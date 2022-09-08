Indian Railways cancels around 189 trains today. Full list here10 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 11:01 AM IST
- Notably, as per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains comprises of trains running from several cities across the country
The Indian Railways has cancelled a number of trains today, 8 September. According to the IRCTC website a total of 189 trains have been cancelled today due to some maintenance or operational issues. Notably, as per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains comprises of trains running from several cities across the country. Today, around 8 trains have been rescheduled and 29 trains are diverted.