664 SCT-MDU EXP SPL SENGOTTAI (SCT) - MADURAI JN (MDU)

06977 JJJ-PGW EXP SPL JAIJON DOABA (JJJ) - PHAGWARA JN (PGW)

07906 DBRT - LEDO DMU SPECIAL DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT) - LEDO (LEDO)

07907 LEDO - DBRT DMU SPECIAL LEDO (LEDO) - DIBRUGARH TOWN (DBRT)

08275 R-JNRD PASSENGER SPL RAIPUR JN (R) - JUNAGARH ROAD (JNRD) PSPC

08276 JNRD-R PASSENGER SPLJUNAGARH ROAD (JNRD) - RAIPUR JN (R) PSPC

08277 TIG-R PASS SPL TITLAGARH (TIG) - RAIPUR JN (R)

08278 R-TIG PASS SPL RAIPUR JN (R) - TITLAGARH (TIG)

08429 BBS-NXNR PASS SPECIAL BHUBANESWAR (BBS) - NUAGAON ROAD (NXNR)

08430 NXNR-BBS PASS SPECIAL NUAGAON ROAD (NXNR) - BHUBANESWAR (BBS)

09108 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)

09109 PRTN - EKNR SPECIAL PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)

09110 EKNR - PRTN SPECIAL EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN)

09113 PRTN - EKNR SPL PRATAPNAGAR (PRTN) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)

09483 MSH - PTN PASSENGER MAHESANA JN (MSH) - PATAN (PTN)

09484 PTN - MSH PASSENGER PATAN (PTN) - MAHESANA JN (MSH)

09497 GNC - VTDI MEMU SPECIAL GANDHINAGAR CAP (GNC) - VARETHA (VTDI)

09498 VTDI - GNC MEMU SPECIAL VARETHA (VTDI) - GANDHINAGAR CAP (GNC)

09499 RTM -COR- RTM DMU RATLAM JN (RTM) - CHITTAURGARH JN. (COR)

09500 RTM - COR - RTM DMU CHITTAURGARH JN. (COR) - RATLAM JN (RTM)

10101 RATNAGIRI- MADGAON RATNAGIRI (RN) - MADGAON (MAO)

10102 MADGAON - RATNAGIRI MADGAON (MAO) - RATNAGIRI (RN)

12347 HWH RPH SUF EXPRESS HOWRAH JN (HWH) - RAMPUR HAT (RPH)

12348 RPH HWH SHAHID EXPRESS RAMPUR HAT (RPH) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

12470 JAT-CNB EXPRESS JAMMU TAWI (JAT) - KANPUR CENTRAL (CNB)

12706 SC-GNT INTERCITY EXP SECUNDERABAD JN (SC) - GUNTUR JN (GNT)

13027 HWH AZ KAVIGURU EXP HOWRAH JN (HWH) - AZIMGANJ JN (AZ)

13028 AZ HWH KAVIGURU EXPRESS AZIMGANJ JN (AZ) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

13029 HWH-MKA EXP HOWRAH JN (HWH) - MOKAMEH JN (MKA)

13030 MKA - HWH EXP MOKAMEH JN (MKA) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

13045 HWH-DUMK MAYURAKSHI EXP HOWRAH JN (HWH) - DUMKA (DUMK)

13046 DUMK-HWH MAYURAKSHI EXP DUMKA (DUMK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

14033 JAMMU MAIL DELHI JN. (DLI) - SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK)

14034 JAMMU MAIL SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK) - DELHI JN. (DLI)

14609 HEMKUNT EXP RISHIKESH (RKSH) - SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK)

14610 HEMKUNT EXP SHRI MATA VAISHNO DEVI KATRA (SVDK) - RISHIKESH (RKSH)

15777 NJP-APDJ TOURIST EXPRESS NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP) - ALIPUR DUAR JN (APDJ)

15778 APDJ-NJP TOURIST EXPRESS ALIPUR DUAR JN (APDJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)

17257 COA PASS VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA) - KAKINADA PORT (COA)

17258 COA-BZA PASS KAKINADA PORT (COA) - VIJAYAWADA JN (BZA)

17267 COA-VSKP PSG KAKINADA PORT (COA) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)

17268 VSKP-COA PSG VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - KAKINADA PORT (COA)

18529 DURG-VSKP EXPRESS DURG (DURG) - VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP)

18530 VSKP-DURG EXPRESS VISAKHAPATNAM (VSKP) - DURG (DURG)

20844 BGKT-BSP SF EXP BHAGAT KI KOTHI (BGKT) - BILASPUR JN. (BSP)

20948 EKNR - ADI JANSHATABDHI EKTA NAGAR (EKNR) - AHMEDABAD JN (ADI)

20949 ADI - EKNR JANSHATABDHI AHMEDABAD JN (ADI) - EKTA NAGAR (EKNR)

20986 UHP-KOTA WEEKLY SPL EXP UDHAMPUR (UHP) - KOTA JN (KOTA)

22321 HWH-SURI HOOL EXP HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SIURI (SURI)

22322 SURI-HWH HOOL EXP SIURI (SURI) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

31411 SDAH -NH LOCAL SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)

31414 NH - SDAH LOCAL NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)

31423 SDAH - NH LOCAL SEALDAH (SDAH) - NAIHATI JN (NH)

31432 NH-SDAH LOCAL NAIHATI JN (NH) - SEALDAH (SDAH)

31711 NH - RHA LOCAL NAIHATI JN (NH) - RANAGHAT JN (RHA)

31712 RHA-NH LOCAL RANAGHAT JN (RHA) - NAIHATI JN (NH)

33657 SDAH-HB LOCAL SEALDAH (SDAH) - HABRA (HB)

33658 HB - SDAH LOCAL HABRA (HB) - SEALDAH (SDAH)

36811 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36812 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36813 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36814 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36816 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36817 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36818 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36822 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36823 HWH- BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36824 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36825 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36827 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36828 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36829 HWH-BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36833 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36834 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36836 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36837 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36838 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36839 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36840 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36841 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36842 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36843 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36844 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36845 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36846 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36847 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36848 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36852 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36853 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36855 HWH - BWN CHORD LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

36856 BWN-HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

36858 BWN HWH CHORD LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37111 HWH-BELURMATH LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BELUR MATH (BRMH)

37112 BRMH - HWH LOCAL BELUR MATH (BRMH) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37211 HWH-BDC LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BANDEL JN (BDC)

37216 BDC-HWH LOCAL BANDEL JN (BDC) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37305 ANDOLAN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - SINGUR (SIU)

37306 SIU-HWH LOCAL SINGUR (SIU) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37307 HWH - HPL LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - HARIPAL (HPL)

37308 HPL-HWH LOCAL HARIPAL (HPL) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37319 HWH-TAK LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)

37327 HWH - TAK LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)

37330 TAK-HWH LOCAL TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37338 TAK-HWH LOCAL TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37343 HWH-TAK LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)

37348 TAK-HWH LOCAL TARAKESWAR (TAK) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37411 SHE-TAK LOCAL SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)

37412 TAK-SHE LOCAL TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)

37415 SHE TAK LOCAL SEORAPHULI (SHE) - TARAKESWAR (TAK)

37416 TAK SHE LOCAL TARAKESWAR (TAK) - SEORAPHULI (SHE)

37731 BDC-MYM LOCAL BANDEL JN (BDC) - MEMARI (MYM)

37732 MYM-BDC LOCAL MEMARI (MYM) - BANDEL JN (BDC)

37741 BDC-KWAE LOCAL BANDEL JN (BDC) - KATWA JN. (KWAE)

37746 KWAE-BDC LOCAL KATWA JN. (KWAE) - BANDEL JN (BDC)

37781 BDC-BWN LOCAL BANDEL JN (BDC) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37782 BWN-BDC LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - BANDEL JN (BDC)

37783 BDC-BWN LOCAL BANDEL JN (BDC) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37784 BWN-BDC LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - BANDEL JN (BDC)

37785 BDC-BWN LOCAL BANDEL JN (BDC) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37786 BWN-BDC LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - BANDEL JN (BDC)

37811 HWH- BWN M LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37812 BWN-HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37815 HWH- BWN M LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37819 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37822 BWN-HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37823 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37824 BWN-HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37825 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37827 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37829 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37830 BWN-HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37831 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37834 BWN - HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37835 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37836 BWN-HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37837 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37838 BWN - HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37840 BWN - HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37842 BWN - HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37843 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37844 BWN - HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37845 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37848 BWN-HWH LOCAL BARDDHAMAN (BWN) - HOWRAH JN (HWH)

37849 HWH - BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

37853 HWH-BWN LOCAL HOWRAH JN (HWH) - BARDDHAMAN (BWN)

52540 DJ - KGN - NJP PASSENGER DARJEELING (DJ) - NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP)

52541 NJP-KGN-DJ PASSENGER NEW JALPAIGURI (NJP) - DARJEELING (DJ)

52544 DJ-GHUM-DJ JOY RIDE DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)

52590 DJ-GHUM-DJ JOY RIDE DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)

52591 DJ - GHUM - DJ JOY RIDE DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)

52594 DJ - GHUM - DJ JOY RIDE DARJEELING (DJ) - DARJEELING (DJ)

72451 KLK-SML MEX KALKA (KLK) - SHIMLA (SML)

72452 SML-KLK MEX SHIMLA (SML) - KALKA (KLK)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Post your comment

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout